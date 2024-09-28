The Politicization of American Justice

As many of you know, some of Mark's happiest times in the United States have been spent at Hillsdale College, where he first spoke some two decades ago and where for some years he taught a writing class. Post-Constitution Day (so to speak), June 18th, Larry Arnn, the college's president, welcomed Steyn back to address a Hillsdale audience, albeit one gathered in America's depraved national capital. The subject was the accelerating degeneration of the country's dirty stinkin' rottten corrupt "justice" system and its impact on presidential candidates, obscure "niche Canadians" and even a few audience members, such as Peter Navarro.

To watch the speech in full, simply click here.

A few moments to whet your appetite:

"You prove your innocence, but at the end you're a charred, smoking lump, and so is your career and so is your savings account." @MarkSteynOnline describes the great costs of "winning" in a court where the process is the punishment. Full speech will be posted this week:... pic.twitter.com/zcUNOhqBh5 — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) September 22, 2024

On the disgusting state of federal "law" "enforcement":

.@MarkSteynOnline "The FBI subversion of the election is enough for me." And that's before the "entrapment" of January 6th. "The FBI is rotten from top to toe, and it's gotta go!" Watch live: https://t.co/5n9qalo70z — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) September 19, 2024

And their subversion of three consecutive presidential elections:

The last word from @MarkSteynOnline: "The Secret Service is beyond repair. We have to abolish it and start again. And break up the Department of Justice!" We will be livestreaming and live tweeting the rest of our Constitution Day celebration tomorrow. https://t.co/5n9qalo70z pic.twitter.com/6e4jKJIEE9 — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) September 19, 2024

On constitutions in general:

"All functioning constitutions require a virtuous people." Watch this highlight from @MarkSteynOnline's Constitution Day talk on why America must return to being a land of laws. Full speech will be posted next week: https://t.co/9QC9Y3tY1B pic.twitter.com/ulusmsePok — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) September 20, 2024

On the big picture:

"Without course correction, the future will be made elsewhere." Dire words from @MarkSteynOnline on the downfall of Western civilization and the rise of China. Full speech will be posted next week: https://t.co/9QC9Y3tY1B. pic.twitter.com/tu6NdGJROf — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) September 21, 2024

And of course the small picture - Steyn's own ongoing travails:

.@MarkSteynOnline I didn't think it would take four months to litigate a four-paragraph blog post. My case is now in its thirteenth year! "We are currently on our fifth trial judge--a phrase that does not exist in functional jurisdictions." Watch live: https://t.co/5n9qalo70z — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) September 19, 2024

~If you enjoyed Larry Arnn's impromptu endorsement of The Mark Steyn Club, now in its eighth year, you can find out more about it here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

~If you enjoy a brief musical respite from ongoing civilizational collapse, Steyn's weekend show later today on Serenade Radio features an hour of music from across the century and around the globe. It airs every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time/12 midday North American Eastern, and every Sunday at 5am British Summer Time/12 midnight Eastern. Wherever you are on this turbulent earth, we hope one or other of these broadcasts will be convenient for you.