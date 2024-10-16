Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 16th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

October 16, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14704/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-october-16th UPPESTDATE! Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. Our Clubland Q&A starts live at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. America is now three weeks from its laughably misnamed "Election Day", and the fakeness is being cranked up to Ludicrous Speed: Kamala Harris just did 3 different accents in 13 seconds in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/OxO8j50Psg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2024 Roger Kimball has a good piece on the accelerating fakeness of this last week, with many examples. The Vice President reached out to male voters, with whom she has a yawning "gender gap", by hiring a bunch of Hollywood gay boys to sit daintily on tailgates and pretend to know what a carburetor is. She also reached out to Hispanic voters, with whom she is also in trouble, by staging a so-called "town hall" in which the carefully selected audience's carefully selected questions were divulged to her in advance and she read her pre-scripted answers from a teleprompter. The non-speaking parts among the attendees were played by the workforce of an "audience-for-hire company" - apparently one of the few American industries not yet offshored to China. The obvious question: If everything about the election campaign is fake, why shouldn't the result be? On today's Clubland Q&A I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on that, or on anything else you want to raise. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Tennessee to Tokyo, Bigfork to Bath, and from Warwickshire to - wow! - Westmount, Kamala's home town in Quebec. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On October 16, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hi Mark. I am new-ish to all this Clubland Q&A in terms of asking questions by email, so I am not sure this will reach the correct digital repository or not, however my question is: Given that Kamala spent much of her formative years playing the role of a schoolgirl in Canada, why does the US media never mention that US citizens (and non-citizens) are about to cast their vote for US President for subject of the Crown?

On October 16, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark,

When plagiarizing parts of her book, Karbala Harris copied, inter alia, from Wikipedia (like a middle school slacker). When casting for her Regular Joe "I eat carburetors for breakfast" skit, she used the available understudies for Queer Eye.

My question is this: shouldn't this total lack of effort in fakery be disqualifying?

On October 16, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Tom Osterman wrote: Mark,

Not to rain on your "civilizational collapse" vibe, but the cheering of SpaceX's engineers for the successful capture of the booster by "Mechzilla" left me with the feeling that, maybe, western civilization isn't dead yet. Thoughts?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Do you think your last photocopier in the woods might have to be located on planet Mars? Hopefully Musk can succeed in his colonisation attempts, as I fear Earth will soon provide no refuge for the right-thinking among us.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, I just wanted to ask a few personal questions about your relationship with Rush.

When you were a guest host did Rush ever ask you to speak on certain issues or were you allowed to run the show as you saw fit?

Was Rush always about politics outside of work?

With your knowledge on many subjects, did you learn anything from Rush like many of us? Thank you

On October 16, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Bill Dekker wrote: Dear Mark,

Given the increasing ability of technology such as AI to generate believable fake images, video, and audio, will this eventually lead to the demise of accepting recorded material as real and the return of only allowing eyewitness testimony to determine the facts of an event?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "If everything about the election campaign is fake, why shouldn't the result be?" Yep, it's so obvious. For Democrats, this election season is the template for fake. For Republicans, it's as close to genuine as they've ever gotten.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Glen Flint wrote: Mark,

It was great to see you step to the podium and deliver your speech at Hillsdale on the dirty, rotten, stinking, corrupt Department of Justice. Have you convinced President Arnn to scrap his pocket Constitution?

I know I'm taking a risk by asking a musical question on a day reserved for discussing who's up two points in Iowa, but with your permission:

While suffering through Frank Sinatra's dirge interpretation of Evergreen on this week's Mark Steyn on the Town, a couple of neurons sparked that this was a sad version of the Love Boat theme. Checking Google revealed that Paul Williams had a hand in both lyrics. A YouTube video of Paul Williams singing both songs gave the impression that the Love Boat theme proved the more lucrative of the two. What's the inside scoop on these two songs? Did Paul Williams have a favorite? Was the Love Boat theme more remunerative?

Speaking of the Love Boat we're looking forward to the Mark Steyn cruise next April. Do let us know if we need to pack extra clothing for the long voyage from Southampton to the penal colony in Australia.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Three-Eyed Sam from the Planet Wham wrote: Since we're all choking on Politics right now, how about some relief by means of a digression into Entertainment?

Mr. Steyn, when you review popular music your choice of subjects seems to be mostly of Pre-Elvis roots, with their echoes into recent times. What do you think of more recent Pop Music? I admit that some of it has been dreadful, although I have a deep sentimental attachment to some Rock. But as to some of it? I think it was some writer in The Spectator who quipped that some Rock singers sound as if they have their tender bits caught in industrial machinery.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Christopher Gelber wrote: Mark, all the political pundits are waxing excitedly every day about poll numbers and trends here, there and everywhere (well, in the 7 swing states anyway), but even those I rate, like Megyn Kelly, Depressed Ginger, Robert Barnes and others don't engage with the obvious fact that there really is a margin of steal, as you put it so well four years ago. I know YT's algorithms would shut down podcasts which speak freely on this, but nobody is even hypothesising about Dem operatives loading up warehouses in PA, NC, GA et al with boxes of blank ballot forms with ticks against Harris and nothing down-ticket, ballots we all know won't be audited. I'm very worried about the sheer scale on which this may be being done. What IS the margin of steal in 2024, I wonder? Surely a lot higher than it was in 2020. And what has the GOP done about it the last 4 years? Your thoughts?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

Since becoming British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy has reiterated to the Russians that he is in fact, black and this week confirmed that he is not actually British but of Caribbean origin.

Now, I wasn't aware that Tottenham (his birthplace) was in the Caribbean and as his parents are from Guyana, I'm still scratching my head to find a Caribbean link.

In a race to the Stupid finish line, how does Lammy measure up to Kamala and her 637 accents?

See you in the woods real soon.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:17 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, and fellow Club members, what are your thoughts on Biden's statement that an Iranian assassination of President Trump would be an act of war? Given the obvious security lapses over the past couple months, it seems an Iranian agent could take a plausible shot at it. Do ypu think Iran would actually do it if given the opportunity or would that ve giving the deep state a two for one gift in removing Trump while giving them the war with Iran so many have been agitating for? Indeed, how would the US military in its current state actually fare if that war were to happen?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:18 pm, David Kelley-Wood wrote: Mark, you've often distinguished between Democrat administrations being in power and Republican administrations only being in office. If Trump can manage a landslide sufficient to overwhelm the steal, do you think this time may be different? Personally, I'm hopeful that with the benefit of hindsight, along with help from people like Bobby Kennedy and Elon Musk, he'll be better equipped to take on the Establishment than he was the first time around.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:22 pm, doug brabrand Richomd Va wrote: Mark, reflecting on the rebranded Indigenous Peoples Day, any guidance on how educators/DoE should teach/redact the Open Border policy that led to their cultural demise?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark,

So here we go again. Pennsylvania forbids the pre-processing of mail in ballots. Officials are only permitted to "handle" them the morning of election day.

What possible reason (other than nefarious) would a legislature stop the pre-processing of the mail in ballots?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:27 pm, DissentFromMann wrote: I wonder what Mark's view is of the guy with the Kalashnikov tattooed across his face who threatened Nigel Farage and will soon be gracing the British Isles, no doubt to soon start his career in Brain Surgery or Nuclear physics. Is there any point at which British politicians will put an end to this ongoing disaster?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Speaking of fakeness, Trudeau testifying before the Foreign Interference inquiry in Parliament says it is mostly due to misinformation in social media i.e. right wing blogs, etc. Another excuse to shut down freedom of speech rather than cut back on immigration from groups not sharing our values and bringing their quarrels to Canada. Any chance he will denounce China instead of India?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Josh Passell wrote: My esteemed neighbor to the north,

Enough about who's up two points in Wisconsin!

Two front-page articles in Tuesday's Wall Street Journal caught my eye: one noted that European countries, particularly Hungary and Norway, are failing to entice women to have more children. Hungary has recently devoted 5% of its GDP to "family friendly" policies, yet its fertility rate has sunk to 1.5. Low fertility is now more cultural than financial.

The other story reported on the work of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics, whose research demonstrates that a nation's prosperity depends on its institutions, particularly democratic institutions. Authoritarians don't innovate. They acknowledge that China has "challenged" their broad conclusions, but China, too, may fall into line as its own fertility plummets.

Am I right to hear Mrs. Thatcher's voice sighing, "The facts of life are conservative"? The "facts of life" in every sense!

On October 16, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings from the Belly of the Blue Beast in beautiful suburban Nueva York.

Given the level of CHEATING that is already in place with the fraudulent ballots, etc. do you think that there is any chance that President Trump can be re-elected?

Also, why do you think that the wankers at the RNC including Team Trump, did not spend the last few years cleaning up the voter rolls which everyone knew /knows have been corrupted with algorithms and phony addresses?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

Not sure who said it first that Trump's opponents take him literally but not seriously, while his supporters take him seriously but not literally.

With Harris flailing and flip-flopping at friendly interviews and venues, she can't be taken seriously and certainly a word salad is impossible to understand literally.

In the home stretch of the election season, the Harris campaign has resorted to attacking the literal words from Trump. With no policy record to defend or tout, that's all they have left.

No clearer example than when ABC's Martha Raddatz tried a "gotcha" on JD Vance stating that Colorado was not really being invaded by Venazualan crime gangs, rather they just took over a few apartment complexes. Per your statement at Munk Debate, Ms Raddatz surely frequents the nice places and can't see why people are so upset about some issues at the not so nice places.

In 2016, the media totally missed the election of Donald Trump. Instead, of stepping back and reflecting on what happened and how they got it wrong, they double-downed in Trump Derangement Syndrome.

If Trump were to win in 2024, do you think the media and the elites will do the same thing?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:35 pm, Kyle Ryder wrote: The prominent Canadian journalist Robert Fulford just died at 92.

I wonder if you had any dealings with him in the tiny world of Canadian arts and letters?

Like your friend Andrew Coyne, he was the soul of moderation until Donald Trump appeared in politics and then they both went nuts.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:38 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Greetings, Monsieur Steyn, & Club staff, & fellow clubbers,

In looking past the civilizational collapse & forward into the

rebirth, I'm encouraged by the wholly non-governmental

rescue efforts in North Carolina. Particularly delicious

is the way they've kicked the alphabet soup agencies

to the curb because they were just getting in the way

& rescuing no one.

I do hope these are the nascent shoots of the civilizational

resurrection.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:41 pm, Mrs S E Priest wrote: Dear Mark, Vaxxed III: Authorized To Kill is a film just released from

the Childrens Health Defense Organisation which shows the injuries deaths hospital protocol deaths etc . A very moving documentary.

Would this film have made a difference to your Ofcom case do you think? I think you could have signed the bus along with the other people who were injured.

What will it take to stop these jabs in the UK still being pushed now along with the flu jab?

Thank you for speaking up about these dangers even up to the point where you put your own health at risk. Keeping fingers crossed for you.

Sylvia and Stephen Priest from Wokingham Berkshire UK.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:43 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Who will Joe Biden vote for in November? After observing the lackluster Harris-Walz campaign, in moments of lucidity, does Joe think he could have pulled off another four years better than his designated replacements will? Did the cabal choose its replacement puppets well? Does it even matter?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Robert Norris wrote: Dear Mark,

Please reconsider soothing us with a song or two within the Q&A intrigue - as you've said before these things exist at the apex of civilization and culture, which is rapidly being erased by the forces we oppose. In the putrid homestretch of a US election who doesn't need a reprieve PA polling data!?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:47 pm, Robert Fox wrote: Do I have this right? It's okay for Michigan's governor to mock the Catholic Church on social media but it's not okay for football spectators at Mexican football matches to chant so called homophonic slurs?

On October 16, 2024 at 3:50 pm, David Elstrom wrote: I happened to note this further evidence of the malicious nature of leftist elites:

(1) Devastating New Study Further Establishes Covid Shot-Myocarditis In Kids (PJ Media, Ben Bartee 10/16/24). "By now, exhaustively chronicling the mountains of evidence that emerges seemingly every week dismantling the mythologies built by the corporate media and the public health establishment surrounding the COVID-19 shots is tedious and redundant — but hopefully, this effort enacted by all of us who care about justice and truth will prove useful if and when we finally see civil and, dare a boy to dream, criminal sanctions against the perpetrators."

(2) Self-Amplifying mRNA Shots, Funded by Biden Administration, Headed for American Pharmacies (Same source as above). "In December 2023, the Biden administration announced agreements with CastleVax, Codagenix and Gritstone Bio to develop the first three vaccines under Project NextGen.

Operated by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Project NextGen says it, "Accelerates and streamlines the rapid development of the next generation of vaccines and treatments through public-private collaborations."*

*Code for 'public subsidization of private pharmaceutical corporations that will keep all the profit' — the free market at work! The government generously throws in lifetime immunity from lawsuits over injuries induced by their products for good measure."

Apparently, the old mRNA vaccines weren't killing off "the Deplorables" quickly enough, so the answer is to develop a vaccine where the mRNA poison self-replicates. I doubt the authors hope of holding the Covid overlords responsible is likely to occur.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:52 pm, Christine Page wrote: It makes me sick — sick! — to think of Prince William being "cozy" with Ardern, when people with more than half a brain have long since connected the dots between the jabs Ardern brutally forced on the people of New Zealand, the jabs that were foisted on the people of England, and the shock illnesses that have come close to taking out Princess Catherine and King Charles.

Just My Opinion, of _course_ — I wouldn't want to get on the wrong legal side of the little Arderns in our media Thought Police.

On October 16, 2024 at 3:55 pm, Carol Cox wrote: Is this the place I write a question to you for the Q&A Live Around the Planet? Don't have a question for today but have in the past & couldn't figure out where to enter it. Forgive my tech ignorance! © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

