September 11, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14638/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-september-11th Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. The debate? Well, it wasn't great. In a supposedly tight race, Kamala did herself some good, and Trump didn't. The "moderators" were biased in her favour, but that's always true - and in four years' time the GOP will be agreeing yet again to all debates being moderated by the usual "mainstream", hack-partisan, strictly one-way "fact-checkers". And of course (as in the first 2020 debate) the right made the mistake of believing its own bollocks. Ben Domenech's pre-debate column: What we've learned about Kamala Harris to this point on the debate stage is that she is easily knocked off her game. Yeah, right. That said, Trump was way better than Harris in the opening minutes, when most people are watching, and pretty effective at other points. But I'm not persuaded that any benefit Kamala derived will last any longer than her post-Biden dead-husk bounce. The election will be decided in half-a-dozen purplish states by whether Vice President Harris can hold her opponent to within the margin of steal. This oughtn't to be close. As Trump said, the Biden-Harris "Administration" is sleepwalking us, overseas, into the Third World War and, on the home front, into a Third World craphole. But, for those whose priority is abortion, the good news is you'll be able to get your third-trimester foetus nuked out of you - or stabbed out of you on the way to the Planned Parenthood clinic. Nevertheless, on today's Clubland Q&A I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on last night, and the remaining eight weeks of the campaign - throughout which millions will be voting by mail. Because in America "Election Day" now lasts longer than the entire campaign in most other nations (usually six weeks in Commonwealth countries, seven in last year's Spanish poll, three weeks in this summer's French election). I'm happy as always to entertain questions on anything else you want to raise. Our weekly Q&A starts today, Wednesday, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time in these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Kent to Korora, from Coolidge to King of Prussia, from Maale Adumim to Morayshire, and from Vancouver (British Columbia) to Vancouver (Washington). Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On September 11, 2024 at 2:55 pm, Rachel Aranoff wrote: Dear Mark,

What did you make of Kamala saying that she and Tim each have guns? That comment surprised me. Is she lying? Why would she say that?

It is frustrating that righties couldn't anticipate that Kamala would do a very decent job. We know she is trainable. In fact, she sounded like she was trained by Obama's trainer...

...Trump was unprepared with substance and talking points. But I think his greatest handicap is that people tell him not to be himself as if you can strain out his weaknesses and be left with his strengths. Stifled Trump becomes a rump.

thoughts?

On September 11, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Joe S. wrote: If you listen to how Kamala Harris spoke last night at the debate, maybe swing your eyes a little and look away from the screen, and listen closely to her prepared and rehearsed responses, do you hear some similarities to Obama's voice?

Specifically, when she says "some folks, let's be clear, hardworking folk, middle class kid, lifting people up and not beating people down." I'm wondering if Harris's speech writer is the same as Obama's...

On September 11, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Fearless Freep wrote: How can anyone call last night debate a win for Trump? Kamala Harris is no Cicero but she was at least prepped and coached, and so did not stumble in any big way. Trump seemed unprepared, like due to an arrogant refusal to rehearse, give his ego. This will be another hole punched in his canoe.

P.S.- I agree, the moderators were painfully biased.

On September 11, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Bill Holcomb wrote: Hi Mark -

Do you agree that Mr Trump's most unfortunate moment in the debate was his tragic devaluation of the key campaign issue - illegal immigration - with his "eating dogs & cats" tirade? Not only did he depreciate the political power of the issue, he gave a magnificent gift to the Saturday Night Live writing staff! Surely pet consumption was not included as a debate prep topic.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Aaron Everitt wrote: The debate exposes the real truth which is that the government is so large that no one can even define what it does. It's not there for the protection of the citizen, the culture, the border or the cats. Our government is like what's underneath a pair of bad yoga pants at Walmart. Things are technically covered and hiding what's not to be seen, but they leave nothing to the imagination, and we all know what's really there. It's pretty clear now that we're not voting our way off of this island.

We're on a ride with no off button spinning into oblivion - my question is, how do we stay positive enough to survive the decline? I don't think there's enough soma to make it tolerable. Do you have suggestions?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:05 pm, David Potaznik wrote: G'day Mark

Can we please swiftly move on from the pathetic debate administered by shameless hacks.

I haven't heard your thoughts on China for a long time (other than a note about the fact that they now prohibit offering children up for overseas adoption, a belated recognition of the demographic weakness you highlighted in America Alone).

.... No doubt Xi is a brutal and ruthless dictator, but it does seem unlikely he will be able to keep China productive while implementing the state takeover of everything.

What's your latest thinking in how this plays out via a vis Taiwan and the quest for global domination?

Is war likely or inevitable? Will other powers be able to mount any sort of effective opposition?...

PS enjoyed the cruise last year. When are you cruising in Asia or Australia?

Best wishes

David

On September 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Commander wrote: Tucker Carlson has recently come under criticism for failing to counter the anti-Semitic statements of Darryl Cooper and Candace Owens, both of whom he hosted on his show. I do not think that you are an anti-Semite. Relatively speaking, is Tucker Carlson one?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Israel Pickholtz wrote: Mark, what do you have to say about your buddy Tucker and his new friend Daryl Cooper? Otherwise normal people seem headed off the deep end.

Candace Owens has already, in extreme fashion. Not like Cheneys, but in ways that are truly troubling.

Keep the embers burning.

Israel Pickholtz

Ashkelon

On September 11, 2024 at 3:08 pm, William McKinney wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn, for what it's worth I miss the music too. I am writing to ask for your thoughts on the Tucker Carlson/Darryl Cooper interview.

The folks at Powerline appear to have lost their minds over it, calling Mr. Carlson a "Lindbergh anti-semite", with plenty of bile left over for Mr. Cooper. Having listened to the interview and to Mr. Cooper's response on the MartyrMade podcast, I just don't understand the intensity of the reaction to the interview, neither do I think either man an anti-semite.

Perhaps I am wrong. But I think Dick Cheney voting for the American Communist Party this November is what should really be animating the right, not this.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Sarah Whitehead wrote: Greetings from Sydney. I always enjoy listening to you every week and miss your slot on GB News which has gone downhill since you left. What are your thoughts on this?

There are council elections here this coming Saturday. However, someone in the liberal office missed a form deadline a few weeks ago and so they are not on the ballot. This has happened to 200+ councillors in NSW. My options to vote for are The Greens, Labour or the incumbent woke Independent party. As it is compulsory to vote here I shall have to spoil my ballot paper. Thoughts?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:13 pm, Jonny Woodrow wrote: Dear Mark,

Andrew Neil is looking for a job now that the owner of the Tories and Trivia channel has bought a comic book to add to his portfolio of media platforms that say nothing of importance. Does the old vax pusher have a future in the mainstream media or has he now got nowhere to go, with the woke to his left and the trivia merchants to this right? What does the story of Andrew Neil tell us about journalism today?

Blessings Jonny

PS Your reading of The Flying Inn has been the highlight of my year, and I've had a really great year so far! I've decided to stop reading current affairs stuff until I've worked my way through Chesterton. I think then I'll be able to come back to the mad world with some sanity.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Alex from America wrote: Recently, the FBI announced an investigation involving various "content providers" allegedly taking money from the Russians. At least one, I believe, is a former colleague of yours from CRTV (now Blaze). What do you make of this?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:26 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are well.

Please may you explain to me the logic of releasing 5,000 prisoners, including serious violent offenders, who have served 40% of their fixed term tariff so that the government can lock up free speech warriors who counter the state approved narrative? I can only see this is as authoritarianism on steroids.

As a white, middle class, middle aged male, who is active on social media, am I officially one of the bad guys?

I would welcome your thoughts.

Keep well Mark.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: I just watched (or tried to) the Children of Men movie adaptation - when can we install a 'Warden of England'? At least they seem to be trying to get a handle on the immigration and 'refugee' issues.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Robert Hovey wrote: Ilegal aliens are now being referred to as "foreign born persons"...

On September 11, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: If one looks at Donald Tusk and Michel Barnier, allied with the actions to stop Geert Wilders, Marine Le Pen, and AfD, can we conclude that there is no way Trump / RFKjr will be allowed to seize the levers of power?

My assumption assumes supranational decision making by unelected individuals.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Paul Harmon wrote: Curious about how you view the future of US/UK relations, should Trump become President again (which seems more than likely, to me). It appears we may be two nations separated by a free speech disagreement, with Trump and Starmer in charge.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, last week on the clubland Q and A you mentioned the death of the dollar and the massive amount of money we spend on just the interest payments alone.

You also mention how nobody is talking about this dire situation, except the day after on Thursday Donald Trump did mention the debt and the death of the dollar but nobody in the mainstream media actually commented on what he said.

Not even the so called conservative pundits.

Makes me wonder if Trump is secretly a Steynonline member.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:35 pm, annie laurie wrote: Hi Mark, what's up with all the vulgarity in our discourse these days? Everyone seems to be in on this trend, which accelerated after the election of Trump. Even women over 50 like Megyn Kelly drop f bombs constantly. Everyone really that angry? People just too lazy to come up with their own insults?

Do you have a more original invective to share?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:36 pm, eaglepatriotminuteman1776 wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn,

I have a friend in Gloucestershire who is an ex-army British officer and gentleman. He always loves to say that "France is wasted on the wretched French."

His sentence constructions always contain the adjective "wretched" in front of "French."

Do they teach that at Sandhurst or is it in the blood?

Secondly, I've noticed that the English really dislike Russia and Russians. Is the reason behind European dislike of Russia that Russia managed to hold onto her empire despite a revolution, two wars, a civil war, and two major economic and social collapses while her European neighbors didn't?

William from KEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE . . . I give up

On September 11, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Just saw an after poll that undecided voters are leaning towards Trump because of economic issues and because Harris was so vague in her answers. So why are all the commentators saying Trump lost?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:38 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

The Great Howie Carr likes to say, "Three on One is Democrat fun!"

On September 11, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Denyse O\'Leary wrote: After listening to many pundits:

Basically, the US is becoming a banana republic. Biden was deep in dementia for years but the compliant media did their best to hide it.

Harris is a pretty face and whoever is behind her has been running the show during those years.

Trump will probably be shot again if it looks like he will win and he will be in prison if he loses.

Any potential successor will need to reckon with the same possibilities.

The US has crossed the Rubicon. There is no going back. For one thing, most Americans don't care.

It happens to all great powers. I just didn't expect to see it in my lifetime. Thoughts?

​

On September 11, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Did I read that correctly, pop-star Taylor Swift asked for cat recipes after the debate? The Childless Middle-aged Cat Lady, Swift, endorsed Harris-Walz after doing research and concluding the candidates are warriors for her most important issues.

My question is: If elected officials have been warriors for decades on specific issues, doesn't that mean they've been ineffective since the issues remain unresolved?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Gordon MacMichael wrote: I did not watch all the debate. I'm Canadian and we have our own problems to deal with. That said, it strikes me that the secret to success in this kind of televised theatre is to appear calm and reassuring at all times. Smile and project confidence, no matter how much you are goaded by your opponent or the "neutral" moderators. Don't frighten the children.

By these standards, I think both candidates lost their cool too often. (It is still "Medium Cool", right?) Trump appeared agitated (and natural and human) more often than the saccharine Harris who has cultivated a suffocating School Marm style that reassures a lot of the kiddies. The partisan commentary from the moderators must have been particularly galling for Trump.

I recognize that Trump's off the cuff style has won him a significant following - enough to win the 2016 election. But it's eight years later and in a tight race it would be helpful to connect with a broader audience. Methinks it would have been interesting to see J.D. Vance debate Kamala. He seems to have a good grasp of the notion that no matter what kind of blather they throw at you, keep smiling and blather back. Few are listening to the words anyway. Image is all. What say you?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:41 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Not big points for Harris's performance in my book regardless of what the rest of the world thinks. Even if I had my head in the sand the last twenty years, I would've observed her last night and thought what a sanctimonious piece of phoney baloney work that woman is. Who is she trying to emulate? Mother Theresa? What clued me in was what happened to the incomprehensible word salads she's made famous? Was that all a sustained act to safeguard Biden from being shelved sooner. She is a target rich zone and while Trump did hit on many of the nasty things she and Biden are responsible for, why did he not harp on how she lied for the last several years about Biden's incompetency? What a fraud! She can't be trusted to walk my dog.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Michael Dennis wrote: "This oughtn't to be close. As Trump said, the Biden-Harris "Administration" is sleepwalking us, overseas, into the Third World War and, on the home front, into a Third World craphole."

Once you see it, you can't unsee it. But it seems awfully hard for some folks to realize.

On September 11, 2024 at 3:45 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: While I would never schedule a cat shampoo for any time

Steyn on the Town (or the Sunday Song of the Week show)

is on, I booked all the shampooing I could think of for

yesterday evening.

The best emergent conspiracy theory I've seen yet is

kamala wearing audio-pod earrings. Which seems

entirely plausible, 'cause, how else could she ever

string two words together?

Hope your health is ever-improving, Mr. Steyn!

Cheers,

OLGA

On September 11, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: I watched Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn's simulcast of the debate where Walter equated Trump to Paul Revere or a town crier. Who sugar coats anything in an emergency?! Only the superficial Kamala followers. If things keep going as is, her followers won't have a country to have an abortion in!

On September 11, 2024 at 3:48 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, and fellow Club members, how excited are you about the incoming Harris/Cheney administration?

Do you think at some point that leftists will realize that they have voted for a more socially liberal version of the George W. Bush administration, complete with endless unwon wars, unchecked immigration so "job creators" can fill jobs Americans won't do with cheap pliable foreign workers, and I believe in the near future, catastrophic economic collapse with Wall Street bailouts?

On September 11, 2024 at 3:49 pm, Tony Allwright wrote: Hi Mark,

Hope your health continues to improve (it is improving, isn't it? You always sound very robust on audio.)

In your Q&A on 13th March, you were good enough to deal with my speculation that, as the only way to get rid of the pesky Donald Trump, all other attempts having failed, he would be suicided or accidented, à la Epstein/Putin.

Well, he very nearly was, but ended up just with a bloody hole in his ear.

That failure helped propel towards the presidency Kamala, who - as you astutely observe - has even fewer marbles than Biden though she is much less controllable by the Democrats' Junta.

Nevertheless, she is clearly unelectable, yet also - because she is black/brown (take your choice) and a female - she is also ungetriddable of.

There is therefore is only one solution.

She will have to be the unfortunate victim of another assassination - this time successful.

Imagine what follows:

+ Never-ending world wide coverage and universal outrage

+ She is a martyr to America and to democracy

+ She was murdered because she is black/brown and a woman

+ She gets a magnificent state funeral

+ Followed by a long period of mourning where - out of respect, of course - no campaigning will be allowed

+ It was all engineered by Donald Trump (of course!)

+ So Trump is vilified for the crime across all media, Hollywood, Silicon Valley etc etc

+ Enter the Democrats' and America's saviour: Gavin Newsom or some such slick handsome operator

+ Trump's poll numbers crash, out of disgust for what he is accused of

+ He is arrested for Kamala's assassination, banged up in prison and probably slaughtered there

+ Gavin Newsome wins a landslide

+ America has eight more years of glorious unfettered Marxism and mass immigration.

What about the above does not make total sense?

Tony Allwright

Dublin

Founding Week Member

Hey, Mark. Hope you're feeling well. Continuing to send good thoughts your way and upwards.

