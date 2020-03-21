Sure, no NBA, no NHL ...but no Bear-Baiting?

As readers and listeners and viewers know, for a fortnight or so I've been tracking the death toll of the Chinese coronavirus in Italy: When I first mentioned it on television, just over a week ago, the cumulative fatalities were about 1,200. Now it's near 5,000, and the daily deaths have accelerated - 200 per diem, 250, 350, 475... Today, the grim toll of the last 24 hours hit a new record of just under 800. A national tragedy is befalling Italy.

As I said on yesterday's Clubland Q&A, we are going to try to walk a delicate balance in the weeks ahead: We'll bring you up to speed on what's happening on the Kung Flu fighting, but we'll also continue to provide some welcome escapism from the wretched headlines, such as Kathy Shaidle on The Rocky Horror Picture Show or Carol, Russell and the band with a rollicking freewheeling Song of the Week.

I'm not sure whether this next offering falls into the wretched headline or escapist entertainment category - probably a foot in both camps - but it's the thirty-fifth audio adventure in our popular series Tales for Our Time, and this tale couldn't be timelier. Daniel Defoe is best known as the author of Robinson Crusoe (1719) and Moll Flanders (1722), but between those two enduring bestsellers he wrote a third classic: A Journal of the Plague Year - as in the Great Plague of London:

It was about the beginning of September, 1664, that I, among the rest of my neighbours, heard in ordinary discourse that the plague was returned again in Holland... We had no such thing as printed newspapers in those days to spread rumours and reports of things, and to improve them by the invention of men, as I have lived to see practised since. But such things as these were gathered from the letters of merchants and others who corresponded abroad, and from them was handed about by word of mouth only; so that things did not spread instantly over the whole nation, as they do now. But it seems that the Government had a true account of it, and several councils were held about ways to prevent its coming over; but all was kept very private. Hence it was that this rumour died off again, and people began to forget it as a thing we were very little concerned in, and that we hoped was not true; till the latter end of November or the beginning of December 1664 when two men, said to be Frenchmen, died of the plague in Long Acre, or rather at the upper end of Drury Lane. The family they were in endeavoured to conceal it as much as possible, but as it had gotten some vent in the discourse of the neighbourhood, the Secretaries of State got knowledge of it; and concerning themselves to inquire about it, in order to be certain of the truth, two physicians and a surgeon were ordered to go to the house and make inspection. This they did; and finding evident tokens of the sickness upon both the bodies that were dead, they gave their opinions publicly that they died of the plague. Whereupon it was given in to the parish clerk, and he also returned them to the Hall; and it was printed in the weekly bill of mortality in the usual manner, thusâ€”

Plague, 2.

Parishes infected, 1.

And so it begins. As I say in my introduction, A Journal of the Plague Year is a reminder that not much has changed in the three and a half centuries between their contagion and ours. The remedies are the same - "social distancing" and self-quarantine. The emergency measures are also similar: In 2020 no March Madness; in 1665 no bear-baiting. The one great imponderable for the difficult months ahead is whether the disposition of the people is as it was.

At any rate, if you're sick of watching Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law et al in Contagion for the umpteenth time, and you're minded to take a longer view of the topic, this is a unique literary tour de force that retains its power even after three centuries. To hear A Journal of the Plague Year, prefaced by my own introduction to Daniel Defoe's tale, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

