Framing the Narrative

Please join Steyn for another edition of his still newish weekend music show Mark Steyn on the Town. This week he has a Frenchman's take on Ireland, an Irishman's take on Mexico, and a computer scientist's take on Liverpool. On the Town airs Saturday at 5pm UK/6pm Western Europe/12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but, if you're so inclined, it does have a unique combination of features, including Steyn's Tales for Our Time, a cavalcade of almost seventy audio adventures in classic but highly pertinent literature, from George Orwell's Animal Farm to H G Wells's Time Machine, via Jane Austen, P G Wodehouse and Baroness Orczy.

Mark's latest yarn is G K Chesterton's tale of an England in which the elites make common cause with Islam. It's proving very popular with listeners. Peter Lucey, a First Week Founding Member of the Steyn Club, is characteristically to the point:

Loving The Flying Inn!

Glad to hear it, Peter. So welcome to Part Twenty-Two of G K's caper of 1914. In tonight's episode of The Flying Inn, there is a careless revelation of the relationship between "modern art" and Islam's strictures on representative painting. And Lord Ivywood is starting to get a little more openly megalomaniac:

"Dorian says you've no pathos. Have you any pathos? He says it's a sense of human limitations." Ivywood did not remove his gaze from the picture of "Enthusiasm," but simply said "No; I have no sense of human limitations." Then he put up his elderly eyeglass to examine the picture better. Then he dropped it again and confronted Joan with a face paler than usual. "Joan," he said, "I would walk where no man has walked; and find something beyond tears and laughter. My road shall be my road indeed; for I will make it, like the Romans. And my adventures shall not be in the hedges and the gutters, but in the borders of the ever advancing brain. I will think what was unthinkable until I thought it; I will love what never lived until I loved it—I will be as lonely as the First Man."

To listen to the twenty-second episode of The Flying Inn, please click here and log-in. If you're late getting started on this current Tale, you'll find the story so far here.

Tales for Our Time began as an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, Mark said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more of it. But we're thrilled to say it's proved very popular, and is now well into its eighth season. If you're a Club member and you incline more to the stinkeroo side of things, give it your best in the comments section below. But, either way, do join Steyn tomorrow evening, a few hours after Saturday's Mark Steyn on the Town at Serenade Radio, for Part Twenty-Three of The Flying Inn.