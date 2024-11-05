Incoming Dictatorship Watch

I had never heard of this Jamie Raskin tosspot until he started threatening not to recognise the results of this election. But apparently he's some wanker congressman from Maryland, and - even as the people are voting - he's promising that no way no how will the opposition candidate be taking office:

🚨BREAKING: Jamie Raskin said, "Let folks cast their votes for Trump if that's their choice. But mark my words, we won't be certifying the election. He might win, but we'll ensure he doesn't step foot in the Oval Office." pic.twitter.com/oOFsDMDTZS — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) November 5, 2024

Is that the new Washington Post slogan? "Democracy dies in Congress."

[UPDATE! Raskin denies saying it today - although he did here.]

Meanwhile, on the ground it's the same-old same-old...

In Northeast Philadelphia, a judge of elections...the person in charge of the precinct ...kept leaving the polling place in violation of his oath. @RNCVoteProtect counsel worked with the Philly solicitor and got him replaced. @GOP attorneys out in force protecting the voters. — Linda A. Kerns 🇺🇲 (@lindakernslaw) November 5, 2024

And...

CHAIRMAN WHATLEY: "Early this morning we learned that Republican poll watchers in Philadelphia, York, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Lehigh, Cambria, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties were being turned away." RNC Attorneys were deployed. GOP poll watchers are now in the building. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 5, 2024

And one more...

ALL of Cambria County, PA voting machines are down right now. No one can vote. — Josh Shultz (@shultzy_64) November 5, 2024

Oh, my, there's a surprise. During the 1980 Zimbabwe election, the Governor, Lord Soames, was informed that there were certain minor irregularities reported somewhere upcountry, and responded, "Good God, man! This is Africa, not Surrey."

That's a bit of an insult to Africa, where last week, as we observed yesterday, Botswana managed to hold a perfectly normal election and install the new guys within forty-eight hours. Americans should be ashamed of the corrupt crap-wankery of the world's most expensive and dysfunctional election system - and that includes all those "principled conservatives" passing the day piously writing "Edmund Burke" or "Thomas Paine" or "Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm" onto their ballots and then submitting them to a non-functioning voting machine. If the shenanigans prevail in the coming hours, it will cost you your country.

Vote vote vote - if you can find a working polling station:

We're hearing a lot about long lines and high enthusiasm. Get in line, stay in line, and VOTE. Today is the day we take back our country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2024

I'll be back later at SteynOnline for post-Dixville analysis. Hope you'll swing by.