July 23, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14467/cold-and-dead The old Streatley Bridge on the Thames at Goring Just ahead of Episode Twelve of Bulldog Drummond, a reminder that tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm British Summer Time. Steyn Clubbers ask the questions, and I try to answer them. Thank you for all your kind comments about this serialisation of Sapper and about all our other Tales for Our Time. Over seven years ago now, we launched this series of audio adventures on a whim, threw it together somewhat hastily, and learned on the job. So I'm enormously grateful for your appreciation of it. In tonight's episode, it is the morning after a grim night before at Goring-on-Thames. Has a globalist cabal with big ambitions succeeded in taking Bulldog Drummond out of the game? A thick grey mist lay over the Thames. It covered the water and the low fields to the west like a thick white carpet; it drifted sluggishly under the old bridge which spans the river between Goring and Streatley. It was the hour before dawn, and sleepy passengers, rubbing the windows of their carriages as the Plymouth boat express rushed on towards London, shivered and drew their rugs closer around them. It looked cold ... cold and dead. Cold and dead - there's a lot of that about. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twelve of our serialisation of Bulldog Drummond simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. Robert, a First Fortnight Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes from Ottawa re our listeners' back and forth of recent days: Mark's musings on 'cranking the car' in his commentaries on Parts Seven, Eight, and Nine of Bulldog Drummond, generating a whole raft of responses, led him to wonder if the expression 'crank the car' outlasted the actual crank, in the same way that 'dial the telephone' outlasted the actual dial. These questions recall the work of J. ﻿Peter Maher, Papers in Language Theory and History: Creation and Tradition in Language, which includes a raft of similar examples, including explanations as to why, e.g., Greek πέτρα 'rock' (French 'pierre/Pierre') is related to English 'feather', and Latin 'aqua' to English 'eagle'.

﻿

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget the perfect present for the one you love: our special Gift Membership. Please join me tomorrow for Part Thirteen of Bulldog Drummond, a few hours after our live Clubland Q&A.

