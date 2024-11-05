Image

Mark Steyn

Incoming Dictatorship Watch

by Mark Steyn
Election Day 2024

I had never heard of this Jamie Raskin tosspot until he started threatening not to recognise the results of this election. But apparently he's some wanker congressman from Maryland, and - even as the people are voting - he's promising that no way no how will the opposition candidate be taking office:

Is that the new Washington Post slogan? "Democracy dies in Congress."

[UPDATE! Raskin denies saying it today - although he did here.]

Meanwhile, on the ground it's the same-old same-old...

And...

And one more...

Oh, my, there's a surprise. During the 1980 Zimbabwe election, the Governor, Lord Soames, was informed that there were certain minor irregularities reported somewhere upcountry, and responded, "Good God, man! This is Africa, not Surrey."

That's a bit of an insult to Africa, where last week, as we observed yesterday, Botswana managed to hold a perfectly normal election and install the new guys within forty-eight hours. Americans should be ashamed of the corrupt crap-wankery of the world's most expensive and dysfunctional election system - and that includes all those "principled conservatives" passing the day piously writing "Edmund Burke" or "Thomas Paine" or "Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm" onto their ballots and then submitting them to a non-functioning voting machine. If the shenanigans prevail in the coming hours, it will cost you your country.

Vote vote vote - if you can find a working polling station:

I'll be back later at SteynOnline for post-Dixville analysis. Hope you'll swing by.

