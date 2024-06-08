A Shadow's Shadow

Welcome back to our latest Tale for Our Time. Listeners seemed to enjoy Part One of our story. Marc, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

No one does it better! Thank you, Mark!

On the other hand, Nicola Timmerman in Eastern Ontario is a bit worried about where all this is headed:

Sorry to hear you didn't do the Q & A for health reasons but you sounded great in this recitation. The Shadow seems kind of creepy. Let's hope the tale doesn't end too badly.

Well, we're about to find out, Nicola. Herewith, the concluding episode of The Shadow by Hans Christian Andersen:

The days passed. The years went by. And the shadow called again. "How goes it?" he asked. "Alack," said the scholar, "I still write about the true, the good, and the beautiful, but nobody cares to read about such things. I feel quite despondent, for I take it deeply to heart..." "You don't know the ways of the world, and that's why your health suffers. You ought to travel. I'm taking a trip this summer. Will you come with me? I'd like to have a traveling companion. Will you come along as my shadow? It would be a great pleasure to have you along, and I'll pay all the expenses." "No, that's a bit too much," said the scholar.

