Just Leave It to the Experts

~As you know, one week from today my case against the UK media censor Ofcom comes to the High Court of England. It is ridiculous that I should have to be prosecuting this suit, given that almost every aspect of the official Covid narrative enforced by Commissar Grade, Commissar Dawes and the rest of their totalitarian goons is no longer operative.

Oh, lookee here, what's this - very belatedly - in today's Daily Telegraph?

BREAKING FRONT PAGE TELEGRAPH 'Covid jab may have led to rise in excess deaths' FINALLY mainstream media acknowledgement in U.K. We did it 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IohpKStw1V — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) June 4, 2024

"Covid jab may have led to rise in excess deaths"?

Hang on, wasn't there a Brit telly show that was pointing that out night after night two years ago? With guests like Dr Malhotra?

Why, yes, there was - and that's the show Ofcom chose to get rid of, rather than all the media pom-pom girls for the official narrative bleating that the vaccines were 100 per cent safe and effective. Large numbers of people are dead because Melanie Dawes and Michael Grade would not permit any alternative to the propaganda.

I am journeying to London against the advice of my doctors, so there may be one more "excess death" in the offing.

~A week ago in this space I suggested that Nigel Farage had made a mistake in choosing to sit out the UK election. Yesterday he belatedly reached the same conclusion, and announced that he would be leading the Reform Party and standing for election to the House of Commons - as the system requires. I shall say no more on the matter, except to observe that, now it's in the Telegraph, it may even be safe for him to talk about excess deaths, no?

Over at The Conservative Woman Laura Perrins has a good piece on the tedious habit of Conservative Party bigshots, when on BBC shows such as Question Time, of demonstrating how temperate and moderate they are by ostentatiously distancing themselves from any actual conservative present such as Laura. Very true. But she also adds this aside:

Then there was Mark Steyn. He was telling a few too many truths about the Conservative Party on the so-called 'Fox TV of the UK', GB News. Unsurprisingly they found a way of getting rid of him and have now replaced him with – a load of Conservative MPs! You just couldn't make it up.

Hmm. Whenever I was in London, the GBN CEO Angelos Softcockoulos - and occasionally even Nigel himself - would schedule a dinner and then cancel at the last minute because they were noshing with whoever was Lord Privy Seal that week instead. Couldn't see the point of it myself.

The point to remember is: How did Brexit arise? It was because on the question of the European Union the differences were not between the parties, as in a healthy politics, but between the public and all the parties, from the Tories to Sinn Féin. All that's happened in the last eight years is that that disturbing phenomenon has now been extended from the issue of the EU to almost every other subject, from Covid to immigration. The election campaign is a crashing bore because all the parties agree that nothing is gonna change on anything that matters, and disagreeing with the grand multi-party consensus isn't permitted in Ofcom-mediated public discourse.

I hope Farage busts that open. Somebody needs to. Tommy Robinson is quite right, however, that this is a disappointment:

"Net migration" means that half-a-million Anglo-Celts give up on the UK and are replaced by half-a-million Sudanese warlords and Albanian sex-traffickers. That's not the solution; that's the problem.

~You know that bird flu they're panting to lock us down over?

Third person in US tests positive for bird flu in connection to outbreak in dairy cattle

Wait a minute, I thought bird flu was something to do with birds; what's all this about "cattle" and "persons"? Well...

Gain-of-function may explain bird flu jump to cows and humans.

So here we go again. There's a reason why, in saner times, the mad scientist was a stock figure in popular culture.

Think that's over-generalising a bit? Here ya go, from the colossus of peer review, Nature:

In 2020, fuel regulations abruptly reduced the emission of sulfur dioxide from international shipping by about 80% and created an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock with global impact. Here we estimate the regulation leads to a radiative forcing of +0.2\pm 0.11 Wm−2 averaged over the global ocean. The amount of radiative forcing could lead to a doubling (or more) of the warming rate in the 2020 s compared with the rate since 1980 with strong spatiotemporal heterogeneity. The warming effect is consistent with the recent observed strong warming in 2023 and expected to make the 2020s anomalously warm.

Got that? The international fuel regulations introduced to reduce global warming have led to an increase in global warming - and thus have made our present decade "anomalously warm".

So global warming is caused by global-warming policies. And that's peer-reviewed.

~By the way, I read the bird-flu story in The Epoch Times, which numbers my friend Conrad Black among its columnists. However:

Epoch Times Executive Accused of Laundering $67 Million

Weidong Guan was charged with three counts in a scheme that the Justice Department said caused revenue to surge for the company, which has promoted Donald Trump and conspiracy theories.

The New York Times seems to be implying that there's some sort of connection between the money-laundering and the promotion of Trump - even though that's not what the actual indictment says:

The charges do not relate to the Media Company's newsgathering activities.

Still, Mr Guan, the Epoch Times CFO, is now looking at eighty years in the slammer, sixty of them arising from two charges of "bank fraud" - which, as long-time readers may recall, I have since Conrad's trial regarded as a crock intended to give a supposedly "limited" federal government an almost unbounded jurisdiction in which to concoct "crimes". Per 18 U.S.C. § 1344:

Whoever knowingly executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice— (1) to defraud a financial institution; or

(2) to obtain any of the moneys, funds, credits, assets, securities, or other property owned by, or under the custody or control of, a financial institution, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises; shall be fined not more than $1,000,000 or imprisoned not more than 30 years, or both.

That fabulous Supreme Court the American right is so invested in has defined (1) as requiring the prosecution to show only that a bank "held the deposits". So in theory, if you stick up a convenience store and then put twenty bucks in your kid's savings account, that's bank fraud. Oh, and the genius jurists have also ruled that (2) does not require either "a showing that the bank suffered ultimate financial loss nor a showing that the defendant intended to cause such loss". So we have a quintessentially American law that affords the feds a vast unbounded plain on which to gambol and frolic until they can find something to get you on.

That seems likely to work out well. As I wrote six days ago:

Much of America is now institutionally rotted to the core: millions of citizens seem to have internalised that but reckon that, if they just keep their heads down, maybe it'll be the guy three doors down who catches the state's eye. You'll understand that, after twelve years in the DC Superior Court, I'm less sanguine about that.

And so it goes.

