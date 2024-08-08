Lyin' and De-Jewifyin'

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. And yes, once again, a totally ridonculous one on this fine planet, but what else is new?

This week, things in the United Kingdom are generally much worse than most of the other parts of the allegedly civilized world. Mark Steyn has, of course, covered much of the UK burning earlier this week and the "Global System Change" as well. But another voice from the UK that you may want to check out is the indefatigable Katie Hopkins. I watched the whole video and I felt totally sick about the finger she points at "all religions" and their organized campaign to flood the UK and other countries with "flesh". It's awful because you can feel the truth in it. It's very dark and very true. My stomach really sank. There's lots I am very proud of as a Jew but there is something truly disturbing about the default positions of 99% of the organized Jewish community organizations.

This is not a new topic for me, I've been ranting about it in various forms and forums for decades, but it still is a gut kick every time. Then, when I didn't feel horrible enough after watching the video, I saw this post on X from the Chief Rabbi of the UK and it was just a two-fer of utter glechhhhhhh for me.

Now, normally, I'd have much, much MUCH MUCH MUCH more to say about the role of the various Official Jews throughout the world and their odious history of destroying free speech, aligning themselves with ultimately nihilistic and anti-civilized leftist causes de celebre, downplaying actual Jewish values and actual Jewish commandments, and trying pathetically to de-Jewify themselves (HEY YES I'M LOOKING AT YOU JOSH SHAPIRO OF PENNSYLVANIA) in order to sit at the popular kids table at lunchtime. Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, it's the period of time during the Jewish calendar called "The Nine Days' (more here), so I kind of have to watch my mouth.

Now, don't get me wrong, I'm not totally down on my people – only the idiot leftist ones and the ones who don't actually grok the civilizational battle lines. Mark calls it the battle of "free" versus "unfree". Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called it the battle of civilization versus barbarism, but I digress, back to the Jewy stuff and how I'm not totally down on my people.

To wit: earlier today one of my kids sent me a message saying (I paraphrase only slightly): Mommy, I know you're not John Podhoretz's biggest fan (truth), but he is actually very funny. I just listened to him on the Commentary podcast and he literally just called Kamala Harris 'intellectually compromised'."

Now it is true that I consider Mr. Podhoretz's sister, Ruthie Blum, the superior intellect (not that my opinion on this matters in the least), but that line made me laugh out loud. It's wickedly funny. But not to be outdone by my offspring, I replied "that is amazing, but did you see Ron Coleman's post about Josh Harris". I refer, of course, to this masterful post: "Poor Josh Shapiro. Stitched his foreskin back on for nothing." I MEAN SHUT UP!!! DYING!!!! Look: my people are funny people. Yids are funny. We haz gots da funny.

Yes, there are way too many on the kook left side but we have the funny gene. We just do. I really laughed my head off at both of those bits and it felt good. Did I ever tell you about a close relative of mine who was palliative and taking his last breaths, surrounded by his adult children? When his father died, the son said "Mom?". And she said "yes?". And the son said "you can start dating now". I kid you not. I laughed so hard when he told me that that I almost cried. I still think it's funny. And the guy who died? He would have found it funny also. Now, Mr. C did not appreciate that joke at all. He thought (and still thinks) it's pretty tasteless and disrespectful. What do you think? Please remember that I love being right.

And now lastly, before I sign off (because Mr. C is patiently waiting for me to wrap it up so that we can have dessert – it's ice cream time and Kawartha Dairy ice cream waits for no man), I want to remind you that no matter how much you hate the media, you cannot hate them enough. (Related. )

