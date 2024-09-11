Never Before Seen on the Soil of England by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Flying Inn

September 11, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14641/never-before-seen-on-the-soil-of-england We come tonight to the conclusion of what's proved a very popular Tale for Our Time: The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton. In our final episode, Chesterton puts what's happening in contemporary England in the grand sweep of history: It was a line of real soldiers, which is always a magnificent sight. But they might have been the soldiers of Hannibal or of Attila, they might have been dug up from the cemeteries of Sidon and Babylon, for all Joan had to do with them. There, encamped in English meadows, with a hawthorn-tree in front of them and three beeches behind, was something that has never been in camp nearer than some leagues south of Paris, since that Carolus called The Hammer broke it backward at Tours. There flew the green standard of that great faith and strong civilization which has so often almost entered the great cities of the West; which long encircled Vienna, which was barely barred from Paris; but which had never before been seen in arms on the soil of England. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of The Flying Inn simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. I thank you, as always, for your many perceptive comments about this tale - even from newcomers to Chesterton such as an American member of The Mark Steyn Club, Max Ellicott: Hi Mark. Thanks for turning me on to G. K. Chesterton. What a wit. I look forward to each night's episode. Your voice characterizations are great. Very kind of you, Max. As for our other Tales, some like the ripping yarns for boys, some the more genteel social comedy for girls, and some of you even enjoy our ventures into summer whimsy from yours truly. But of the tales in totality all seem to be in favour. If you've yet to hear any of our Tales, you can enjoy seven years' worth of audio adventures - by Conan Doyle, Kafka, Conrad, Gogol, Dickens, Baroness Orczy, P G Wodehouse, Jane Austen, George Orwell, Robert Louis Stevenson and more - by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking the perfect gift for a fan of classic fiction, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership. Sign up that special someone today! See you later this month for a brand new Tale for Our Time - and this weekend for the latest edition of Mark Steyn on the Town. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

