Introducing Imam Sanders

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I'm trying to put the finishing touches to this column while Mr. C watches some Very Important Soccer Game on the telly. Apparently there were two Very Important Soccer Competitions over the past few days (weeks?). I do not know or really care too much except for when the players walk in with little kids as I think that's cute.

That's the only endearing thing about soccer to me. Anyway, obviously, the biggest story of the week was how the entire leftist world in America – politicians, actors, journalists et al – realized after the debate, that they couldn't hide that really awkward Biden dementia anymore. Imagine that! So, everything went from BEST JOE BIDEN EVAH EVAH EVAR HE'S STAYING IN, etc... to Mr. Meathead's assessment.

Here's what Mr. Meathead says:

My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying. We love and respect Joe Biden. We acknowledge all he has done for our country. But Democracy is facing an existential threat. We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside.

However, when I run that post on X through my handy dandy Leftist to English translation machine, I get this:

"The Democrat party is facing an existential threat because Joe Biden cannot win and Trump can. Under the bus goes Joe."

The transition from BEST JOE EVARRRRRRR to "GASP! HE BE OLD AND SENILE." took less time than it takes for Kamala Harris to brew up one of her famous word salads! It was faster than the amount of time it took for Nancy Pelosi to get a private blow dry appointment during Covid!

You get the idea... Anyway, just remember that every single bit of this is choreographed and calculated for maximum damage to liberty and freedom. When you hear the left talk about MUH DEMOCRACY, you can safely translate this to "Democrat power". C'est tout.

And whatever they say something, like oh, "reporting takes time. " or whatever other crud they are selling, take a breath and remember that you mustn't buy anything these repulsive media hacks are selling. And, yes, "the media are turning on Biden because they've been told to. "

~

In other news, here in Canada, KFC is adjusting to the new Canada. I don't think any kind of Budweiser Lite backlash is going to happen here. I think Canadians are too complacent and lazy to do anything about this. I'm basically with Professor Gad Saad on this (or alternately, he's with me on this, although we've never met).

~

There are a few more great pieces that I don't want you to miss, so I'm putting them up here. One on the Democrats' dangerous fraud and deception, an excellent explanation of what's going on from Daniel Greenfield (a must read), thoughts on the implosion of the West from Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and a very sombre, important essay from Dr Naomi Wolf on the imprisonment of Steve Bannon: What Time It Is (also a must-read).

~

Lastly, a very Jewy note.

This week marked the thirtieth anniversary of the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, of blessed memory. If you are so inclined to read about his remarkable life and messages, his prophetic vision, wisdom and goodness, I would highly recommend reading Turning Judaism Outwards: A Biography of the Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson by Rabbi Chaim Miller; Toward A Meaningful Life by Simon Jacobson; and/or The Rebbe's Army: Inside the World of Chabad-Lubavitch by Sue Fishkoff.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

The Biden presidency as represented by a pier.

A concise summary of Canada's Culture of Death from Rabbi David Novak.

Oh you know, nothing to see here.

What year is it? Right, 1984.

Everything seems fine in America.

Welcome to Justin Trudeau's Canada.

This should work out just fine. Nunnery to migrant centre. Welcome to the new Canada.

In the battle known as Watermelon Heads versus Alphabet People in the Western world, the Watermelons are gonna win. I know you don't want to hear that, but that's what's gonna happen.

When America took inspiration from King David (really nice).

Go get 'em, doc.

~

Jews and Israel:

YAY!

I used to think America, Canada and Australia were "safe" countries for Jews. I do not think that anymore.

The great Liel Leibovitz: The Mansion of the Camondos. What a haunting, lyrical essay. Do read the whole thing.

Maccabee.

Welcome aboard!

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

This is perfection from Pat Condell: "I've always said Muslims in Britain will vote Labour until they can vote Muslim, then it's bye-bye Labour. That's what is happening now." Indeed.

RELATED

ALSO RELATED (not for the faint of heart)

More thoughts here.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Yes. More of this.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

~

Europe:

The Battle of the Watermelons v Alphabet People has begun. Spoiler alert: the watermelons are gonna win. Think about that phrase "Iranian-born Norwegian" We said it like it is something normal. And what I mean by that is where are all the Norwegian-born Iranians???? Why did our feckless, dirtbag, nihilistic "leaders" normalize ONE WAY CULTURAL ARMAGEDDON? Asking for a friend.

RELATED

Related: A letter from a young French woman in Lyon.

RELATED

Thoughts from Dr. Jordan Peterson and Mark Steyn Show fave Eva Vlaardingerbroek

This should work just fine.

French Jews very slow to smell the coffee with their croissants and read le writing on le wall.

~

Barbarians:

You cannot think about girls and women in this way and be normal. Sorry not sorry.

~

Random Wise Thoughts:

"A Tide in the Affairs of Men"

~

Kooks:

I myself have never posted on social media about taking a pee as a woman. Just me? Anyone? Bueller? More proof that the trans movement is largely a movement of sick, perverted men accessing female spaces for sexual kicks and to harm women with the applause of the deranged left (also money grubbing doctors and hospitals, Big Pharma and insane liberal women with buggy, crazy eyes).

~

Anti-Kooks:

Good news.

~

Human and Equestrian Grace:

"Antisemitism and the left: a memoir. "

Ivanka Trump on Lashon Harah.

Return of the Rave Horse

"Notes From A Formerly Uncompromising Young Person" (outstanding, proving the power of one).

They will be showing their art in Tel Aviv.

Painting the bomb shelters near Lebanon.

"We will fight till the last drop of blood. "

Dads y'all.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.