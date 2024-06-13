The People Have Spoken

Greetings one and all and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. By the time you read this column, the Jewish people will be very deep in the thick of celebrating the holiday of Shavuot. Shavuot means "weeks" and it refers to the weeks that we count from Passover to the time that G-d gave the Torah to the Jewish people. There are a great many components to the holiday including reading the Book of Ruth, learning all night long, and eating dairy products.

Therefore, as is usual in my pre-holiday mode, my introductory remarks will be a little slimmer than usual because WELL DOMESTIC SERVITUDE YOU KNOW. Mr. C and I usually plan things out pretty well but things just have not completely come together in our planning for this holiday for a number of reasons and time just tick-tocked away.

Honestly, I had huge cheesecake plans. A few weeks ago, moderately aware of the holiday on my radar, I started saving cheesecake recipes, and gathered about a half a dozen of them. I would sit and scroll, mentally doing an inventory of ingredients that I have in the panty or need to buy. I was geeking out on the cheesecake videos. I narrowed it down to a few favourites and even showed a few to Mr. C. Sigh. I had such BIG BIG PLANS. But as my late Bubbie always said "man plans, G-d laughs". And the moral of this story is that I bought one and that's OK, too.

Now for a few items that I want to make sure you don't miss. First of all, do read this piece about a woman and her abortion experience. I feel that women have really been sold a bill of goods about life in general. The sexual revolution has damaged so many women and continues to destroy lives. This is one of the saddest articles I have read about a young woman having an abortion. Even the word "abortion" is purposely clinical and has been stripped of accuracy and meaning and emotion. Articles like this make me even more convinced that normal people must spend time and energy in reclaiming the entire sphere relating to the sanctity of human life, and the joy of having children.

There are a number of stories from North America down below, but this one kind of struck a chord. This is not good. It's aggressive and provocative on purpose. It's the Sharia Patrol version of The Ground Zero Mosque: in your face and intentional. Not good at all. Next, an outstanding essay from Victor Davis Hanson, and yes, of course they know. They have to impose their systems by cheating and force because nobody would voluntarily take them on. That's why there is lie upon lie upon lie, cheating upon cheating, intimidation, lawfare and bullying. Of course they know.

Lastly, I thought this X post from Eli Lake was perfect. It does seem as though there is a lot of anger at Israel for rescuing hostages. I wonder why?

And that's all I've got for now other than wishing godspeed to Mark Steyn and his team in court in England.

North America:

Welcome to the Big Apple!

Inside The Palestine Chronicle.

RELATED

ALSO RELATED

Nothing to see here.

The way things were.

Train for the worst case scenario.

Israel and Jews:

Good riddance. But it looks like he'll be getting a full pension and serving no jail time which is disgusting given the vast amount of blood on his hands.

What could possibly go wrong?

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

Interesting.

OH YOU DON'T SAY

The Formerly Great Britain:

It's a class thing and a snobbery thing. Plus the OJs ("Official Jews") are often actually not very bright, not always Jewishly or historically literate. PLUS, their religion is usually leftism and not Judaism. Feh.

Meanwhile in England...

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

Europe:

Stop making me root for France. RELATED. More here.

And yet, on those same beaches: THIS.

Meanwhile in Slovakia...

"A cheer moment in Europe..."

I need a cigarette.

Middle East:

SEEMS NICE

Kooks:

Good luck, Harvard.

Trust "The Science", they said.

I'm an old fashioned woman!

The left is serious about power and about punishing its enemies. MORE HERE

Human and Avian Grace:

ZIP YOUR MOUTH.

"You can bring peace to the Middle East!"

"Anti semitism is an IQ test. " AMEN.

"We live in a country in which strangers feel like family. A country in which other men and women will sacrifice their lives to liberate us, to bring us home. "

"We are not broken. "

Some remember.

ATTENTION HOME DEPOT!!

A farmer to a Rabbi.

"When you are far wrong, people who are correct may appear to be far right. "

I hope this is true but I don't care if it's not. I love it.

