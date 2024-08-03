Programming note: Please join Mark later today for Episode Twenty-Three of his current Tale for Our Time, Bulldog Drummond.

~On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark is keeping it simple and luxuriating in summer songs - from America and Britain, from the Continent and the Commonwealth. Plus legendary songwriter Alan Bergman tells Steyn about having to say no to Sinatra.

Make sure you have something cool on hand. As the rhyming dictionaries advise, we shall sip on our juleps and look at her two lips.

Last week's sporty edition of On the Town attracted a range of comment. Nick writes from the UK:

Thoroughly enjoyed On the Town this afternoon. Wonderful to hear Long John Baldry 'Mexico' which evoked memories of the novelty of the television being on at breakfast-time and grainy satellite pictures of David Hemery, Lillian Board; and Bob Beamon's incredible long jump in the days before rampant commercialism and OTT-ness of the Olympic Games. Great to hear the backstory of and hear the alternative 'original' version! Thank goodness that never made it to a 7″ pressing. I have always loved the song and used to hum it when years later I drove a Ford Escort Mexico* (wish I had that now...). As a long-time fan I love the Frank Sinatra sextets and the unusual material and the anecdotes.

Larry, a Steyn Clubber from South Carolina, appreciated our fiftieth-anniversary Cass Elliot observances:

Back in the Eighties, a close group of friends and myself sort of rediscovered the Mamas and Papas, particularly Cass, and a many an evening we spent amazed at her talent - singing along full throated - much to the consternation of my fellow apartment dwelling neighbors I am certain. I've always corrected the 'ham sandwich' nonsense when I've heard it. Thank you for keeping her memory alive.

On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern.

As listeners know, Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we shall be posting the shows here every weekend.

