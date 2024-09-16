They Want Him Dead

Two months after memory-holing the first near-successful assassination of an American president in four decades, the Secret Service figures it's safe to start letting the gunmen near Trump again:

Trump rushed to safety as Secret Service opens fire on man with AK-47 near golf course

Ryan Wesley Routh got to within three-to-five hundred yards of Trump. From the corrupt G-men of the FBI:

The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.

The alleged perp is said to have been "known" to the FBI, and, even more bizarrely, was favourably profiled in The New York Times last year for his efforts to organise a grand convergence of the Pentagon's wars without end by recruiting Afghans to fight in Ukraine. Curious.

On the other hand, if you're searching for patterns among the chaos, this seems as good as any:

The grim new reality of our "democracy" is we can tell whether trump won a debate by whether an assassination attempt follows shortly thereafter — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) September 15, 2024

My own line on failed assassinations is that of the IRA taunting Mrs Thatcher after the Brighton bombing: You have to be lucky every time; we only have to be lucky once.

In the last two months, Trump has been lucky twice. There are another two months to go: can he be lucky thrice? Four times?

If I were Trump I wouldn't want these guys anywhere near me - the official government protection, that is. The law-&-order types on the right have been ballyhooing the quick thinking of one individual agent on the ground - which is fine and dandy, but conveniently absolves the "bureaucracy" of its failure to provide sufficient protection, even after he's already been shot and an American citizen has died. Trump is one of the comparatively few presidents who has taken a bullet for his country, which is more than even Tim Walz can claim, but nobody who matters is interested. The court eunuchs at ABC News couldn't be bothered with a question on this summer's near-assassination, but they did make room for a question about the rental practices of Donald Trump's father over half-a-century ago.

As for this latest incident, the wife of the Hero of Impeachment One and sister-in-law of a Virginia congressional candidate sums up the general attitude of the Dems:

No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

As Hugh Hewitt responded, "The family of Corey Comperatore would like a word with Rachel Vindman."

In the old days, I would have cited Ian Fleming in Goldfinger:

Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it's enemy action.

But I think my longtime Rush colleague Diana Allocco is closer to the mark:

This is like the plane flying into the second tower. The situation is suddenly totally clear. We are under attack. — Diana Allocco (@dianamee) September 15, 2024

Just so. When I heard that an airplane had hit the north tower, I spent the next fifteen minutes going about as usual on the assumption that some twin-prop had had an accident. Then the radio announced that another 'plane had hit the south tower. The Secret Service failures in Florida are as crude and obvious as they were in Pennsylvania which means that, in the words of my former GB News colleague Neil Oliver, this is happening because they want it to happen. They want Trump to die, and they are willing to create the necessary conditions.

Tim Walz is now demanding Democrats get in the face of total strangers in the tampon aisle of the supermarket and hector them on the need to vote for Kamala. (Just a reminder: back in February, a DC jury ordered me to pay a million bucks to climate mullah Michael E Mann after Mann claimed that, because of me, someone had given him a "mean look" in the supermarket.) Among the court eunuchs, Lester Holt of NBC thinks Trump and Vance brought it on themselves by badmouthing Haitian "refugees", and in response The New York Times is doing its best to egg on the third shooter:

"Blood and soil" The @nytimes has now stooped to essentially calling @JDVance a Nazi. Truly vile stuff from the supposed paper of record - If they had any ethics at all they would retract this and apologize. pic.twitter.com/nEp1HQpwRs — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 14, 2024

"Blood and soil" is an actual Nazi slogan - Blut und Boden. As it happens, J D Vance's three kids are as Indian as Kamala Harris, but that availeth him naught if the Narrative requires his transformation into a race-purist.

Eight years ago, I returned to America from overseas and brought myself up to speed on the presidential election:

In 2012, Mitt Romney was worried about Russia, and Barack Obama sneered that 'the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back'. Four years later, it's the Democrats who are running around shrieking about Russian 'interference' in the US election.

There was no unusual level of foreign interference in the 2016 election; instead, the fever about "foreign interference" was a convenient cover for an unusual level of domestic interference in the 2016 election. The Russians have their uses, which is presumably why the Dems are so eager to sleepwalk the world into nuclear war. But, in a more parochial sense, what the Deep Staters were doing in 2016 was prepping the ground for a post-election plan to use Russia "interference" as a pretext for subverting any incoming Trump administration.

This mini-spate of lone shooters is beginning to feel a bit like the 2024 version of Russian interference: they're getting us used to the idea of Trump being an assassination target, so that the ultimate "October surprise" won't seem such a big deal.

The Deep State is telling us they will not permit Donald Trump to take office again.

