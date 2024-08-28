Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 28th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and today I'll be doing something you won't be seeing Kamala the Bringer of Joy without at least three months of negotiations, which brings us conveniently to the end of November. Nonetheless, I'll be doing my non-Kamala and taking an hour of questions on whatever topics you want to raise: collective bargaining, the valued status of Ukraine as a longstanding Nato member, the passage of time, whatever. Our Clubland Q&A starts live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. Lots going on around the world, including the United Arab Emirates objecting to the arrest of the Telegram guy by nixing its deal for French fighter jets: 🚨#BREAKING: The United Arab Emirates has completely FROZEN the implementation of a contract to purchase 80 fighter jets from France following the arrest of Pavel Durov! pic.twitter.com/8pN4FdXHay — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) August 27, 2024 Aside from being a citizen of the UAE, Mr Durov is also a citizen of St Kitts & Nevis. So he's a subject of the same king I am. Will His Majesty be joining his fellow emirs in getting tough with Macron? America? It is three years since the fall of Kabul. Stephen Soukup quotes a certain "niche Canadian": It became utterly predictable that the entire endeavor would, in the end, constitute a terrible waste of time, treasure, and lives. In fact, the inimitable Mark Steyn DID predict it, with eerie accuracy, almost an entire decade before the disastrous withdrawal took place: 'Six weeks after the last NATO soldier leaves Afghanistan, it will be as if we were never there. Before the election in 2010, the New York Post carried a picture of women registering to vote in Herat, all in identical top-to-toe bright blue burkas, just as they would have looked on Sept. 10, 2001. We came, we saw, we left no trace. America's longest war will leave nothing behind.' When he wrote those words, Steyn's assessment seemed, perhaps, overly pessimistic. In reality, they turned out the opposite. It took fewer than six weeks to erase nearly all remnants of the American presence. More to the point, what wasn't erased – what we did, in fact, leave behind – were billions of dollars of sophisticated weapons and munitions that have made the Taliban far stronger than ever before and, as a consequence, far less likely to be unseated from power a second time. How is it that beribboned buffoons like Thoroughly Modern Milley are taken seriously? Why would you hire a former Joint Chief of Staff for anything? On the home front, I've never been a "Back the Blue" guy, for far too many reasons like this: Shocking moment dog is shot dead by police officer in front of children and mom a month after he killed other pooch with service vehicle My town has a one-man police department. It briefly had a two-man police department, but the deputy had a temperament not dissimilar to the guy above. I'm happy to say I played a small part in getting rid of him. Glad to talk about any aspect of the above, or whatever else is on your mind. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On August 28, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Mike Cliffson wrote: Dear Mark,

Have you seen Mark Zuckerberg's letter admitting he caved to White House pressure in silencing Vaccine stuff and so on?

In principle so much the better if the truth be known.

But I am suspicious...admit something awful then to distract from something worse now or soon?

....

Have you got any take ?

On August 28, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, and fellow Club members, in the latest chapter in the media reporting the truth long after it will do any good, Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook bowed to government pressure and suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story. Moreover, he's tacitly admitting to promoting an untruth, that the Biden laptop was Russian disinformation at the behest of the US government.

At what point do we stop saying "we're losing our country" and just admit that our country is lost and not coming back?

On August 28, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark:

What, if anything, are we to make of Pavel Durov being detained by the French government the same week that Mark Zuckerberg tells congress that the Biden administration pressured him to censor Facebook?

I don't know much about Mr. Durov, but Telegram seems to be exactly what we were promised at the birth of the Internet, completely unfettered content. I don't trust Mr. Zuckerberg one iota and believe he is more than happy to be a lapdog to the powers that be. His latest testimony seems to me to be a bit of ass covering in case Trump is elected in November.

Take good care of yourself and please hang on at least through April where I hope to see you on the Lido deck.

Best wishes,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On August 28, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Hart Leonard wrote: Mark...hoping greatly that your health continues to improve. With regard to this new indictment of Trump by "Special Prosecutor" Jack Smith, the reason that Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the previous case was because Smith's appointment as special prosecutor violated the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, in that Smith's appointment was not approved by the Senate. So...if this is indeed the case, why all the hubbub about this new indictment by Smith? His appointment still hasn't be sanctioned by the Senate. Should not this be a "non-starter?" Or, is Jack Smith actually Bill Murray and we're all now in some new, demented version of "Groundhog Day?" Je ne comprends pa!

On August 28, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

Your voice seems near fully recovered. hope the rest of you is coming along as well. I see our favorite Crypt Keeper Jack Smith has re-indicted Trump on the January 6 charges. He ignored the recent Supreme Court ruling in Fischer that tossed the convictions for obstructing an official proceeding.

I seem to recall a certain quasi-Canadian who also obstructed an official proceeding when he interrupted the great high and exalted Senator from Massachusetts Ed Markey, peace be upon him. To quote the Daily Caller "Why can't she respond senator?" Conservative author and columnist Mark Steyn shot back at Markey. "You impugned her integrity. I think she's entitled to..."

This was clearly an obstruction and since the Crypt Keeper has determined that the Supreme Court ruling does not apply to Crypt Keepers, are you at all concerned that your legal battles in the DC sewer are about to begin anew? Also, said Canadian failed to "respect the decorum of the Senate," which I believe is akin to treason and carries the death sentence. Should we start a legal defense fund?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Hogbody Spradlin wrote: What's the status of the appeal of the Michael Mann case?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:03 pm, eaglepatriotminuteman1776 wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn,

Do judges make law? I keep hearing this American bollocks at law school. Judges do make law in the absence of statute, but what I think my professors mean is that it's ok for them to divine whatever they want out of statutes.

- William from Kiev

On August 28, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Allison Coates wrote: I hope you'll say a few words about the great Russell Malone to died (suddenly) in Japan just after a performance on August 23. I very much enjoyed his appearances on the Mark Steyn club.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Barbara Yunker wrote: Hi Mark, I cut my teeth on your superb video poetry and have also listened to many of the stories and books. The Flying Inn is riveting! I listen with a mixture of merriment, horror and amazement at Chesterton's excellence. Your own writings have the same effect on me. My question is about your narration skills. Did you act in plays during school or were otherwise involved in productions? The way you distinguish by voice each character is exceptional! Even your female voices are convincing. Also, the multiple songs in the Flying Inn are beautifully rendered. Thank you, Mark, for sharing your awesome talents with us!

On August 28, 2024 at 3:06 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: If I may, I'd like to offer a refuge from Politics, for once, and ask if a music genre has died. What about the old comic novelty songs of the Past? I don't seem to be hearing, or hearing of them, today. Sure, in my old age I'm not glued to the Top Ten listings of today, but it seems that an art form may have snuffed it. When I was a kid we had frequent goofy tunes on the airwaves. Who can forget the legendary maestro Napoleon XIV and his magnum opus "They're Coming To Take Me Away, Ha Haa!" Hey, maybe that should be the next Song of the Week, Nah, maybe not...

On August 28, 2024 at 3:06 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Mark,

High praises for your prescience on so many of today's top stories. Amazing what a knowledge of history, a sense of logic, and a rare sense of humor can do.

I sent this question to Mitch McConnell's office but I am yet to receive a reply. So, Mark, you are our only hope!

50 years ago at our wedding a friend sang a song from a musical in the 60's. We would like to mark our anniversary celebration with a revival of this number, but neither of us can remember the name of it.

The only lyrics we remember are: "Love is a gem beyond the richest, rarest diamond any man could ever own."

I Googled it but came up with nothing. Any hint of that number in your storehouse of musical knowledge?

Thanks for any help you can give us.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:10 pm, ANNA NIEMANN wrote: This morning after reading about Macron's nonchalant governance by whatever-I-want, I turned to my trusty translator app and plugged in "coup d'etat" and received the translation, "coup d'etat," OK. I then typed in "coup" which was translated "blow," and then "d'etat" which was translated as "state secret." I wish this clarified current events, but I am more puzzled than ever. We have recently been challenged to answer the question, "What is a woman?" but really the question must be, "What is a government?" By and for whom exactly?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Will Charles get tough with Macron? In a word 'non'. He's more likely to send a telegram saying 'bravo'.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope this finds you relatively well.

As you will know, the United Kingdom had a General Election in July 2024.

Up until that point, the so called Conservative & Unionist Party had been in government since 2010. Not that they did anything remotely conservative or unionist but hey ho.

They duly imploded on polling day and passed the globalist baton to the Starmtroopers who have merrily made authoritarian hay in double quick time.

The Conservatives have gone missing in action.

They were last seen having a leadership contest lasting 4 months featuring 6 zombies from the last 14 years.

The Lib Dems, despite 72 bums on parliamentary benches provide no opposition and happily nod along.

All this at a time when effective opposition is needed more than ever.

Does it fall to Reform with their 5 MPs to do the job? Do you think Nigel Farage has that in his armoury?

Keep well Mark.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Brian Sumner wrote: Hi Mark from declining trudopean Khanada. My question. What does the UK look like in 2050 and beyond. My quess is it (as a muslim majority nation) will cease to be an ally of the USA and with draw from NATO. But it will still be a nuclear capable nation.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Mark,

I always enjoyed the music on this show, but if you want to talk about the horse race, Georgia is tight because illegal aliens have been living and working here for over 25 years. They can't vote but all their kids can and they will vote Democrat for the foreseeable future.

Do you think some of them might vote for Nikki Haley in 20 or 30 years?

Stay strong!

Bill Bradshaw

Marietta, GA

On August 28, 2024 at 3:22 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

I am somewhat baffled by all the brouhaha surrounding Kamel La De Da adopting many of President Trump's positions. It ought to be blindingly obvious that all of these flips will be corrected by a flop if Willie Brown's ex girl friend is selected.

Isn't it?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:22 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I would dearly love pointers on ousting public "servants".

My local PD is fairly harmless ~ if incompetent ~ but there

is a pesky bureaucrat at city hall who's absolutely rabid &

unfit for purpose.

Prayers for improved health, Mr. Steyn!

On August 28, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Stefan Bucek wrote: Mark, two Saturdays ago during "On the Town" you told the story of Leonard Bernstein's boozy, bawdy greeting of you at the Irving Berlin centennial event. It's something that seemed much more plausible to me, having seen the "Maestro" biopic, which seemed to me to be more about his sexuality than his music. Bernstein is one of my favorite composers (and to borrow a line from Victor Borge, he's decomposing), so I was somewhat disappointed with "Maestro" because of that focus. Had you seen the film, and if so, what are your thoughts?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings to the Great Steyn from sunny Nueva York.

It is the bargain of the century to be a member of this exclusive club and to be able to question the Oracle on a regular basis.

Query- in the off chance that President Trump overcomes all obstacles and is somehow re-elected on November 5th, what do you think will happen?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Mark, last week you were asking about the probability that the two defendants (Lynch and Chamberlain) and their lawyer in the fraud case over the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, would end up dying on the same day in freak accidents within weeks of their acquittal. I wrote a substack article with a Bayesian analysis of this. It turns out that with reasonable assumptions (and not including the specific evidence of the case) the probability that you would see something like this over a 10-year period purely by chance is quite high (67%) but this drops to about 2% when we factor in the specific evidence known so far.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Scot A wrote: Mark, Thanks again for hosting another Q&A. We continue to pray for you and your family.

When? Why? How? Did the elites around the start to agree on the same issues and even though they are "diverse" there is no real difference in opinions among them. The only thing they seem to agree on is controlling the masses.

As you often mention before the Great War almost all of the leaders of Europe were related to each other. Despite this bond they all had differing opinions that lead to a war.

Well there ever be a faction of elites that will rebel against this brave new world?

Do you plan to have a back up mimeograph machine in the woods to go along with the photocopier?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Jamie Marsh wrote: Mark, with all the wrongspeak and thought-crimes being persecuted with extreme prejudice in the UK, would you be reluctant to travel there? I'm not so sure France is very safe either. Of course free speech in the US is no picnic either. Is there anyplace safe to visit?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Bentley wrote: Hi Mark. At the risk of raising your blood pressure a bit, would you care to comment on that twit Vindman threatening Elon Musk after France's arrest of Durov? Stay well.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Regarding the Southport riots, while I didn't condone the violence, I found myself unable to condemn it either. I felt such impotent rage against a situation - mass immigration - that I and many others have voted against time and again. When democratic attempts at change fail, when democracy ceases to function, what else should we do?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Mark Shere wrote: Just best wishes for your health, Mark, and deep thanks for many years of your brilliant wit, sharp commentary, and hard and costly work.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:40 pm, John Frey wrote: Sending positive thoughts you-ward and upward for your health and strength.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:43 pm, Raymond Kujawa wrote: I think when Mark is poo-pooing the removal of the musical break on the grounds that it has been moved to Saturday, I wonder whether he is forgetting the reason he would go to a musical break. Mark would call for a musical break at times when he would get himself worked up and need to take a break. Completely understandable. So the purpose wasn't really for his audience. It was to give himself a break, presumably a needed break. The news only continues to get worse and will continue to cause Mark more stress. I never saw the mid Q&A musical break as obligatory, but I would welcome it on an as-needed basis. I think Mark would welcome it too perhaps, unless it becomes too much a source of stress in its production. I'm not assuming necessarily that Mark continues to get better week after week.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Cara C. wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn,

RFK jr, and Tulsie Gabbard have both endorsed Trump- wonderful, however, will any fine endorsements make a difference come November when all of the mail in ballots that no one can possibly verify arrive in the "swing states?" I've lost any hope in a fair election, " too big to rig" means nothing when hundreds of thousands or millions of non-citizens are voting. God bless you , your health and well being remain in my prayers.

Cara - NJ

On August 28, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "Lots going on around the world, including the United Arab Emirates objecting to the arrest of the Telegram guy..." Not reported much in the MSM US press! Is UAE BRIC adjacent? Couldn't be more disappointed in the US of A -- first amendment anyone?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:47 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: Under Willie Brown and later Joe Biden, Kamal Harris has advanced from two different connotations of "The Peter Principle". While the Harris Campaign slogan is "Not going Back", its roots are some of the oldest in history.

On August 28, 2024 at 3:49 pm, Pete Procopio wrote: Mark!

I have been trying to figure out why there is no way to access Rush content. The app is offline. I have sent inquiries to the store, to an email address I found for Kathryn Limbaugh, and to James Golden and have nothing to show for it. If you have any way to dig up any information it would be appreciated. It's just hard for me to understand why all of that marvelous content has disappeared into the ether?

On August 28, 2024 at 3:52 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Starmer in Germany: "we can't stop these migrant gangs without the help.of our partners".

As these partners are part of the EU that fined Hungary 200 million euros for not accepting migrants, would you agree that nobody in power (with exception of a few renegades like Orban) has any intention of stopping this illegal migration? I note Starmer now says 'irregular migration' having adopted the Democrat playbook!

On August 28, 2024 at 4:08 pm, Lance wrote: During world war II, Americans were really big on novelty songs, such as Der Fuhrers Face by Spike Jones. As I understand, German music of the time was consistently serious and highbrow.

Now we seem to be the ones with no sense of humor.

On August 28, 2024 at 4:17 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Is it time to stop mourning the loss of political choice and to learn to love the uniparty?

On August 28, 2024 at 4:17 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: For Pete Procopio. There is an Internet Archive with lots of Rush's radio shows.

