On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, we span the day, from morning in Montalto to the moon above Malaya (that's the record company's curious vision of Malaya at right). Aside from the moon Mark has "So Many Stars" - including mononymous ones from Caruso to Engelbert - and a cavalcade of Billy May and Frank Sinatra down the decades.

Last week's edition of On the Town attracted a range of comment. Fran, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

Very lovely show, today, Mark. Made my appointment time and was even a bit early:)

Chris from upstate New York has more mixed feelings:

So its Sunday am for me to listen, did the Church thing last night. And I put on Serenade radio at 10 AM, open up Rick's flicks to read but it's a testament to every darn person in the MS club that I have to back up 2-3 minutes on that audio bit pretty regularly ('did he say Irishmen writing South of the Border') or ('I love Frankie Laine but not so sure I love that jazzy House of the Rising Sun') because all the content is too deep and rich to skim or jauntily review. But I do remain firm in my belief that EVERYONE's version of 'Something' (even George's) is terrible so I didn't have to listen to that again, thankfully. Stay strong, MS club members.

Diane, a Maryland Steyn Clubber, is on board with that last point:

No idea why my reaction to 'Something' by George Harrison, a song fondly embraced by Sinatra and so many others, is one of indifference. Even Nelson Riddle's arrangement leaves me cold. My guy says it's because I don't like ballads. I think it may center on the line 'like no other lover' – just how many lovers is that? Get swept away in imaginings. Do believe bits of 'South of the Border Down Mexico Way' get played in many movies without credit. Now, must give serious attention to The Falcon in Mexico (1944) if I ever watch it again. Thanks for the programs, MS.

Thanks for all your comments - including the critical ones. On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern.

