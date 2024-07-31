"Something Doing I Don't Like"

Programming note: I regret that I was unable to host Clubland Q&A today, and I thank Laura Rosen Cohen for "pinch-hitting". I spent most of the day with doctors and nurses, who released me from their ministrations too late for the show, alas.

However, our nightly audio adventure is recorded a little in advance, so - as they say on the cookery shows - here's one I made earlier: Part Twenty of Bulldog Drummond, the latest entry to our series Tales for Our Time. Can it measure up to last night's installment? Gareth, a UK member of The Mark Steyn Club, enthuses of that one:

The best episode so far!

Oh, dear. A hard act to follow.

In tonight's episode of Sapper's thrilling caper, Captain Drummond returns from Paris with his new American friend, only to find his friend Peter most agitated:

"Thank the Lord you've come, old son," he cried, with a brief look at the detective. "There's something doing down at Godalming I don't like." He followed Hugh into the sitting-room. "At twelve o'clock to-day Toby rang up. He was talking quite ordinarily—you know the sort of rot he usually gets off his chest—when suddenly he stopped quite short and said, 'My God! What do you want?' I could tell he'd looked up, because his voice was muffled. Then there was the sound of a scuffle, I heard Toby curse, then nothing more. I rang and rang and rang—no answer."

Things are about to take a serious turn. Fortunately, this episode also features the return of the tantalus, and a well stocked one too. If you are not acquainted with the tantalus, see here. We are thinking of changing the name of this series to Tales for Our Tantalus.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twenty of our serialisation of Bulldog Drummond simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

