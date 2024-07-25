Totally Super-Duper Fine and Normal

Hello again and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links. Just when we thought it couldn't get crazier, it did! Donald Trump held his head high, wore his ear bandage like a boss, and hit the links pretty much hours after dodging an assassin's bullet. On the other hand, Joe Biden asked Trump why he turned his head (?!?!?!??!?!) and then promptly disappeared from public life, allegedly because of Ebola Monkeypox Fatigue Dementia Parkinsons Covid, and announced, via a post on X, that he was not running in November after all.

WOW. Okay, absolutely NOTHING WEIRD ABOUT THAT. Then, approximately 10 seconds after that, Kackle-a Harris instantly raises SEVEN GAZILLION MILLION DOLLARS to beat the Orange Man! And there's totally nothing weird about that either. There is literally NOTHING TO SEE HERE. Everything is FINE! That was earlier this week, but you know what? The week's not over.

As I file this missive on a pleasant summer evening in the utterly grotesque Dominion of Canada, I am reading all kinds of reports from Washington, D.C. and everything seems TOTALLY FINE and not completely out of control at all. I mean it is totally normal for there to be no President or Vice President of America welcoming the leader of an ally, who is coming to your country to address Congress. That seems just fine. And it's TOTALLY NORMAL to be burning American flags in the capital of America and substituting Palestinian flags on the flagpoles at your nation's capital and raising the Hamas flag in your capital.

So, totally completely normal! It's also completely normal to desecrate every single monument in your nation's capital with pro-Hamas and pro-terrorist graffiti and to not be arrested or charged with any crime.

It's also totally normal that pro-Hamas activists gained access to the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is staying and sprinkled maggots and other insects and rodents in the meeting rooms. Totally normal and fine! Amazing security work (both sides).

As I say over and over again: it's not "JUST" about the Jews.

Are you paying attention yet?

If you say in America that only women have vaginas and can give birth, or that persons who are bepenised are not women, you can get canceled, lose your job, be publicly dragged and ridiculed and even booted off dating apps. But if you scream "Death to America" or Allahu Akbar in Arabic or liberal wine-mom accented English, while burning the American flag into a crisp, or screech about supporting a new Final Solution for Jews while wearing a terror schmattah over your fugly, terrorist-loving mug, you will suffer exactly ZERO consequences under the Formaldehyde Joe/Kackle-a regime. America!! STOP BREAKING MY HEART.

Things here in Canada are not much better. A few decades ago, Canada had a tradition of sending young men and women oversees to fight for freedom. Now, Canada is sending "Canadians" overseas to Israel to try to murder Jews. This does not seem to be a very Canadian tradition, but, hey, what do I know?

And this goofy story: this truly disingenuous hooey is maddening. This article COMPLETELY MISSES THE POINT. On purpose I'm sure.

Home grown terrorist? Sure.

Can we at least find one journalist who is not a typical lazy, obfuscating slimy dhimmi sloth who might find out HOW THIS PERSON IS CANADIAN? Was he born in Canada? Was he imported by Justin Trudeau? Was he educated here? How long has he been "Canadian"? What exactly makes him "Canadian"? Where did he live and go to school? Public school? In a madrassa? Where did he spend his time? There is zero curiosity about this because this is the new reality of Canada. Justin Trudeau has quite literally destroyed this country.

And I'm with Joe Rogan. Canada sucks. Don't spend your money here. Don't support places and causes and stores and brands that hate you and that are totalitarian jerkoffs. And he has a great line in here about being "nice" and compelled speech, so please watch the whole clip. In this interview he says:

"Compelled speech has a terrible ending, it always ends in communism because someone has to compel that speech, and, who does? The people with guns. And they tell you what to do, and then you have violence that is enforced to get people to follow a doctrine that they may or may not believe in".

Alright friends, I'm wiped out and have definitely ranted enough for now. Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

Parents: Get out of California.

I just can't. Dhimmis.

RAAAAACIST.

Yes.

Gross.

The "please clap" vibe is VERY strong with Kackle-a. Excellent backgrounder here.

However much you hate the media, it's never enough.

RELATED.

Nine Days in July

"Do not let the media lie about Joe. "

Jews and Israel:

A Yemeni in Tel Aviv.

Yes.

When they tell you who they are, pay attention.

Barbarians.

HISTORY GEEK OUT

How Nazi Propaganda Dehumanized Jews to Facilitate the Holocaust

Jewish Wisdom:

Finding the hidden good.

The Formerly Great Britain:

"A warning..."

I'm not very good at math obviously, but 11 out of 24 is pretty close to 12 out of 24 which would be fifty percent. So, I'd say that fifty percent IS A THING and maybe someone should do something about it?

"The only thing which isn't Islamic in London is the architecture. "

Europe:

European women warning women about France.

RELATED: I love Paris in the summertime.

South America:

When adults are in charge.

Kooks 'N' Trans:

READ THIS WHOLE THING. What if the cackling DEI bimbo schtick is really just schtick? Are we all underestimating Kackle-a?

This is a real mystery!

I am on the side of un-penised lesbians.

By design.

I just can't.

Human and Animal Kingdom Grace:

Falling in love with America on the Appalachian trail.

Can animals sense the paranormal? A Jewish perspective.

"...since Oct. 7, as I watched protesters cheering for Hamas in American cities and colleges, my task, alas, has grown urgent."

DUDE

