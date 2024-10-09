Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 9th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

October 9, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14692/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-october-9th Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. Our Clubland Q&A starts live at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. As we go to air, Hurricane Milton - the world's strongest this year - is barreling down on Florida, a mere fortnight after Hurricane Helene. We hope our many Club members in the Sunshine State, and others in the path of this storm, will stay safe. Six million Floridians have been ordered to evacuate. America is four weeks from its laughably misnamed "Election Day", so there are political implications to meteorological phenomena in swing states. I'm happy to discuss those or anything else on your mind, but I am particularly mindful of the callousness of our age. I'm thinking not just of bigfoot media's indifference to the suffering in Appalachia, but of a thousand smaller, daily tragedies. Last Thursday, for example, Dr Jackie Stone became the latest Covid contrarian to be driven to kill herself: On 3 October @DrJackieStone took her own life. Everything she valued and found purpose in was taken from her. If you don't know by now, this is how it works if you speak up against The Narrative. Here is an extract from her final interview.

🎥Me and @woodybaloo... pic.twitter.com/RiTmLXT02I — lisa henry (@lisanhenry) October 4, 2024 I cannot claim to have known Dr Stone except through the Internet - she followed me on Twitter after we began telling the stories of vaccine victims on The Mark Steyn Show. I knew that she had developed an effective protocol for treating Covid that included Ivermectin - she practised in Zimbabwe, where, strange though it may sound to American and European ears, the government was rather less deranged in the Covid years than that of, say, Minnesota or France. Nevertheless, because Dr Stone's treatment was insufficient of a cash cow for Big Pharma and the public health agencies they have corrupted, she was targeted and, as noted above, lost everything in her life. After hosting a health summit with other dissident doctors at Victoria Falls just over two months ago, she fell into despair and joined the lengthening list of those around the world so comprehensively punished for their dissent that there was nothing left but suicide. You may be over Covid but Covid isn't over you - because it's the template for your future. The evil men who imposed the lockdown/vaccine regime on you will do it all over again next time - even though, as we now know, they went to "drug-fueled sex parties" while a generation of kids was psychologically kiboshed and women's fertility nosedived across the west. The "conventional wisdom" is now literally killing us - and yet, as Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have recently assured us, in the future they're building any objection to it will not be tolerated. On today's Clubland Q&A I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on that, or on anything else you want to raise. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time in these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Belfast to Bigfork, from Tokoroa to Thief River Falls, from London, Ontario to Latham in the Australian Capital Territory. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On October 9, 2024 at 2:57 pm, David O\'Neil (Australia) wrote: G'day Mark. For once I can listen to you live. We are in the USA, in Florida of all places, just south of the danger zone. Our first visit to America has been a 4000 mile bus trip from New York to Miami via New Hampshire, Quebec, Niagara, Washington, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando and countless other places we've heard of in songs and stories. Its an amazing country for sure. So green, and so much water! I know we only see a tiny slice of the real America on a trip like this but I've been struck by the lack of political signage for either side. I thought we would see blue and red posters everywhere but we've barely seen a hint that theres an election looming. Is this an indication of indifference to the direction America is heading, or are we just not travelling in the right places? Regards, David.

On October 9, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, I'd like to take a moment and comment on who's up two points in Pennsylvania.

I live in Williamstown, Massachusetts but I drive a lot to Springfield which is two hours away.

Williamstown is a hotbed of leftists, so there are quite a bit of signs for Kamala here.

But on the way to Springfield I see a lot more Trump signs and flags than Kamala signs. This is in deep blue Massachusetts.

I don't expect Trump to win this state, but the enthusiasm here is off the charts for Trump.

There is a reason why all of a sudden they're doing this media blitz with Kamala the past few days.

Do you think this is a good sign for Trump winning the election?

Is enthusiasm an important metric in elections?

P.S. I understand the margin of cheat.

On October 9, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Ellen Comeau wrote: Cher Monsieur Steyn,

Chaleureuses salutations du Nouveau-Brunswick! No, not the French part...rather, cottage country, a village I had never heard of before since I have no family here: Cambridge-Narrows. Beautiful, but no cruise ships nearby that I could just walk to from my home, unlike my previous dwelling.

I must admit: "Shoot me a head-scratcher" has taken on a whole new meaning for me since the first assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

I have often wondered how different the mainstream media's treatment of Trump would have been if he had decided to run as a Democrat. How do you think they would have spun all of his personal foibles and colourful personality?

Praying always for your health and wellbeing, and that of your family.

Ellen Comeau

On October 9, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Mark,

I found the Jack London Tales for Our Time The Unparalleled Invasion absolutely chilling. It's one thing to consider the possibility of us doing it to China, but devastating when they try to do it to us with their Covid attack. As a survivor of that frog faced Fauci creep's bat flu, I don't find this stuff amusing anymore.

Now on to more serious matters. I love the Mark Steyn theme song. Is there any place on your website where I can get a download of just the music without any narration? I would love to play this song on repeat as I watch our civilization collapse.

Also, what are your thoughts on Michael Buble and his efforts to preserve the American Songbook? I don't recall you referencing him in your music shows. But, then again, I often don't remember where I parked.

Kelly Walter

On October 9, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: James Cleverly may have been too clever by half to progress in the contest to become leader of the Conservative party, but do you think that competition between the final two may, thankfully, drag the party rightwards?

On October 9, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are well.

We are in the grip of a mental health pandemic resulting from the governmental response in the developed world to COVID-19.

My strong suspicion is that the tsunami of compliance with government diktat that accompanied the scamdemic has simply emboldened our so called overlords to double down on their instincts to control the masses in all aspects of our lives.

What say you?

Keep well Mark.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "They've erased us, and it's been so easy." That's what the lawfare blob, funded by billionaires and/or government, does. This wouldn't happen IF the MSM reported objective information. Instead, they practice journalism by omission and obfuscation -- which is why they truly are the enemy of the people.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: What a sad interview. I assume she was facing bankruptcy because of court cases or mostly missed being a doctor.

I heard Hillary Clinton speaking against freedom of speech on social media as she said we (the elite) would lose total control.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Glen Flint wrote: Hey Mark,

Sorry to learn of the suicide of Dr. Jackie Stone. Her crime was cutting Big Pharma out of obscene Covid vaccine profits.

In other news, the success the Democrats have with low IQ voters and "the science" of creating low IQ voters by fluoridating water is just now coming to light. The Granite Geek from your corner the world has had an epiphany that "the science" about fluoridation may have been wrong all along. As another conspiracy theory becomes fact, perhaps people will catch on to the safe and effective vaccines as well.

Stay safe, stay free, and don't drink the water!

Glen

On October 9, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Janet H wrote: Dear Mark,

You were my favorite guest host when you sat in for Rush and Tucker, and I've always been a big fan. With your profound intelligence, incredibly broad and deep knowledge, and rapier wit, you impressed me as a true Renaissance man with a very old soul. So I was absolutely thrilled to have a chance to meet and speak with you for a few moments at the Hillsdale event a few weeks ago. My husband and I agreed that your speech on the politicization of American justice was the highlight of an overall superb event!

My question for you arises from the contretemps that developed between Peter Navarro and Bradley Smith during their panel discussion on lawfare; that is, whether we should fight leftists using their disgusting, low tactics or only employ measures that don't violate our basic principles (even thought that often results in our defeat). When I think about the vile things done to Dr. Snow and others, I am sure we must fight fire with fire, but I would detest anyone who would drive another human being to suicide or even misery. Debates with myself as well as with other conservatives have never resulted in a satisfactory answer. I would love to hear your take on this dilemma.

Thank you for all you've done and continue to do for human freedom and Western civilization (or as you like to call it, "civilization"). I continue to pray for your health and well-being.

Sincerely,

Janet H

On October 9, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark- Greetings from Nueva York, land of the Freak, home of the Depraved. Hope you are enjoying our beautiful Indian Summer while we are still allowed to refer to it by that name.

Two questions for today:

1. Why do you think that the Biden Junta/ Deep State is suddenly trying to take down NY City Mayor Eric Adams or as Curtis calls him, the Swagger Man with No Plan? I find it hard to believe that it's because he made some noise about the hundreds of thousands of illegals that he welcomed into the once greatest city in the world.

2. Do you think that geo-engineering, that is some REAL man made climate change has had anything to do with these horrific hurricanes that are destroying MAGA / GOP enclaves?

On October 9, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Simon from Perth wrote: Dear Mark – I trust your health continues to improve. I met you very briefly on the Adriatic Cruise the night before your health took a turn for the worse. I have been encouraged to write from Perth as there have been a couple of recent Perth mentions and it is pleasing to know that I am not alone in this far flung corner of the Commonwealth. Happy to have a Steyn drinks party with other Steyn members who live this way. Hard to find Trump supporters out here so nice to find some like minded people. My sister in law is arriving from LA shortly so I will not get that solace from her.

Firstly a comment – the other day I was walking along the banks of our beautiful Swan River with my daughter and discussing a Perth identity whom I said wouldn't be suitable as "He had blotted his copy book" – to which my daughter asked what that meant. Well, she had a far more detailed answer than any daughter would expect from a father, bringing in the wealth creating video poetry which included Rudyard Kipling's "Gods of the Copybook Headings". The term all made far more sense to me than it previously had – a term I had used without ever thinking about it. Thanks for the education.

Polls in the US seem to be tightening. I listened to a podcast with Victor Davis Hanson being interviewed who expressed confidence that Kamala would win the popular vote for reasons well known to you, but not the electoral college. My question is if that is the case, what damage can the democrats do in the peaceful 60 day transfer of power? Or would you expect them to behave well?

Keep well.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:17 pm, Bill Dekker wrote: Dear Mark,

You've often mentioned that US elections must be won beyond the margin of steal and that the shenanigans need only to be in a few key swing state cities, not across the entire country. I've observed something similar in organizations such as companies where there only needs to be a few key positions captured to override the wishes of investors and employees.

Does this mean the our political and economic systems are bad, or does it suggest that people have found weaknesses to manipulate to their advantage and our detriment? If these problems are due to people gaming the system, then does this suggest that some intervention is needed to prevent problems such as monopolies like Amazon and Walmart or favored groups such as mainstream media, Woke Inc., and big pharma,etc.?

Thanks for what you've done and continue to do for free speech. You bring to light stories which nobody else dares discuss.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:18 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

The likes of Hillary, John Kerry and Tim Walz fret about losing control due to mis-and dis-information. Government sponsored censorship must be opposed to protect our freedom of speech. However, if they are hellbent to do so, they need look no further than nearly all political ads that are typically full of mis- or dis-information. True from all sides. Rules for thee but not for me!

On another note. Biden has recently said a few things that appear to toss Harris under the electric bus. Is it remotely possible that deep down he wishes to see Trump win as an "up yours" to Obama and Democrats who booted him from the race?

On October 9, 2024 at 3:20 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Today we're in the midst of several wars and conflicts, and can anyone be really confident that the larger opponent will obviously prevail? The Algerians looked weaker that the French on paper, yet sent the French packing. Vietnam send packing, in order of succession, the Japanese, the French and the Americans. And while we're lingering over Vietnam, just remember how they kicked Sino butt in their war with China in 1979. Asymmetric warfare is a thing to behold.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Hello Mark,

If the US gov could spend between $230 and $330 million on the Gaza pier for humanitarian relief to people of Gaza after their thug representatives, Hamas, savagely attacked innocent Israelis last October 7th, but can't seem to get the North Carolina hurricanes victims out of the disaster areas alive, what's the upside of being an American citizen anymore?

Stay very well for we need you very much.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Jonny Woodrow wrote: Dear Mark

How much explanatory power do you think the concept of "captured markets" has for getting a handle on much of what's going on in the world?

For instance, RFK jr has pointed out that BlackRock owns the defence companies who supply NATO states and also the companies buying up land in Ukraine which is sold off under the terms of the "loans" coming from the USA. They win by keeping the war in Ukraine going. The combination of Lockdowns and Vaccines created a captive market coerced into accepting an untested big Pharma intervention. Islam is the easiest spiritual credit market to join (say a quick shahada and your in, and they have double rewards points days in the Islamic calendar where Allah is feeling more generous with spiritual credits than other days in return for not swallowing your dribble on a fast for instance) and the most dangerous to leave.

In each case someone somewhere has worked out a way of reducing humanity to the sum total of a handful of compliant behaviours and then turned blind obedience into a financial, ideological or spiritual commodity extracted from a docile captured population. The population in question then seem to offer up more obedience in order to achieve a sense of being a responsible human within the given market terms and conditions.

Even childlessness now has a social credit value among westerners (I wanted to see if I could apply the captured market idea to demographics).

So the questions become: who are those trapped in the market? what forms of coercion are they experiencing? wha ways of being human are they promised by the market? Who is getting the financial or reputational kick back?

Is it a useful analytical tool?

Blessings

Jonny Woodrow

On October 9, 2024 at 3:25 pm, eaglepatriotminuteman1776 wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn,

Today, at the University of North Dakota College of Law, we are going to be subjected to a struggle session about diversifying the legal profession, or some such bollocks. Many of my fellow students are unhappy about this. I will not stay silent during class, and I hope my classmates won't be silent either. I'm going to tell the misfits sent to lecture us what I think of them, their beliefs, and their effort to make the legal profession worse than it already is. I am sick of lies and will no longer live by nor accept the lies of others. Today, I give it back with both barrels. Your thoughts?

Respectfully,

William Fleishman

On October 9, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Michael Trueblood wrote: Mark, is sheet music available for your Q&A theme song? I've been a beginner guitar player for about 50 years, and I'd like to give it a try. Parts of it, anyway.

Best wishes from Pittsburgh.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:30 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

I am perplexed and perhaps you can mansplain this to me.

I am constantly bombarded by our bloviating bigwigs that man caused global warming is real (insert scary music) and that it is settled science and that to question it is life ending heresy. My gas stove, my ICE car, my wood pellet stove are all causing the Maldives to sink.

Yet I see more and more stuff in the sky, contrails of "something" that I am paying much more attention to. I also see a patent by some computer nerd B Gates (who, by the by, has also stated his desire to kill off a huge number of people in the name of saving the planet) about a device to radically change the temperature of the ocean.

Yet when I mention these items and that it seems someone is trying to malignantly alter weather patterns (i.e. man-made weather change) I am labelled a conspiracy theorist.

What am I missing here?

On October 9, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: Why do you think GOP didn't push back against the dehumanization campaign? They even funded it!

On October 9, 2024 at 3:35 pm, Hart wrote: Cheers, Mark. There is a Bill #2775, titled "Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act," now being debated in a committee of the Tennessee State Legislature. The bill would establish a process by which the legislature could "nullify a federal statute, regulation, agency order, or executive order" that the State itself deems as unconstitutional. A handful of other states have passed similar resolutions. Opponents of these nullification bills always reference the Supremacy Clause; and in this state, it seems that the most vocal opposition is coming...not from the Left but from State Republicans and conservative media, most of whom I've noticed seem to be refugees from other states. I am completely flummoxed by their opposition.

If Harris ascends the presidency do they not believe that the Democrats will mount a serious effort to criminalize gun ownership? Do they not realize that the lack of border enforcement and funding of Ukraine by executive order, indeed, violate federal law? It seems that there are many on "our side" who still insanely want to pretend that it's "politics as normal." What are your thoughts on state nullification bills? To me, they seem logical, necessary, last resorts for those of us who still have a glimmer of hope of freedom...but only if the states have the grit to enforce them and to tell the courts to go to blazes....

On October 9, 2024 at 3:37 pm, Kyle Ryder wrote: Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson had a conversation, posted on the Conservative Treehouse now, where Elon speculates that Kamala's puppet masters number more than a hundred. But Elon mumbles up only one name that sounds like Reid Hoffman, the founder of Linkedin.

That number seems unwieldy (too many flying elbows in front of the teleprompter).

Somebody has to to the point of the spear.

What say you?

On October 9, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: A contract fireman (for hotels) just testified that the federal Parks Service wouldn't let he and 50 fireman and 20 trucks help douse the wildfire in Jasper, Alberta this summer. A third of the town besides the rest burned down. Just this sound familiar to FEMA despite Biden denying that FEMA blocked private help?

On October 9, 2024 at 3:41 pm, Eb Snider wrote: Do you have any insights into the recently created "Hands off my Porn" voting block that Democrats are looking to create? It is being used as a way for Democrats to try a tug young male voters to their side of the political isle. So perhaps Dems can create pro-Porn serial, compulsive wanker vote among young males with their own specific pandering. Note Porn Hub is lobbying against conservatives and promoting the "Hands off my porn" voting campaign. It sounds a bit like a pun and suggestive. Porn Hub is fighting against efforts to reduce child access to hard core internet porn in states which are passing more prudish right-wing laws. Heck in the movie Taxi a sleazy 70s porn theater demonstrated a sound first date venue.

Also, in a related issue are you disappointed on Kamala Harris's appearance on the saucy female podcast "Call her Daddy"? I mean Kamala failed to spill the beans on her affair with Willie Brown, didn't indulge us with the salacious details of her husband knocking up nannies, or his progressive ability to discipline girlfriends who flirt with valet boys evidently. Using men to get what you want and leaving them when it is opportunistic to do so. This is all very much right in the wheel house of "Call her Daddy" media empire. That Cooper lady really failed her audience. She might get accused of being a progressive political shill. Perhaps invite her on your show to explain and recover her reputation, like a good gentleman.

Not sure if you saw, but Heritage's Project 2025 is the target of this buddy would-be Porn voting block. Thoughts?

On October 9, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Mike Cliffson wrote: Vomit-inducing Helene coverage on media: NPR, CNN, WAPO, etc - false

Antisemitic

Conspiracy theories

Rescue efforts hampered

Etc.

On October 9, 2024 at 3:44 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Greetings, Monsieur Steyn,

My favorite Helene rescue story is about the outdoors

company that's using its pack mules to reach areas in

North Carolina not accessible by vehicle or helicopter.

Other private search & rescue companies have been

doing absolutely amazing work, while the feds loiter in

hotels with running water & electricity & do "inventory".

It's high time we stop funding the alphabet soup. Of

the 430+ fed agencies, something like 95% are

not only unconstitutional, not even just useless,

but entirely harmful.

If only we had a political party who had a brain...

Prayers for Florida.

OLGA

On October 9, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Jeff Estes wrote: Hi Mark,

I'm absolutely worn out over the 24x7 election news, so, I'll sidestep that topic entirely. The question I have is, when will you turn on the studio lights again and bring back the televised Mark Steyn Show?

Thanks,

Jeff

On October 9, 2024 at 3:57 pm, Joan Tintor wrote: The first season intro and closing music on Mary Tyler Moore were different and definitely superior.

On October 9, 2024 at 4:19 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: Sorry for the vulgarity but does FEMA now stand for, F EM All? They're doing a very good job of making it seem as though it is. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

