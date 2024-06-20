Three's a Trend

Hello again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

It has been another busy week in the world and within my own abode and we will get into that momentarily. But before we do, I'd like to ask all those inclined to pray to say a prayer or recite Psalms for Mark's health and success with his case against Ofcom. More updates can be heard directly from the great man himself in the live Clubland Q&A that Mark hosted yesterday.

~

I've mentioned on previous occasions that there is an old news adage about one (event) being an isolated incident; two, likely a coincidence; and three, "a trend". That was really drilled into us old fogies by experienced editors and news professionals who understood what made interesting and compelling reading.

I definitely think that I've internalized that message and it's certainly one of the underlying and foundational themes of this column: trends. Most of the time, the trends that make it to the news cycle showcase the darker side of humanity, like the 'if it bleeds, it leads' school of journalism. So I thought I would take the time to share a personal, more positive trend of three that I experienced over the past week, and then leave you with other bits and pieces collected throughout this same period.

~

On the first day of the Shavuot holiday, my husband and I took our son for a walk, and made our way toward the local park. I mentioned that dairy foods in particular are traditionally consumed over this holiday. When my kids were younger, I used to organize ice cream parties for my kids and their friends. All the families pitched in, sharing vats of ice cream or toppings or whipped cream, to make it fun for the kids and to ensure a holiday sugar rush for the generations.

My kids are older now so I don't do ice cream parties anymore, but I was happy to see the baton has been picked up by the new generation of families with young children in the neighbourhood and they went all out! There were tables with tablecloths in the park, ice cream of every kind and freezies being handed out to the kids. We were marveling at it all, when all of the sudden a random, young mother approached me, touched my arm and said "can I make you an iced coffee".

I looked at her with unmitigated glee. "Iced coffee," I said. "Yes." She answered, "Come this way". I left my husband with my son and walked to the "adult" table where they had cold brewed coffee, ice, whipped cream, every kind of milk imaginable and takeaway cups. "How would you like your coffee?" she asked me, "I want to make something really special for you."

It was like manna from heaven! I think she approached me specifically because she saw us pushing our son in his wheelchair. It was such a warm and kind-hearted gesture, and I really appreciated it. She just kind of swooped in out of nowhere to do something nice.

Later that week, my son was having a hard time, an unfortunately challenging episode at one of his favourite places – the pool. A few of the other regulars cautiously asked me what was wrong. Unfortunately, one of my greatest personal agonies in this disability journey is that the answer is always some variation of "I don't know", or "I can't be sure" or "it's hard to know".

I can never know for sure because he is non-verbal. Anyway, while it was still going on, one of the lifeguards went to the supply cupboard and brought him a small, plastic pail with a happy face and big eyes on it and just quietly placed it in front of him. She didn't say anything, just placed it there and went back to her station. My son loves faces, and cartoon faces with googly eyes. She had obviously seen him enjoying similar toys on previous occasions, and was thoughtful enough to file that information away, and pull it up when she thought it might be helpful to us. Again, a small act of kindness that was very meaningful.

The third episode in the trend was me summoning the strength to ask someone in a position to help to do a big mitzvah, not for me, but for someone I know. The person I asked has never even met the person who really needs help. And the answer was a resounding yes, yes, of course I can do that. I am not someone who likes to ask for help, but I'm really glad I did in this case, and I do like when I can put people together for good purposes.

~

Lastly, a smattering of items this week that I don't want you to miss:

How lovely is an unburdened life? She is, of course, actually dumber than a bag of hammers, but that's the point. As Mark says, it's to get you used to the idea that you have no choices, you will just swallow whatever "leader" The Blob produces and understand that elections don't matter and your vote doesn't count. However, Inshallahah on this. And this is interesting – the opposite of DEI.

Elsewhere, will anyone heed the warning? Spoiler alert: probably not. And it's kind of late in the game to start noticing this. The problems are here in the West. They are in my very own backyards, and there's no magic solution to fix them.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

The great VDH reminds us that "what the left is alleging is, quite often, precisely what the left is already doing". Indeed. Read the whole thing.

Yes.

A f--king disaster.

This is fine.

"Another Trump supporter was assassinated by federal agents..."

"The White House is a helluva drug. No wonder Joe Biden can't quit it. " Really good line. Read the whole thing.

Steve Bannon: Victory or Death

America, stop breaking my heart.

Meanwhile, in Toronto. RELATED.

"Canada is now on skid row and Canadians are searching for second passports in record numbers. Who can blame them?"

As Batya Ungar-Sargon calls them: literally the stenographers of terrorists.

~

Israel:

The rescue.

"An episode of Fauda, but real. "

A spicy interview with the Son of Hamas.

"Almost nothing in the appearance of Yaron Avraham, a religious Jew, can provide any hint of his past life and horrible childhood experiences..."

Who are the Palestinian heroes?

Terrible, terrible, terrible.

"It seems to me that since Oct7, antisemitism has spread like a collective finger snap, as if Hamas were the influencer and the students the followers. In the media world of influencers and their followers,only the quick clicks of the videos count." (Note: the book she references is Ordinary Men: Reserve Police Battalion 101 and the Final Solution in Poland by Christopher Browning. It is a haunting, life-changing read that I highly recommend but know that it is not for the faint of heart.) Full letter here.

SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWS HERE ARE THE PHOTOS

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Unforgivable cruelty and sadism. Nazi-level cruelty.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Good question.

Dr. Naomi Wolf responds to the UK media.

"A world historical transformation is taking place in Britain yet few have noticed." (Of course Mark has, just sayin....) I think people do notice they are just scared to do anything or say anything about it. Also, they might just be resigned to the demographic destiny that our "leaders" have damned us to.

Farage, Islam and Freedom.

~

Europe:

Meanwhile in France.

Also in France. Is this French culture? RELATED.

Also related.

ALSO RELATED. Like Mark says: DO. THE. MATH. RELATED.

Meanwhile in Sweden.

~

Islam:

Barbarians.

~

Misc Kooks and Wokestapo:

Pretty concise picture of California here. Full episode here.

Big Tech is dangerous and insidious.

Yes.

Homeschool your children and grandchildren.

Despicable.

~

Human and Canine Grace:

"Is my mother still alive?"

Best ring bearer ever?

OMG THIS DOGGO!!!!

"We're Bedouins. When someone comes into our home, we protect them. Period. "

"There is really nothing to say. No words in the English dictionary can possibly describe the loss and devastation we are feeling."

What is the secret of life? Apparently, chocolate and soda.

"Nine years ago, sitting in a hotel room in Budapest, my girlfriend of just a couple weeks found out she was pregnant. "

