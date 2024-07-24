From Guildford with Love

Welcome to the thirteenth episode of our current Tale for Our Time: Bulldog Drummond by Sapper.

Thank you for all your kind comments, and entertaining diversions on various topics. George Pereira, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, is looking at the world through nose-pinching glasses:

Mark,

With all the comments about pince-nez glasses I am surprised no one mentioned Teddy Roosevelt resplendent in his Rough Rider uniform wearing a set, tied with a ribbon to his jacket.

Well, I mentioned Woodrow Wilson's pince-nez as he was the president in office at the time this book was published. And I did vaguely think of referencing the 1912 US election, which I believe remains the only one in history in which the two leading candidates - WW and TR - both wore pince-nez. I would love to see a pince-nez rematch, but can't see either Trump or Kamala going for it.

In tonight's episode of Bulldog Drummond, our hero is off to pitch the woo at, of all places, Guildford railway station.

Hugh stopped his car at Guildford station and, lighting a cigarette, strolled restlessly up and down. He looked at his watch a dozen times in two minutes; he threw away his smoke before it was half finished. In short he manifested every symptom usually displayed by the male of the species when awaiting the arrival of the opposite sex...

Oh, lord, don't tell me Sapper's going to go all lovey-dovey on us?

Alas, so, but it doesn't last long and soon we're back to the man-of-action stuff, with a particularly fearsome opponent...

