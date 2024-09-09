Mark Steyn

England on the March!

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: The Flying Inn

Just ahead of Part Twenty-Five of our summer audio adventure The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton, a quick thank you for all your kind words about our Mark Steyn Club diversions, and especially about Tales for Our Time. We always like to hear what you appreciate and what you don't - and, if you've a particular favourite you think would suit this series, by all means pass it along.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, our present Tale proceeds toward its grand dénouement:

"Did you ever hear, Wimpole, of the great destiny of the Empire?"

"I seem to have heard the phrase," replied his companion.

"It is in four acts," said Dalroy. "Victory over barbarians. Employment of barbarians. Alliance with barbarians. Conquest by barbarians. That is the great destiny of Empire."

Hard to argue with. Sir Keir Stürmer and other "world leaders" are at Stage Three. So too is Greta Thunberg and every other modish keffiyeh-accessorised "Free Pally" wallah. Stage Four will follow sooner than they think.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Twenty-Five of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes of The Flying Inn can be found here, and over sixty other Tales for Our Time here.

Gareth Wigmore, our instant-gratification Steyn Clubber in the English Midlands, has been panting with anticipation. He discerns that the nightly cliffhangers will soon be no more, and the binge can begin:

Episode 21 ....by my calculation it should be finished this week and therefore available for a binge listen, no thanks to lazy Mr Steyn.

Heh heh,

That is good for my incontinent and if not rapacious then certainly prehensile one-click listens.

For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here. And, if you've a chum who enjoys classic fiction, we've introduced a special Mark Steyn Gift Membership.

See you for the penultimate installment of The Flying Inn tomorrow.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

