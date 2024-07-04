Image

Favorite Fourths

Seasons of Steyn

Welcome to the Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show. In compensation for the assaults elsewhere on patriotic spirit, here is an encore presentation of Mark's 2022 show celebrating the best of the Glorious Fourth. There is a special installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot of the national holiday a century ago, including a president returning home ...and the faraway house where America was named. That's followed by some favorite Fourths through the years, as seen through Steyn's Poem of the Week, Song of the Week and Last Call - from Adams and Jefferson to Stephen Foster and the Andrews Sisters, signers and no-signers, cannons and carousing, and the highs and lows of Independence Day in small-town New Hampshire.

There are more musical musings on Dominion Day and Independence Day in a special cross-border edition of Mark Steyn on the Town.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

