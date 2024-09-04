Live Around the Planet: Wednesday September 4th by Mark Steyn

September 4, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14614/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-september-4th Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and today I'll be doing something you won't be seeing Kamala the Bringer of Joy do without at least three months of negotiations. I'll be taking an hour of questions on whatever topics you want to raise: collective bargaining, the valued status of Ukraine as a longstanding Nato member, the passage of time, whatever. Our Clubland Q&A starts live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. Lots going on around the world, including a flurry of not unconnected developments (as we noted yesterday) on America's big day off. If you'd like to ask me any questions on war escalation, BRICS or related topics, I'm happy to entertain them. Also: For the next few days, the BBC and others will deign to cover the "refugee" issue, because a dozen mostly Eritrean women and children died in the English Channel. That means, of course, that - as in America with "comprehensive immigration reform" - it will be fraudulently framed as a question of bringing them in in a safer and more efficient manner: Piecing together events on the tragic deaths of 12 people on a dinghy off Boulogne, in 6 children. According to the @guardian the victims were "primarily Eritrean." According to @GBNEWS some Eritreans rushed the boat destabilising it. Who do you think has blood on their hands? pic.twitter.com/C8BN2q9xYd — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) September 4, 2024 Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time in these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Kent to Korora, from Coolidge to King of Prussia, from Maale Adumim to Morayshire, and from Vancouver (British Columbia) to Vancouver (Washington). Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On September 4, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: The Mayor of Aurora, Colorado just CONFIRMED that Venezuelan illegal migrant gangsters have indeed taken over several apartment complexes and have pushed out property managers to EXTORT rents from the tenants directly.

I can do stories like this all day long.

I don't believe the US is getting out of this mess.

I've lost all hope that my grandchildren future is going to be horrible. Your thoughts?

On September 4, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are relatively well.

More and more of the quiet stuff is being said out loud in the US.

Amidst the daily word salads that fall from the lips of Kamala Harris, was this beauty this week:

"Undocumented immigrants are the least likely to commit a crime". Followed by the inevitable cackle of laughter.

Now I know she fell out of the stupid tree and hit every branch on the way down but this level of mendacious idiocy is simultaneously indefensible yet unreported by the usual suspects in the mainstream media.

As she is now within the margin of steal in the battleground states she's odds on to win this election isn't she?

Very worrying times. The cliff edge is very close indeed.

Keep well Mark.

On September 4, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Mark should spend today's show pretending to be on his phone, so he doesn't have to take our questions. Perhaps Mark could wave to an imaginary crowd supposedly positioned behind cameramen, thank that imaginary crowd for its support, and beat a hasty retreat to avoid questions.

Why do Kamala Harris and Tim Walz take these steps to avoid speaking to the press? Is their tactic clever, juvenile, or something else? Isn't the press relatively sympathetic to Harris-Walz? If so, why bother with the ruse?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Stuart Chapman wrote: Dear Mark,

Our former policeman and leader of the his majesty's loyal opposition party in Australia Mr Peter Dutton was interviewed on Sky News recently and said: I would say to anyone in our community whether it's in your friendship group, your family group, your work group, if you see their behavior changing or their thoughts change radically about the government, you need to report that information to ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Agency) or the federal police as a matter of urgency.

As someone who now despises our present governments both state and federal, are you going to dob me in for my thought crimes?

From a twice fellow Mark Steyn Cruiser and wearer of T shirts proclaiming, Unjabbed, despised, vilified, cast out, no regrets

Stuart from Perth in the 3am time zone.

On September 4, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Leo VT wrote: It appears that in the deranged dominion, the NDP has pulled out of their agreement with Jacinda Trudeau's Liberals. Can we hope for an ele tion this fall? And will it matter?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:04 pm, J. Sparrow wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn,

Since you feature music frequently on your broadcasts, no doubt you have an abiding concern for the state and the fate of the Arts. Could modern technology threaten this most Human of creations? It's a bit disconcerting to see what Generative AI can "create" in the way of images, text and music today. Is it possible that many creative jobs will go the way of pre-industrial artisans and craftsmen?

There's a wild ironic twist to all this- some say that AI will snuff out white collar jobs first, with skilled tradesmen being the last employed Humans standing (South Park recently did a great spoof on that premise). For me there is a dark aspect to Generative AI. In some ways it's really plagiarism-on-a-microchip, the use of previously manmade creations at the speed of electron, maybe even without due credit or compensation to the sad sucker that created it. Well, no one gave a damn about the fate of the blacksmith... Progress marches on, with the usual collateral damage.

On September 4, 2024 at 3:07 pm, April L. wrote: Hi, Mark!

If you created a required reading list for all citizens of western nations, what would be on it?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: Where is there good news coming from these days? What constitutes good news for Mark Steyn?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Jeff Estes wrote: Hi Mark,

Half of Ukraine's government ministers just resigned; would like to hear your thoughts on what may happen by November 5th - election day. Keep up the great work!

Jeff

On September 4, 2024 at 3:12 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Winken, Blinken and Nod are determined to abandon all the hostages held by Hamas in order to claim some sort of victory before the immaculate selection of Kamel La Dee Duh.

How can any sane person see this as a "win"?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:14 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Hi Mr. Steyn,

Since you are personally acquainted with him, I am dying to

know your thoughts on Tucker's descent into full-on Jew hatred.

Thanks!

OLGA

On September 4, 2024 at 3:17 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark:

I understand the reasons why those in positions of authority have a tendency to lie. Most of all it is to maintain their positions of power. If they refuse to take responsibility for something they've done that is unpopular I get it. What I don't understand is why so many people accept the lies even though the evidence of perfidy is right before their eyes,

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Hollywood celebrities and the news media can go on day and night in an attempt to convince us that it's only our imagination that prices for everyday goods have skyrocketed, that crime has gone up, and that illegal immigration is harming society, but we're being slapped in the face by the truth on a daily basis.

There are signs throughout Europe that the natives are getting restless and have finally opened their eyes. I'm not so sure that is the case here in America... I guess we'll find out in November. Assuming that the populations of the west have indeed had enough of what their leaders have foisted upon them, is it too late for a course correction, or have we passed the point of no return?

Take good care.

Sincerely,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On September 4, 2024 at 3:20 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Well I wish it was only a soap opera. I remember how thrilled I was when Trump finally won Florida and that night was elected President. I remember Centennial Year in Canada and how thrilled we were for our country. I would like some real Joy again. You?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Philip Paustian wrote: Can "kamalesque" become a synonym for vacuous political discourse? Can "harrisque" become a synonym for a career marked by success with no evident talent or industry. Can "harrisy" become a synonym for an inappropriate cackling laugh? Your prose at least is the antithesis of kamaleque. You sound great. I hope you are improving.

On September 4, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Vicky wrote: The Met Office has just confirmed this summer was Britain's coolest in 9 years!

Is this just further proof of the existential threat of "global warming"?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Martin Evison wrote: Hi Mark, what do you make of the UK Conservative Party leadership contest? I"m so depressed. The leading candidate at present is the cardboard cut out Robert Jenrick, who seems to blend a parody Tory-boy with the usual career politician who's never learned anything beyond spin and flannel. It's hard to identify any one in LibLabConGrn who isn't fake. Is it me?

On September 4, 2024 at 3:48 pm, Alex from America wrote: What does it say about us that our standing in the world when our own sailors can be attacked in the streets of Turkey - with chants of Yanks Go Home - and nothing happens??

On September 4, 2024 at 3:56 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Hi, Mark!

I was very angry to see another church in Saint-Omer, Pas-de-Calais, France consumed by flames. The suspected arsonist was just released from prison after having previously been convicted of other church arson incidents. One watch group said they've documented a thousand attacks against the church in France in one form or another. Does this anti-church crime spree not also classify as crimes against the state as churches are often considered the heartbeat of a town or village? At least they used to be, or was that a quaint trend in the distant past? © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

