Bolsheviks in England? by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Bulldog Drummond

July 25, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14473/bolsheviks-in-england Bulldog Drummond is Sapper's 1920 tale of globalist coup-plotters in the leafy lanes of post-war England. In tonight's episode, having got yesterday's lovey-dovey stuff out of the way, our eponymous hero gradually begins to discern that he is up against more than merely a couple of master criminals: For a moment or two there was silence in the room. It was broken by the unkempt man on the sofa, who, without warning, exploded unexpectedly... "I know not what this young man has done: I care less. In Russia such trifles matter not. He has the appearance of a bourgeois, therefore he must die. Did we not kill thousands—aye, tens of thousands of his kidney, before we obtained the great freedom? Are we not going to do the same in this accursed country?" His voice rose to the shrill, strident note of the typical tub-thumper. "What is this wretched man," he continued, waving a hand wildly at Hugh, "that he should interrupt the great work for one brief second? Kill him now—throw him in a corner, and let us proceed." He sat down again, amidst a further murmur of approval, in which Hugh joined heartily. "Splendid," he murmured. "A magnificent peroration. Am I right, sir, in assuming that you are what is vulgarly known as a Bolshevist?" But what's a Bolshevist doing in Godalming? If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear my reading of Part Fourteen of our serialisation of Bulldog Drummond simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here - so you can choose whether to follow along each night twenty minutes before you lower your lamp, or save them up for a weekend binge-listen. We continue to receive very generous comments on this latest Tale for Our Time. Larry Durham, a Mark Steyn Club member from South Carolina, says: I'm really enjoying Bulldog Drummond. With American bureaucracy crumbling before our very eyes (the ineptitude of the secret service, Joe being led out behind the barn), it's refreshing to spend a few minutes each evening before 'lowering the lamp' immersed in a tale of a smart, competent and fearless hero. I'm inclined to agree that Bulldog would not last long were he battling his enemies with the help of a posse of current federal agents. On the other hand, his ad hoc gaggle of bibulous Drones Club types on a lark seems to be keeping him in the game. ~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club, now in its eighth year, is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keeps it available for everyone, around the world. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits: ~Exclusive member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and our Steynamite specials in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as yesterday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our Saturday music show On the Town and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, should such ever be decriminalised;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Please join me tomorrow for Part Fifteen of Bulldog Drummond. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?