Who's in Charge Here?

Greetings and welcome to a summertime (summer-ish) edition of Laura's Links and golly gee, it is your favourite uppity Jewish mother – possibly the only Jewish mother in your Rolodex (Google it, youngsters...) coming to you on the grand old Fourth of July! So Happy Independence Day to all of our American readers.

Err...yes, Happy Independence Day and stuff. I mean, as happy as one could possibly be given that there is a dementia-addled corn puff sitting in the White House, literally and figuratively propped up by his absolutely classless, tacky wife and nobody is quite sure exactly who is running the show in the great U S of A.

The vast Democrat Media Mafia is all of the sudden pretending to be SHOCKED, SHOCKED I TELLS YA, about Joe Biden's pudding-head and how WELL I NEVER EVER EVAH KNEW about all the formaldehyde and amphetamines they are mainlining into that corrupt Big Guy because thirty seconds ago he was translating Virgil into Chinese and doing backflips while making fresh sourdough bread pancakes from scratch for all the grandchildren and picking out a nice, new mother of pearl crack pipe for Hunter Biden! OH GEEZ did I say crack pipe? I meant regular pipe. And totally, totally Happy Fourth of July at the moment where it seems to be very clear that America, VERY VERY SHORTLY seems likely to be run by a nasal twanged, cackling, blow dried, ugly pantsuited, word salad making, pearl necklace wearing shrew. I mean, nuclear codes schmuclear codes, right?

Everything IS JUST FINE. I really wish I could muster up some optimism, or at the very least a nice, big fat serving of schmaltz like these guys have delivered, but I can't. A very wise person once counseled me: do what you can, not what you can't. OH WAIT A SECOND THAT WAS ME. Yah, I said that, that's my line.

~

As you can see, I'm generally quite pessimistic about America and the West. But every once in a while, I get kind of a boost of optimism. Gumption? I don't know what to call it. I listened to this clip of Steve Bannon and felt actually quite inspired by him. I just love every bit of it, and I feel like I should make it my ring tone. Lots of "f-bombs" in here, so no speakers if you are at work. The idea of being "unclubbable" is absolutely divine. I've mentioned before, per Groucho Marks, that I also would never be a member of a club that would have me as a member. The only club that I have ever belonged to is the Mark Steyn Club, and that's only because of Mark's infinite patience and tolerance. The guy's a saint. But Steve Bannon, G-d bless him for this clip. I love the line about being "unclubbable". It's so good. It's exactly what one needs to be. And, 'you gotta lance the boil' is also perfect. If you are feeling down, put this on repeat.

~

Last bits: this excellent essay from the great Daniel Greenfield. Read the whole thing. And not unrelated, a clip from a great interview done by Yasmine Mohammed (who was a frequent guest on the Mark Steyn Show), with Israeli researcher and political analyst Einat Wilf. I don't want to spoil the clip, but I want you to watch it because for me it was absolutely fascinating and mesmerizing watching the coin drop for someone intellectually pretty much in real time. Like you can almost see the wheels churning. That was my feeling about this particular bit. Please watch the clip and let me know what you think in the comments, and do consider checking out Yasmine's other interviews, she's really amazing.

Alright, time to call it a night. This week has been a whirlwind and I'm slowing down.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

I hate to break it to the Rainbow and Alphabet People, but in the battle for political and policy dominance and primacy, the Rainbow and Alphabet People have to understand that the Watermelon People are going to win. Make your plans accordingly. More here.

"The Gaslighting of the American Public"

Welcome to Justin Trudeau's Canada. Broken glass is just the beginning.

NYC Jihad: As per Neil Oliver's evergreen explanation-this is happening because our leaders want it to be happening. That's it. That's why.

Pulling the plug (and not the hair plugs) on Biden.

BEHOLD: The Watermelon People v The Rainbow and Alphabet People

This seems fine.

This, too. To me, the amazing thing is the truly damning and incriminating lack of curiosity that the American media has about stories such as these ones.

Related.

~

Israel and Jews:

Biden's phony baloney Saudi-Israel peace deal.

Nothing to see here.

NOT HERE EITHER

THANKS FOR COMING OUT

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

CELEBRATE DIVERSITY AND STUFF

Everything is totally normal in the UK.

This seems fine.

"When you think of Ireland, does this come to mind?" (The comments are really funny and horrible.)

~

Europe:

This is true, but not because of the rise of the right. I mean PUHLEASE.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH I SEE

~

Groomers and Kooks, etc..:

When people tell you what they are, pay attention.

~

Anti Kooks:

Keep your kids and grandkids off "smart" phones that make them stupid and worse.

I love this account so much. I re-read this about a dozen times but read the whole thing: "the methodology for predicting which will come out on top is actually very simple: it's whatever causes the most social harm.."

~

Human Grace:

WOW.

Send me a sign.

How divorce never ends.

I love this: a non-Jew tries rogalach. Absolutely stellar.

Yes. Yes to all of it.

Courage. The antidote to cowardice is courage. Real names. Real people. One person making a difference. Stiffen your spines.

