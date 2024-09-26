President Jill

Shalom, friendlies, and welcome back to another epic edition of Laura's Links.

This past week has been a really busy one for me and my house. There's a lot of pre-Jewish holiday action going on and of course, the human inhabitants of planet Earth have also been a little whackadoodle lately also.

As usual, there are a few stories that I saw over the week that I think kind of characterize the state of the planet. In no particular order, they are: the new war starting on Israel's northern border and in Lebanon, that weirdo Zelensky prancing about in America and on government airplanes with strangely war mongering American politicians and "Dr." Jill Biden holding court INSTEAD OF, YOU KNOW, HER HUSBAND JOE BIDEN THE ELECTED PRESIDENT.

And we are all supposed to pretend that it is totally normal and not absolutely insane and freaky that this tasteless purveyor of elder abuse extraordinaire is pretending to be the president of the United States of America in place of her dementia-addled husband. You know, just look away, nothing to see here kind of thing.

It's bad, America!!! It's really, really bad.

If you would like to hear more of my take on these matters and more, do have a listen to yours truly on the live Clubland Q&A yesterday afternoon on the great Interwebz. I liberated the mic from Mark and had a grand old time while the Great Prophet Steyn himself was occupied with other important matters.

Lastly: as promised on the Q&A, I reached out to our friend Andrew Lawton to get an update on how his political campaign is going and he got back to me right away. This just in from Andrew himself:

"I'm still plugging away. The real fight now is to win the nomination to actually be on the ballot in the next election, but I'm feeling good about things. Canadians have had enough of Justin Trudeau but are also itching for a real conservative alternative, so I've been overwhelmed by the support so far."

That's all I've got for now, homies.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

Why is everyone pretending this is normal? Who elected this puffed up, over-credentialed and under intelligent simpleton with the worst taste in clothing, dance and music ever?

Welcome to the new Canada.

I'm in the wrong line of work.

"When they say Zionists, they mean Jews. "

Yes. All of this.

"Oh yah, they tried to kill the President. "

Meanwhile, in Toronto.

Of course Trump is right.

A good start. BYE.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

NO KIDDING. Some of us were warning about this in March, 2020.

Never Forgive. Never Forget.

Not ever.

EVER

More here. BYE.

~

Jews and Israel:

Thank you.

A story of Alma Utca.

It's never too late.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Douglas Murray wants his country back.

Bonne chance.

The point is the humiliation.

~

Europe:

Nothing to see here.

Too little, too late.

A real mystery!

~

Middle East:

"On this day 44 years ago, Saddam Hussein's Iraq launched an invasion of Iran."

Druze are NOT having it.

~

Evil Kooks:

When they want to take you out, they want to take you out.

Not unrelated...

~

Human and Feline Grace:

In which a Rabbi learns from cats.

Modern psychotherapy is narcissistic.

Prison Cats, baby.

On the Trump family.

Picture yourself in the future.

Rest in Peace.

On "terminal lucidity", "rallying" or "the surge". The comments are quite magnificent. Get your tissues handy.

End Abortion, Rebrand Babies.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.