Winning as a Strategy

Welcome to the last Laura's Links of the current Jewish year.

(Don't worry, I'll be back next week in the New Year!)

By the time you read this, Israel will have withstood another barrage of missiles from Iran and another devastating Palestinian terrorist attack. These were all, of course, specially and hatefully delivered on the eve of the Jewish New Year which this year is a three-day celebration (two days of New Year blending seamlessly into the Sabbath) which began on Wednesday evening. The current assault against Israel and the Jewish people is certainly frightening and disturbing, but right now, I currently feel a very strong sense of confidence in the IDF and in Israel's political leadership. I have unwavering, rock solid faith in the G-d of Israel and know that He will keep us safe. I have trust in Him that a beautiful, happy and absolutely remarkable New Year is upon us. I feel it in my bones. In the post October 7 era, the Jewish people have experienced many miracles, and I think more are on the way.

One of the reasons that I feel confident and feel something new and good is on the way is because Israeli deterrence has been almost completely restored. Israel is using the very limited window of time before the American election (and G-d forbid it ends up that Kamala Harris becomes the president) to take care of business. There is a realization in Israel that America is not an ally. Israel understands that America expects it to lose, just as America has lost every conflict it has been engaged in since the end of WW2. Well, as it happens, Israel and the Jewish people are in it to win it. And we have a long memory. The Israelis and the Jews are using a time-tested strategy of war: winning.

There seems to be big things in the air. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is a key part of it all. There are many other things happening, and whatever you think of Jared Kushner, this was an interesting read.

You know, for weeks and months on end, Jews were subject to frothing, rabid antisemitism in almost every city in the world. "Globalize the Intifada", they shrieked. This was in response to Israel fighting back after the Hamas massacre of October 7. How dare the Jews fight back?!

Well, G-d sure has a sense of humour. Imagine if it turns out that the Jews are the ones who end up globalizing freedom and the Middle East? What if the Jews are the ones who end up decolonizing Lebanon and Iran from their terrorist Shia colonizers? Wouldn't that be something?

You know, I watched a lot of videos from all over the Arab world and from within Iran celebrating the death of Nasrallah. Now, it is true that many celebrants were still shouting Allahu Akbar instead of Bibi Akbar, but the roadway of joy of knowing that a savage, terrorist murderer was paved by Bibi et al, and leads right to Jerusalem. In fact, in my opinion, there should have been more celebration in America but do let me know if I missed any videos of Americans passing out sweets. Not a small number of Americans and other Westerners were brutally murdered by that barbarian and his henchmen, lest we forget.

There's a lot going on.

I feel nervous but hopeful.

So as we approach the start of the Jewish New Year I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our Jewish readers Shana Tova V'Metukah, a happy and healthy, sweet and good New Year.

May the blessings of the New Year shine upon all of us in this turbulent world, and may He bring peace and prosperity to all peoples.

See you next year!

~

North America:

Everything seems fine in America.

The comments are amazing: literally making the case for AI automated ports. Amazing.

Ben Kawaller is a real gem. And I really loved this interview. It was civil, thoughtful and entertaining and it is really amazing how much a Jewish gay man from NY and an Evangelical Christian conservative from Tennessee have in common. And it shows how it is possible to have an excellent chat with someone so completely different from you as long as there is respect and listening happening. Well done, Free Press.

"What a bunch of weak, feckless losers. " Exactly.

The Disgrace at Berkeley. Also the abject cowardice and submission to the mob. Disgusting.

Yes.

Meanwhile, in Ottawa.

CANADA SEEMS FINE.

"The road to hell is paved with good intentions. "

This is not an interview. It's a tongue bath. Sorry, not sorry, but the effeminate goober who bonks the nanny and gets her pregnant is not an ideal male role model. New masculinity my tuchus.

Good stuff. Really.

~

Jews and Israel:

"No more Prime Minister Chickensh*t"

The Illustrated Hostage Diary of Amit Soussana.

HISTORY GEEK OUT

One can hope.

Antisemitism stains the art world.

Decolonize the Levant!

~

Jewish Wisdom:

Basically, be good for goodness' sake.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

"This pandemic is not over. " YES.

David Versus Goliath in Canada

~

Middle East:

Sad! He did not even make it to his first Turkish coffee break as Hizballah Head Jefe. Bye.

What Israelis deserve.

Fingers crossed.

~

Europe:

Wake up.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Meanwhile, in Ireland.

~

Kooks:

It's a feature not a bug. Indeed.

~

Human Grace:

"Believe and you will receive. "

Wife talk translator.

Iranians for Israel

Be like Ben.

"Hi, girlfriend!"

Yes.

