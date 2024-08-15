Honouring with Ice Cream

Hello again and welcome back to another fresh batch of Laura's Links.

I'm filing this column on a very muggy night here in southern Ontario at the end of a perfect summer day. I'm still dealing with quite a number of personal matters, and yesterday was a particularly difficult day for me as I was fasting for the Tisha B'Av holiday.

Normally, fasting is not particularly difficult for me (and I've been doing the Jewish fasts since my Bat Mitzvah at age 12). The lack of water is the really challenging part. Somehow though, this year, the caffeine withdrawal headache yesterday hit me REALLY hard and I was a little loopy throughout most of the day as a result.

As Jewish parents of young children know, it's definitely harder to fast when you are taking care of little ones, and fasting while taking care of our disabled son also presents a set of both physical and spiritual challenges. Anyway, we made it through the day and had a modest but delicious break-fast meal – and it was all quite meaningful. It is profoundly moving to read the book of Lamentations. So many of the verses are overwhelming, and I really felt them in my bones.

But time stands still for no one, and today was a regular day once again and there were even a few rays of light that helped me get through.

As I may or may not have mentioned, I am lucky enough to have reached middle age and still have both of my parents with me. One of the Ten Commandments is "honour thy parents". As Dennis Prager explains, the commandment is not to love your parents. If you do, that is wonderful, but that is not what G-d commands us to do. As it happens, some people don't even like their parents, which is tragic. So the commandment, the mitzvah as we say in Hebrew, is to honour them and I take that very seriously.

What does that mean? For me right now, that means being in the moment when I sit with my father in the sun, him in a wheelchair, and staying stoic and calm as I watch his body becoming ever more frail as days and weeks and months pass, and his brain likewise betrays him with the march of time. It is me getting him the ice cream he loves as dessert after his breakfast (it's never too early for ice cream as far as I'm concerned), sitting in the garden with him watching birds and butterflies and feeling the warmth of his now spotted hands as he tells me he loves me.

It means calling my mother every single day to see how she is and how her day was, dropping in with this or that and trying very hard not to think about when I won't have her or my Dad to talk to, and how I will just have to hear their voices in my mind, remember their lessons and hold on to memories and photos. Time marches on and nobody is exempt from the circle of life.

~

Another bright spot today was a small thing, but as I always say, the small things are the big things. My disabled son tends to give me and Mr. C the treatment! He'll do things for others that he won't do for us. Although this can be terrifically annoying, we both kind of enjoy the fact that although he is significantly mentally delayed, he is cognizant enough to be a brat on occasion, at his will and his royal prerogative. Anyway, I was able to dress him in a pair of regular shorts today. Not his usual preferred athletic/sweatpant style ones (softer fabric), but actual chino style, cotton fabric ones that he has refused to put on for us for several years now.

I know this doesn't sound like a big deal, but it actually is. He normally has refused to wear the regular shorts for me and Mr. C and has previously only cooperated with his caregivers or nurses in this matter (i.e being a brat). No big deal for them, no refusal, nada – just for us. But then today, the shorts went on! No struggle, just on. A small thing which is a big thing for us. Do you agree the small things are the big things?

~

Lastly, some bits and pieces that are too good not to put right up top. First, fighting back works (sometimes). Elon Musk is a man of historical consequence and the Rumble guys are doing it right as well.

This piece is a MUST, MUST read from Gadi Taub and it articulates the rot of the Israeli left much better than I ever could. I would also urge you to read it because the situation and sentiments of the left in America are quite similar, even if the institutions are not exactly the same. I read this one over Shabbat and it floored me.

And finally, a stunningly frank essay from Daniel Greenfield which urges us all to talk about Islam or else. Do read the whole thing.

Have a good weekend, and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

Nutcases.

About time.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE EITHER

Oh, a committee! That should fix everything. As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because the people in charge want it to be happening.

HELLO AMERICA WHAT THE ACTUAL FRESH HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE?

The petty, nasty schmucks of the White House.

~

Jews and Israel:

My Idiot People

Remember when Egypt was kvetching about Rafah?

So good.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

This is a real mystery. We may never know the reasons.

This Sceptered Isle

Well it's too late, baby, now it's too late, though we really did try to make it...

Imagine my surprise.

Ezra Levant interviews Tommy Robinson.

WHAT THE HECK, IRELAND?!??! If Muslims ever wanted to show solidarity with Jews, this would be as good a reason as ever. Seriously-this is demented. I cannot believe this.

Game over, Brits.

~

Middle East:

HISTORY GEEK OUT

Barbarians.

~

Misc Civilizational Pessimism:

"Islam and the Future of the West" (spoiler alert-GRIM)

~

Today in Satan:

"I like pulling off a leg or two. "

Good question. Also WHY??????

~

Europe:

Belgium seems nice.

Everything seems swell in Vienna.

Bonne chance, my pretties.

"Other ways are possible..." I really hate it when I have to root for Sweden.

~

Kooks:

A warning from Australia.

~

Human Grace:

This is, as the kids would say, dope.

A good life in a good place.

Go out and touch grass! PUT. AWAY. YOUR. PHONES.

"Make it spin, baby. "

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.