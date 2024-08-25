All of Me

Steyn's Song of the Week by Gerald Marks and Seymour Simons

produced by Brian Savin

August 25, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14581/all-of-me Audio Recording Download Audio File All of Tea: Belle Baker takes a sip. If you missed today's Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up - or, alternatively, if you caught it, here's a chance to enjoy it again. In this episode Steyn explores a ninety-three-year-old hit that in the year 2000 was given the Towering Song Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, joining a very elite pantheon commencing with "As Time Goes By". But, as its composer told Mark, it was just a happy accident, albeit with a dash of personal tragedy along the way. Click above to listen. ~This airing of our Serenade Radio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to this series. Of our last Serenade presentation, John Barrett, a New Hampshire member of The Mark Steyn Club, says: Hi Mark,

We tuned in Sunday evening for a relaxing half-hour; but it was way more than relaxing - it was fun! Gary Osborne is a great interviewee and you just let him roll. We even went to your GBN clip of Gary on your show. Yes, that show features both Gary Osborne and Robert F Kennedy Jr - a combo you can only find on The Mark Steyn Show. Chris writes from upstate New York: So much to know about that so well- known song! Well done. The Rascals! From Iowa Steyn Clubber Michael Baker: I was listening to Serenade Radio for much of the morning (8/11/24 Iowa time), when your Song of the Week came on. A nice surprise, I thought (because the schedule involves too much math for me). Now there was a SHOW! I knew it was a SHOW, because it was over way, way, way too soon. Thank you, and Serenade! I'll be sending them the pound in my pocket. p.s., my wife loved it, too. Thank you, Michael. This airing of Steyn's Serenade Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. We launched the Steyn Club seven years ago, and in this our eighth year we're immensely heartened by all the longtime SteynOnline regulars - from Fargo to Fiji, Madrid to Malaysia, West Virginia to Witless Bay - who've signed up to be a part of it. Membership in The Mark Steyn Club also comes with non-musical benefits, including: ~Our classic-fiction series Tales for Our Time, with well over sixty thrilling audio adventures read by Mark. The latest starts here;

