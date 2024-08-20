Celebrate Diversity ...Unto Death

Some of the 492 military-age men who arrived by boat on England's southern shore this Saturday.

~The third-rate vaudeville being mounted in Chicago this week is irrelevant to anything that matters - except for the bleak fact that half the American people are minded to go along with it, which helps explains why meaningful course-correction is all but impossible. This grim vignette, however, struck me as almost poignant:

Protesters in Chicago who are marching against the DNC chant "F*ck the courts, f*ck the state, you can't make us procreate." People dressed as abortion pills take part in the march. pic.twitter.com/xwmRAAjW8w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 19, 2024

Almost two decades ago, I began my demographic bestseller America Alone with a famous assertion by the historian Arnold Toynbee:

Civilisations die from suicide, not murder.

That is correct, and the suicidal impulse is well advanced, as we see both inside and outside the convention centre. However, for those on the sharp end, the civilisational suicide has reached the stage where it is accompanied by a lot of murder, in Chicago and beyond:

~DIVERSITY STABBING OF THE DAY:

A woman was stabbed to death after reports of a fight with a man in the car park of a train station in West Sussex.

The "woman" was reported to be in her late teens.

~DIVERSITY SEXUAL ASSAULT OF THE DAY:

Two girls, 16, are 'sexually assaulted by group of men' in sea off Bournemouth beach

~DIVERSITY AMPUTATION OF THE DAY:

East Kilbride community 'unable to sleep' after machete gang horror attack

The incident left one victim's hand 'severed' and another needing surgery

~DIVERSITY BEHEADING OF THE DAY:

Migrant who beheaded his victim and caused his intestines to spill out while still alive could avoid deportation from Germany 'because he will probably just come back from Somalia'

~DIVERSITY NECROPHILIA OF THE DAY:

Man, 20, is charged with murder and having sex with a dead body after woman stabbed to death in Kent

~Meanwhile, last week's victims of this sick pathology imposed on formerly civilised nations are already forgotten, but if you're wondering:

Southport yoga teacher Leanne Lucas had been readmitted to hospital with breathing difficulties. Father Paul Murphy and Lt Col Mark Teeton recover from attacks outside their barracks in Galway and Kent. An 11yr old Australian girl awaits plastic surgery for injuries sustained [from] the Leicester Square attacker.

Diversity is where nations go to die - because it is not natural for human societies to live like this.

~DIVERSITY FEELGOOD STORY OF THE DAY: In the city of Sønderborg, in the deep south of Northern Schleswig, ethnic tensions used to mean Danes and Germans. But we're way beyond that now. A seventeen-year-old girl was strolling near the local "migrant centre" when she was shoved to the ground by a chap who then attempted to undress her.

Happily, she was able to fend him off by pepper-spraying him. The attacker ran off and remains at large. Still, at least the poor teenage girl wasn't raped. So that's great news, isn't it?

Er, no, not in Denmark. Per police spokeseunuch Knud Kirsten:

It is illegal to possess and use pepper spray, so she will likely to be charged for that.

So the young lady will be fined 500 krone for declining to be raped. Some readers will recall the term I heard applied by a Swedish woman to those Scandinavian men who stood by at a municipal swimming bath as the local "migrants" sexually assaulted her daughter and her friends: manginas - a portmanteau of "man" and "vagina". It is because Knud Kirsten and the authorities refuse to protect girls from the predators they have loosed upon the land that this teenager is obliged to defend herself as best she can. Now Knud Kirsten is adding insult to injury, in effect telling the victims: Lie back and think of diversity.

~If you are inclined to express your views on any of the above, Two-Tier Keir's Starmtroopers will be knocking on your door. The Gates of Vienna website notes the difference in treatment between Britain's so-called "far right", convicted and gaoled within days of the riots over the Southport stabbings, and the lethargic decades-long indifference to the gang-rapists of thousands upon thousands of English girls in Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford, Oxford... As the remarkable urgency of the Starmtroopers has made plain, to Britain's rulers the real problem is not the multiculti stabbers but those members of the white working class who persist in noticing them. So Sir Keir has embarked on a conscious policy of: Stab the messenger.

At Gates of Vienna, Baron Bodissey regards the protests as "one final spasm of defiance before the lights go out":

What you see now is the last gasp of the native whites of the British Isles. It won't be long before large groups of Muslim men (probably formed into "Community Defence Patrols" with the backing of the State) beat down any spasms of defiance by white rioters. At this point, organized resistance by the autochthons is all but impossible. The moment that anything more organized than the current street riots begins to form, it will be infiltrated by MI5 agents and Special Branch provocateurs, who will nudge the group into pointless and self-destructive actions, or set it up for mass arrests... Many of the [dwindling number of Anglo-Celt natives], especially the females, will 'revert' to Islam to raise their socio-economic status. There will be a gradual attrition of the non-Muslim white males, who will have a high suicide rate and tend to drink themselves to death. And they may of course be beaten to death with impunity by the Community Defence Patrols.

Sir Keir is releasing violent criminals from gaol in order to free up space for dissident tweeters. And, just to make it more fun for the "anti-migrant" Internet commenters who get banged up at His Majesty's Pleasure, the prisons are increasingly run by Islamic gangs.

Civilisational suicide, but with murder everywhere you look.

