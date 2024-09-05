Hello again and welcome back to another batch of Laura's Links.

I'm writing this week with a heavy heart, trying to escape my thoughts of the hostages who lived in hell for eleven months and were forced to create their last testimonies on Earth at the hands of the demonic Islamic barbarians holding them in subterranean tunnels because they were Jews. I'm trying not to think too much of the funerals, the anguished cries, the eulogies and the last moments of young people who were executed in cold blood precisely because rescuers were on the way.

When I first heard the news, I gasped. It knocked the wind out of me. And then I thought to myself, how do I find the words to console my children? My babies, my babies are mourning their brothers and sisters. My sisters and brothers are burying their babies. What do I tell my babies? My Jewish children. What do I say to them? And every hour of the news cycle continues to bring more demonic dispatches. Eden Yerushalmi weighed 36 kilos at her murder, half her regular body weight.

The unspeakable deeds that were done unto them, imagining the dark, hungry, hell on earth subsistence of their (and all the other hostages') tortured lives under the thumb and guns of some of the most savage Muslim rapist and jihadist murderers on the planet is too much to contemplate. Please continue to pray.

~

I've written a lot about Canada's deterioration and decline and there's a few articles in the North American section about what's been happening lately here in Canada. My general observations are about Toronto, but I think we can extrapolate from them and be pretty confident that the same scenes are playing out throughout most of the country. Prices are ridiculous, and most neighbourhoods are starting to look like the Third World. There is an indisputable increase in discernibly "refugee" looking persons and families everywhere, along with a major and unmistakable increase in the number of veiled women and veiled very young girls throughout the city. And even in my own suburban neighbourhood, there are now two glaring signs of our new low-trust society: one-gas stations no longer offer fill up and then pay service. You must pay in advance, or pay by card before filling your tank and two-I have now seen two homes in my neighbourhood with freshly installed retractable, metal parking bollards on their driveways.

I sometimes joke that I have Jewlepathy, but it's not really a joke. There are a lot of things that I see before others, playing out like a move right in my mind's eye. (My late friend Kathy Shaidle also saw things.) I really wish I could turn it off sometimes or at least slow it down or put it on pause but it's always there but we all have our crosses to bear (I know kind of a funny thing for a Jewish mother to say but whatever).

~

Lastly, I have a bunch of articles that I don't want you to miss in the shuffle down below. I think that all of the topics in these articles are pieces of our bigger societal and state of the world puzzle. The pieces that are dangling and dancing in front of my eyes now are Islam, godlessness, denial of Islamic supremacism, the dark totalitarian forces that are conspiring against us and the danger to humanity of the extreme, violent and censorious left and its Islamic and Chinese counterparts and partners in crime.

So these are all "must reads" in no particular order: More information about October 7, Islamism and Its Useful Idiots, Brazil's Ban on X is A Taste of Things To Come, The Deaths of the Hostages and The Blight on the Western Conscience, Israel on the Brink of Civil War, Speaking of Illegal Immigration, and The Faith of My Fathers.

In closing: hug your children and all your loved ones tight. Call them and your friends and tell them you love them. Remember and try to focus on all the goodness in the world. Breathe in the fresh air, listen to good music, make good music. Enjoy the sunshine wherever you are and if everyone you love is OK treasure that blessing.

Stay strong and pray for the Peace of Jerusalem.

~

North America:

SEEMS NICE

Welcome to Trudeau's new Canada.

RELATED

This is important stuff. America is not healthy.

~

The Great Walkbackening:

THIS SHOULD BE A THING

Yeah, they can.

Evil, evil stuff. Covid was a test balloon.

~

Jews and Israel:

My Grandfather's Leg: A Story of Yemenite Jewry

"Hamas doesn't want a war. "

An Israeli leftist on Netanyahu.

On the Israeli demonstrators.

Yes.

~

Christians:

"Heads separated from bodies. "

~

Islam:

Why is nobody talking about this?

Great job, America.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Every Jew here is a whore. "

THIS SEEMS FINE

It's dead actually, not dying, but whatever.

MEANWHILE IN IRELAND

These low-IQ barbarians will never stop. But soon the excuse of "mental illness" will not even be necessary because these will be acceptable activities under Sharia law in Britain.

~

Europe:

Germany gotta Germany.

RELATED. Makes perfect sense right?? When infidels are attacked by Muslim terrorists because they want to do something fun, cancel the fun and then cancel the infidels. Music is haram, fun is haram. Perfect. Just perfect.

I got nuthin.

Meanwhile, in France.

Meanwhile, in Spain.

~

Sinister and Evil Kooks and Trans:

Today in Satan

INDEED

~

Human Grace:

Not a hate site. This is really nice.

Non verbal does not mean non-thinking, or non-human. This is lovely.

"What must I do next?" SOLID ADVICE. I love this. Smart granny. Love it.

"My daughter wanted to be a pink chair for Halloween. " You go, pink chair girl. Fabulous.

Nice.

"When you send your white son to an HBCU school because he liked their band." (The comments!!!!!)

Brag about your Dad!

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.