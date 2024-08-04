If you missed today's Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up.

In this episode Mark celebrates the very last song of the most famous partnership in American musical theatre - Rodgers & Hammerstein. The story takes in Habsburg history, Ronald Reagan, and an actual authentic member of the von Trapp family.

~This airing of our Serenade Radio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to this series. Of last week's Serenade presentation, Jeff Holland, a First Day Founding Member from Victoria Down Under, says:

..'a song from me to you'.. but so much more than a 'song' in yours and your late friend Mr Savin's hands Mark. Transformative. Revelatory. Emotional. Brilliant. Seamless production values, painstaking research melded with your intimate knowledge and love of it all. The song turns in your hands, its precious details shown to see, in all its beauty and history. I am often moved to tears with the beauty of this weekly musical segment. I so thank you for your incomparable artistry as a presenter.

Mr Bradley, as he somewhat formally styles himself, writes from Oregon:

Really enjoyed this tribute to a song that's rarely acknowledged anymore. I was a bit surprised that Mark didn't mention (at least I don't think he did) that among the handful of cover versions over the years was one by Bing's very own son, Phil Crosby. Released on Reprise 20,220 around 1962-63, the single was arranged and conducted by the legendary Jack Nitzsche, with production by Jimmy Bowen. It's a snappy little number that went nowhere on the charts.

We take your point, but it's difficult to bring up the first set of Crosby kids without getting detoured into their dismal fates: Philip outlived his awful brother Gary and his two suicidal siblings, but even he didn't make his three-score-and-ten.

One more from Paul Harmon, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club:

Gosh, and I just thought it was Der Bingle getting home late after partying all night. Thanks for the lesson, Mark... I feel so civilized now. ;-)

We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Club members are welcome to respond to this week's show below. Alternatively, anybody can leave them over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York) 5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney) 9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.