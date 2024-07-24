Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 24th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and still here, just about, despite the best efforts of Ofcom, the District of Columbia Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. So I'm raring to go for today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

In America, the two biggest stories are the near-assassination of Trump and the removal of Biden - which may indeed be mere set-pieces of the same story. That should be enough for any pseudo-republic's news cycle but July still has a week to go.

The Secret Service has now acknowledged its lapses in Butler, Pennsylvania, and come up with the perfect solution:

Secret Service Urges Halt to Trump's Outdoor Rallies After Assassination Attempt

So the best way for Trump to increase his chances of remaining alive is to cease campaigning. Fancy that.

Meanwhile, the Oversight Project - which is part of the Heritage Foundation, and so not exactly QAnon conspiracy types - has been analysing the late assassin's visitors via their mobile telephone data:

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place. This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office...

This would-be killer, just out of high school, doesn't seem the type to know anybody in DC.

But maybe that's what they want us to think...

Likewise these leaks from one of the most corrupt police departments in America (the same one that successfully memory-holed the Mandalay Bay killer) that Biden suffered some stroke-like medical emergency in Las Vegas...

