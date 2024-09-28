Mark Steyn

The Politicization of American Justice

Steyn at Hillsdale

https://www.steynonline.com/14669/the-politicization-of-american-justice

As many of you know, some of Mark's happiest times in the United States have been spent at Hillsdale College, where he first spoke some two decades ago and where for some years he taught a writing class. Post-Constitution Day (so to speak), June 18th, Larry Arnn, the college's president, welcomed Steyn back to address a Hillsdale audience, albeit one gathered in America's depraved national capital. The subject was the accelerating degeneration of the country's dirty stinkin' rottten corrupt "justice" system and its impact on presidential candidates, obscure "niche Canadians" and even a few audience members, such as Peter Navarro.

To watch the speech in full, simply click here.

A few moments to whet your appetite:

On the disgusting state of federal "law" "enforcement":

And their subversion of three consecutive presidential elections:

On constitutions in general:

On the big picture:

And of course the small picture - Steyn's own ongoing travails:

~If you enjoyed Larry Arnn's impromptu endorsement of The Mark Steyn Club, now in its eighth year, you can find out more about it here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

~If you enjoy a brief musical respite from ongoing civilizational collapse, Steyn's weekend show later today on Serenade Radio features an hour of music from across the century and around the globe. It airs every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time/12 midday North American Eastern, and every Sunday at 5am British Summer Time/12 midnight Eastern. Wherever you are on this turbulent earth, we hope one or other of these broadcasts will be convenient for you.

