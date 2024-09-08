A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 1-7

G K Chesterton, author of Steyn's current Tale for Our Time, the eerily prescient The Flying Inn , airing nightly at SteynOnline.

Renewing member Joyce from New Jersey writes:

Love you, Love Laura's Links. Keep up the fight!

Thank you, Joyce for your kind words for Mark and Laura and words of encouragement for what we do here at SteynOnline.

Though there is currently a brief lull in courtroom action - the legal activities and expenses unfortunately continue to mount. Joyce's membership - along with those of our other new and returning members this week from Alberta, California, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, Oxfordshire, Tennessee, Texas, Washington (the state not the diseased District of Columbia) West Sussex, and beyond help us to "keep up the fight".

If you are not yet a member, or perhaps let your membership lapse, now is a great time to join. Mark Steyn Club members enjoy many benefits including access to our large audiobook library - Tales for Our Time - featuring classic fiction narrated by Mark himself.

Our current Tale for Our Time - The Flying Inn - written by G K Chesterton one hundred years ago contemplates an England in which the elites make common cause with Islam. It is remarkably prescient and Mark's narration of it is worth the price of membership in and of itself.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark remembered a dear friend of the Steyn Show musical family, the guitarist Russell Malone.

~ On Monday we celebrated Labor/ Labour Day along with our American and Canadian readers.

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark dissected the "Post-American World" on Tuesday.

~ Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday with Mark behind the microphone fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on various topics from near and far, and even essaying a sort of happy ending.

~ On Thursday Laura Rosen Cohen lamented the unspeakable deeds against the hostages along with her roundup of links for the week.

~ Over the weekend, Mark shared a timely Topical Take related to the stranded astronauts, which explored our lost frontier.

~ And, a replay of his new On the Town show on Serenade Radio was made available to club members. This week's show celebrated the centenary of an influential yet all but forgotten singer.

~ Rick's Flicks also kept its regular Saturday night date with a review of the 1942 William Wellman's comedy, Roxie Hart.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.

Father Calvin Robinson tweets:

Looking forward to Steyn at Sea. @MarkSteynOnline invited me, @LozzaFox and @danwootton to a 7 night cruise. It'll be like old times, when we were all part of a free speech project, before Offcommunists, woke mob + weak management cancelled us. Join us

We are looking forward to putting the band back together including Calvin, Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton plus Michele Bachmann, Leilani Dowding, Samantha Smith, Sammy Woodhouse, and more to be announced. And, Mark, of course!

Join us as we set sail from Barcelona next April for a delightful - and unique itinerary from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic including an overnight in beautiful Porto on the majestic Celebrity Apex. Book now for the best cabin selection.

For more information, please contact our partners at The Cruise & Vacation Authority / The Mark Steyn Cruise Events Office, Toll Free: 1-844-340-3350 or through MarkSteynCruise.com.

We look forward to welcoming new and returning cruisers on board!