More Equal Than Others

Programming note: Steyn's Song of the Week can now be heard weekly on Serenade Radio, every Sunday at 5.30pm British Summer Time.

Meanwhile, welcome along to the forty-eighth audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time: As I wrote last weekend, we're starting June with some heavyweight political satire - which is why we closed out May with a rather lighter take on the subject as seen by Richmal Crompton's eternal English schoolboy William Brown.

But our meatier exploration begins today: Animal Farm by George Orwell - a prequel, as it were, to our very popular serialization from earlier this year of Nineteen Eighty-Four. The latter is a remorseless portrait of totalitarianism in its full ugly omnipresent maturity. Animal Farm, written half-a-decade earlier, commences in the earlier, idealistic phase - which, as we know from the French Revolution to the Arab Spring, never lasts long.

As we discuss in my introduction, this "fairy story" (as Orwell called it) arose from what the author learned about Stalin from finding himself in Moscow's crosshairs during the Spanish Civil War. But it has wider application, too, not least to the new world of "identity politics" to whose ramshackle coalition Orwell's barnyard bears some resemblance. And so our forty-eighth Tale for Our Time begins with an inspirational speech:

This single farm of ours would support a dozen horses, twenty cows, hundreds of sheep--and all of them living in a comfort and a dignity that are now almost beyond our imagining. Why then do we continue in this miserable condition? Because nearly the whole of the produce of our labour is stolen from us by human beings. There, comrades, is the answer to all our problems. It is summed up in a single word--Man. Man is the only real enemy we have. Remove Man from the scene, and the root cause of hunger and overwork is abolished for ever.

These days many take that literally; just remove Man (or, for the moment, Straight White Man) and the woes of the world vanish:

I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the heads of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f**king favor.

To hear the first part of Animal Farm, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

I hope you'll enjoy this audio serialization of the ever more relevant Orwell, but, if a year of lockdown, looting, 'lections and lab leaks have left you pining for lighter fare, we have plenty of cheerier yarns, including Jerome K Jerome's Three Men in a Boat, and P G Wodehouse's Psmith, Journalist - oh, and a certain other fellow's The Prisoner of Windsor. Tales for Our Time in all its variety is both highly relevant and a welcome detox from the madness of the hour: four years' worth of my audio adaptations of classic fiction starting with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's cracking tale of an early conflict between jihadists and westerners in The Tragedy of the Korosko.

