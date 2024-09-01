A Snake in Eden by Mark Steyn

Montana Steyn Clubber Nick Turner: Mark, I used to settle for random librivox recordings as I work, but your rich narrations are a significant upgrade. Much appreciated. Chesterton is my favorite. But I am not convinced that the use of Islam was purely for satirical flourish. While his optimism about a Church able to come back from the dead means ultimately victory, he does see Islam as a force which had not been dealt with. From The New Jerusalem: 'The Moslem had been checked, but he had not been checked enough. The whole story of what was called the Eastern Question, and three-quarters of the wars of the modern world, were due to the fact that he was not checked enough.' And to his purpose, I have fancied that Father Brown is a poetic Latin check to the Modernist Holmes. Later in the same book he says: 'There is a strong bias against the Christians and in favour of the Moslems and the Jews in most of the Victorian historical works, especially historical novels. And most people of modern, or rather of very recent times got all their notions of history from dipping into historical novels.' And it's more clear in Belloc, who also wrote a satire involving Islam, of the capitalist. The Mercy of Allah but expressed serious concern about Islam in his conclusion to The Crusades: 'We are divided in the face of a Mohammedan world, divided in every way...and that division cannot be remedied because the cement which once held our civilization together, the Christian cement has crumbled.' Keep up the good work,

Nick Turner

That's true, Nick. I suppose what I was referring to was that Chesterton's prescience was enabled by the one thing he did not foresee - that in England, Europe, North America and Australia a duplicitous political class would import millions upon millions of Mohammedans who would, beginning in the cities, demographically overwhelm the native population. Guys like Sir Keir Stürmer, Jacinda Trudeau, Macron and the rest are just following the logic of the arithmetic. In tonight's episode of The Flying Inn, our poet cum Member of Parliament is astonished to find he has attracted the attention of the authorities: He did not wake out of this boisterous reverie of the white road and the wind till a motor horn had first hooted and then howled, till the ground had shaken with the shock of a stoppage, and till a human hand fell heavily and tightly on his shoulder. He looked up and saw the complete costume of a Police Inspector...

