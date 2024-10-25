What Comes Next (cont.)

Programming note: Join Steyn tomorrow, Saturday, for another edition of his Serenade Radio show, On the Town. The fun starts at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~It is thirty-six years since Democrats last accepted the legitimacy of a Republican presidential victory. Think they're getting ready to come back to a two-party system?

One day apart pic.twitter.com/P3SfK1fwDM — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 24, 2024

The logic of the last few days is that, however bad things are now, they're going to get a lot worse come the morning of November 6th when America's ludicrous three-month uniquely unique "peaceful transfer of power" gets going.

The Democrats and their court eunuchs in the American media have gone all-Hitler-all-the-time because they've figured out Kamala's campaign is such a stinker that it may be slipping beyond the capability of Maricopa County, Fulton County et al to work their usual magic in the small hours of Wednesday morning.

So all the Dems' old favourites are back and working overtime:

I'm excited to tell you that the intelligence community's latest "Russia collusion!" operation has dropped at the Wall Street Journal. https://t.co/0geD6VuXWN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 25, 2024

So it's not just Trump. Elon Musk is also Hitler - at least in respect of his Hitler-Stalin Pact phase. It's like a Hitler Apocalypse out there! Moreover, you heard of this North Carolina place where people from North Carolina are going around peddling disinformation about North Carolina being all devastated? Turns out that's the Russkies too! From the Associated Press:

Russia amplified hurricane disinformation to drive Americans apart, researchers find

Do you really need the Russians to "drive Americans apart"? Is that yet another of those jobs Americans won't do? Like running apartment houses in Aurora, Colorado?

Ah, but "researchers" have "found" it - so it's peer-reviewed science, so you can take it to the bank! Where did the researchers find it? Somewhere called the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which sounds like Best Runner-Up in a Name That Deep-State Front Organisation competition:

Russian propaganda exploits US hurricane response to undermine FEMA and Ukraine support

So western North Carolina is a ninety-minute-flight from Washington, which makes it totally inaccessible to FEMA, but the Kremlin can get there in nothing flat and seize control of the narrative?

And there's still a week and a half to go, folks, so no telling how nutso the headlines will be in another forty-eight hours.

Still, with all these people "driving Americans apart", it's good to have a candidate who wants to bring the nation together:

Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses. https://t.co/v4f8HbhmGU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 23, 2024

After eight years, it should hardly be necessary to state that Trump - like the Brexit vote, like Le Pen, Wilders, Meloni and the other Continental populists - is a symptom not the cause. Across the western world, hundreds of millions of people keep trying to catch the eye of their rulers and suggest that, without wishing to be impolite, they'd like a bit more of a choice than what the Uniparty's offering. Why? Because, unless you're in on the grift like Biden and McConnell, everything's bollocksed. This guy puts it well:

I DO NOT want to be immersed in politics. A few years ago I was always informed and opinionated but uninvested and unspoken. I figured whether Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump was President, my life would be of inconsequential difference (maybe I'd pay a bit less tax which would be... — Brumby (@the_brumby) October 25, 2024

So Paul Ryan offering marginal tax relief isn't going to cut it anymore. Not when they want to cancel you for feeling a teensy-weensy bit squeamish about slicing the breasts off confused middle-school girls and rendering them infertile.

And yet the establishment's response remains: sorry, no change can be permitted on anything that matters.

What's wrong with you? Don't you like rule by experts? The same experts that have blown through thirty-five trillion bucks in federal debt and yet have nothing to show for it? Don't you know John Kelly is a "decorated four-star general"? There are a lot of those about. He may even be one of those "highly decorated four-star generals" - not, obviously, as highly decorated as former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Thoroughly Modern Milley, America's first fabulously over-decorated thirty-seven-star general. Was he the guy who introduced Take Your Child-Bride To Work Day to Jalalabad?

Not to stray into lèse-majesté or anything, but does America have any living "decorated four-star generals" who've won a war? Wind back down the decades; I'll wait. Because, if not, a non-expert might get the idea that all the decorating is in inverse proportion to actual accomplishments. I'm sure there are many fine upstanding members of the Highly Decorated-American community but it surprises me that these four-star generals aren't ashamed to show their faces in public and that, when they do, they're taken seriously by leftie progressives: All we are saying is give endless unwon war a chance.

The war that matters is on you and your core liberties, such as freedom of expression - or the right to disagree with all these experts. On that front, things are about to go downhill very fast. The last week has been about laying the ground for what comes next. If, per Kamala, Trump is Hitler, why would you agree a peaceful transfer of power to him? In January 1933 Chancellor von Schleicher agreed to a peaceful transfer of power to Adolf, and how'd that work out? The following year, the poor chap was shot dead at his home by heavies in fedoras, which were the MAGA caps of their day. "If you know history," as General Kelly put it on CNN, "if you know what Hitler was all about", well, Hitler was all about being palsy-walsy with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem so maybe Trump's just trying to peel off the Dems' Muslim vote in swing states ...no, wait, that's too much history.

So the nominal head of the ruling party has now told Anderson Cooper that the leader of the opposition is a fascist. The obvious follow-up from Anderson should have been: "Can you tell us what fascism is? Or, if not, can you tell us what inflation is? Or Nato? Pick any one of three. Or how about name the three branches of government...:"

No matter. But what they are telling you is that on November 6th they're ready to take it to the next level - and they will.

A week after "Election" "Day", Judge Merchan in New York is due to sentence Trump. I would say the odds of him being gaoled by Merchan are increasing every day. And, while he's distracted by that, there will be pseudo-constitutional obstacles hurled in his path - and with the connivance of "Leader McConnell", as the long-serving Senate Minority Wanker styles himself. Here's Mitch's contribution to the final days:

McConnell says 'MAGA movement is completely wrong' and Reagan 'wouldn't recognize' Trump's GOP

And in the broader sphere, if Trump is a fascist, aren't the shock-troops of something called "antifa" all but obligated to rise up against him? He took a bullet just a couple of months back, but that's no reason not to incentivise further violence, and thereby provide a pretext for various "emergency measures". If Trump survives to Inauguration Day, he will be very fortunate.

And, even if he does, Kamala and Kelly and McConnell are telling you that their intention is to make sure that what happened in 2016/2017 will happen again, only even more so: the outgoing administration will collude with the Permanent State to subvert and cripple the incoming administration.

Because "foreign interference" in American elections is as nothing compared to domestic interference in American elections.

Because the message to you Hitler-supporting voters is consistent: no meaningful change can be permitted. Damn the torpedoes and full speed ahead!

~In this eighth year of The Mark Steyn Club, we're very appreciative of all those who signed up in our first flush and are still eager to be here as we cruise on towards our first decade. We thank you all. For more information on the Club, see here.