Image

Mark Steyn

Framing the Narrative

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: The Flying Inn

https://www.steynonline.com/14622/framing-the-narrative

Image

Please join Steyn for another edition of his still newish weekend music show Mark Steyn on the Town. This week he has a Frenchman's take on Ireland, an Irishman's take on Mexico, and a computer scientist's take on Liverpool. On the Town airs Saturday at 5pm UK/6pm Western Europe/12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but, if you're so inclined, it does have a unique combination of features, including Steyn's Tales for Our Time, a cavalcade of almost seventy audio adventures in classic but highly pertinent literature, from George Orwell's Animal Farm to H G Wells's Time Machine, via Jane Austen, P G Wodehouse and Baroness Orczy.

Mark's latest yarn is G K Chesterton's tale of an England in which the elites make common cause with Islam. It's proving very popular with listeners. Peter Lucey, a First Week Founding Member of the Steyn Club, is characteristically to the point:

Loving The Flying Inn!

Glad to hear it, Peter. So welcome to Part Twenty-Two of G K's caper of 1914. In tonight's episode of The Flying Inn, there is a careless revelation of the relationship between "modern art" and Islam's strictures on representative painting. And Lord Ivywood is starting to get a little more openly megalomaniac:

"Dorian says you've no pathos. Have you any pathos? He says it's a sense of human limitations."

Ivywood did not remove his gaze from the picture of "Enthusiasm," but simply said "No; I have no sense of human limitations." Then he put up his elderly eyeglass to examine the picture better. Then he dropped it again and confronted Joan with a face paler than usual.

"Joan," he said, "I would walk where no man has walked; and find something beyond tears and laughter. My road shall be my road indeed; for I will make it, like the Romans. And my adventures shall not be in the hedges and the gutters, but in the borders of the ever advancing brain. I will think what was unthinkable until I thought it; I will love what never lived until I loved it—I will be as lonely as the First Man."

To listen to the twenty-second episode of The Flying Inn, please click here and log-in. If you're late getting started on this current Tale, you'll find the story so far here.

Tales for Our Time began as an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, Mark said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more of it. But we're thrilled to say it's proved very popular, and is now well into its eighth season. If you're a Club member and you incline more to the stinkeroo side of things, give it your best in the comments section below. But, either way, do join Steyn tomorrow evening, a few hours after Saturday's Mark Steyn on the Town at Serenade Radio, for Part Twenty-Three of The Flying Inn.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Drifting to Armageddon
  2. The Day After Labor
  3. Happy Toothfish Day
  4. The Lost Frontier
  5. Awaiting the Next Plot Twist

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.