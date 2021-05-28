Pint-Size Politics

In a few days we shall be spending some serious time at SteynOnline with some remarkable political satire. As an hors d'oeuvre for all that, here's a rather lighter take on the political scene, as seen by the great English children's writer Richmal Crompton and her enduring creation William Brown and his gang of schoolboy "outlaws". Our forty-seventh Tale for Our Time begins with the young tykes wondering what's all this "election" they keep hearing about. Their know-it-all chum Henry provides a pithy distillation of the political scene:

'There's four sorts of people tryin' to get to be rulers. They all want to make things better, but they want to make 'em better in different ways. There's Conservatives an' they want to make things better by keepin' 'em jus' like what they are now. An' there's Lib'rals an' they want to make things better by alterin' them jus' a bit, but not so's anyone'd notice, an' there's Socialists, an' they want to make things better by takin' everyone's money off 'em, an' there's Communists an' they want to make things better by killin' everyone but themselves.' 'I'm goin' to be one of them,' said Ginger promptly, 'they sound more excitin' than the others.'

Much has changed since Richmal Crompton wrote that in 1930. But the last bit seems as good an explanation of the glamour of antifa as anything else: they're "more excitin' than the others".

In any event, it's impossible to imagine any such passage in the leaden sludge that passes for contemporary children's literature. William Brown and his chums didn't do much more than muck about their village, as kids are wont to do - or were, before the advent of "helicopter parenting". William survived into the age of television, rock'n'roll and moonshots, but at heart he is a character of the Twenties: whether or not she can be characterized as a "conservative writer", his creator believed in an eternal England and had a low regard for alternative visions. In an early story, William's older brother becomes a Bolshevik - and Miss Crompton's demolition of its inherent contradictions is very adroitly done. When I am sick, forced to bed and fogged in by potions, that's one I always read just to perk myself up.

To hear the first part of William, Prime Minister, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

By the way, the references the lads make to preferred political leaders such as "the duck" and "the dog" reflect their attentiveness to both Italian current affairs and history: The duck is Il Duce, and the dog is the Doge of Venice.

Despite her young male protagonist, Richmal Crompton is a woman - so I hope this partially satisfies those listeners who've asked for more female authors. I wasn't sure I was up to the full Jane Austen, so for the moment this, along with Baroness Orczy, Louisa May Alcott and L M Montgomery, will have to suffice.

And do join us tomorrow for Part Two of William, Prime Minister.