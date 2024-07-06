On this week's edition of On the Town, Mark revisits a memorable night in Chicago in 1924 that produced four enduring songs. Plus, from the Steyn archives, he talks to Al Jolson's godson and the great British bandleader Geoff Love. There's another Sinatra Sextet, side-trips to Spain and Sri Lanka, and songs from Dinah Shore and the Seekers.

Thank you for all your kind comments on last week's show. Fraser says:

Steyn's On the Town. Best yet. Damn fine. Great joyous range. 57 mins running time in what seems like 5. Plain, simple thanks to Mark. I'm done.

Jackie, a Pennsylvania Steyn Clubber, also enjoyed it:

Loved the show. So many memories flooded back as my dad would have a sing-a-long with my sisters and 'Peg of My Heart' was always in the lineup as was 'the Darktown Strutters Ball'. Thank you.

Alas, "Peg" doesn't always go down so well. Montana member JB:

I recognized the tune of 'Peg of My Heart' from a short series 'The Singing Detective' from the late eighties. I rather like it, but it didn't go over well at a junior hockey game in the mid-nineties when we tried it.

Maybe switch to hurling?

Nancy writes:

On the Town was a great concelebration of Canadian and American musical stylings. The David Bowie/Anthony Newley connection was very cool! Thank you Mark Steyn – you're the best.

Nancy's fellow Nancy, a Steyn Clubber from Michigan, agrees:

Lovely episode, Mark. I really like this one. And I finally listened at the appointed time--live on Serenade Radio! I do believe I'll listen again to the download though. I really like 'Darktown Strutters' Ball'. Also the opening song was delightful and good advice, as you say! Thanks for the music, Mark.

That would be our "Thousand Islands Song". Dan, a First Year Founding Member from Ontario, supplies a few geological underpinnings:

Geek moment: The 1000 islands are created by 'the Frontenac Axis' which is a little appendage of the hard igneous/granite rock of the Canadian Shield - very slow to erode. Muskoka (Romney's summer place) in the River. 1000 Islands Salad Dressing is pretty much Big Mac sauce but seriously pre-dates the latter. Sid Vicious did a unique version of 'My Way' - both the song and a short lifestyle.

One more from April, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club:

'My Way' will always mean dear old Dad (he had a great voice too) and Sinatra together in our living room. But I must admit I also enjoy the Gipsy Kings' version 'A Mi Manera'.

Thanks for all your comments. On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here.

As listeners know, Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows from Cindy Kent to Steyn and on to the evening shows. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we shall be posting the shows here every weekend.

We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at the following hours:

Saturday 5pm London time/9am Los Angeles Sunday 5am London time/12 midnight New York

Steyn's Song of the Week continues at its usual hour on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.