Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 6th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

November 6, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14746/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-november-6th UPPESTDATE! Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. Anything to talk about? Why, yes, there is. Our Clubland Q&A starts live at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. At the time of writing, this is still not quite a normal election. Unlike Botswana, the outgoing regime has yet to acknowledge its defeat. In contrast to, say, Bush in 2008, whoever's waggling the dead husk in the Oval Office has yet to congratulate his successor. Unlike Romney, McCain, Dole, the losing candidate has yet to deliver one of those dignified concession speeches at which Republicans excel but which the other guys have no desire to become expert in. Elsewhere, even the BBC has thrown in the towel: Trump Wins But CNN prefers something slightly more loaded: Trump Retakes Power At least three prime ministers have congratulated him. So how long can NPR hold out? Instead of watching America's crapwanker media, enjoy one of my favourite campaign moments, courtesy of these Ugandan moppets: 🇺🇬🇺🇸 Ungandan children recreate the shooting of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/oeGiB7zwbj — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 17, 2024 So on today's Clubland Q&A we shall try not to gloat too insufferably. I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on any aspect of the last twenty-four hours or so - or of the preceding four years. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Toronto to Tunbridge Wells, La Grange to Llangynidr, Ashkelon to Invercargill. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Budapest, where the Prime Minister has already congratulated Mr Trump; 10pm in Jerusalem, where the Prime Minister has done likewise; 11pm in Moscow; half-past-eleven in Teheran; one-forty-five in Kathmandu; 4am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne; 9am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On November 6, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Dan Phillips NE Tennessee wrote: Gloat? Of course! Let's wallow in it for a while. It's the least we can do for ourselves after four years of hell. What a surreal journey leading to an incredible victory.

So, we have a four year term pending and a nominally accommodating Senate and House.

Here is the weighty issue to ponder: Is this the start of a new era that can reverse the projected death of America?

Or, is this but a rearguard action that will serve only to arrest the rate of decline?

On November 6, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark,

Should the incoming administration should do the squish thing and let bygones be bygones with the left (à la Mitt Romney), or do you think it's time for a massive RICO roundup of the traitors who've been busy lying, cheating, and stealing as they have dismantled the American Republic (à la Sulla)?

Cheers,

Peter

On November 6, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: As Nazi fascist garbage I am delighted to see Trump re-elected, along with the various records being broken.

How long do I have to listen to the Democrats' broken record of 'uneducated white people being to blame' for my jubilation?

On November 6, 2024 at 2:59 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Exactly what the Hell happened last night? I'm sure gobsmacked. So many of the talking heads and pundits declared Trump to be in electoral trouble, and yet he pulled it off. You can't help but harken back to a certain photo of Harry Truman grinning away, and a headline "Dewey Defeats Truman". The only issue now is the full composition of the Congress- the House is still up for grabs.

But troubles innumerable may be in view. What about all of Trump's legal problems? He could be convicted of crimes that are jailable. What's he supposed to do- play the Mafia don running the rackets from behind bars? American politics may be evolving into a Mel Brooks movie.

On November 6, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: Yogi Berra is stepping up to the microphone to remind us that is not over until it's over. Will New York State assert its State's Rights to not only convict but imprison Donald J Trump? The Blues are uniformly 60/40 D/R voting so they can show a "mandate. From a posting on Legal Insurrection:

SAT Question of the Day:

47. One of these things is not like the other; One of these things just doesn't belong.

A. Obama 66 million

B. Hillary 67 million

C. Biden 80 million

D. Harris 67 million

I. A and D

II. B and D

III. All of the above

IV. C

One more reminder that the Dems can suspend reality when they need to. KH didn't underperform per se, it's just verification of The Steal. All eyes on New York... will they be a self-proclaimed "Nation State" or part of the Union? A nation cannot survive half (more than that) Free and half Slave.

On November 6, 2024 at 2:59 pm, John Marovich wrote: Please tell me there is hope of freedom for the hundreds of Inspector Javert's prisoners rotting in the DC Gulag. And appropriate review for the misuse of the DoJ under Merrick Garland.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Fred Jones wrote: Hello, Mark!

Hope your health is stable and even improving with the results ... err ... ongoing counts from yesterday's ... err ... the past month's elections. As the heads of Western capitals are exploding today, I thought a little bit of level-setting among us Constitution-waving conservatives here in America might be in order.

Do you think Elon, Rand Paul, Vivek, RFKj, et al. will run into an insurmountable "civil service" wall in their vain efforts to reform/rein-in the federal blob?

I think Trump should on Day One close all Exec branch buildings in DC and rent-out double-wides in Bismarck and DeMoines and move the entire Exec Branch (other than the WH and Exec Office Building) to middle America. The Gov't Efficiency Task Force can offer bureaucrats a healthy "early retirement" severance package OR tell them to pack their bags (and secure warmer clothing) and move to the Dakotas, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, etc. Does the President have this authority (and if he doesn't, clearly the Deep State is supra-constitutional)?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Glenn Roberts wrote: Hi Mark,

Hope you're well. Today's news should be enough to perk up any sane person.

I first became aware of you on GBNews, so it wasn't all bad. I've since ditched the crapola channel after you were hung out to dry, but stuck with you. I became a member over a year ago, but this is my first Clubland Q&A question.

Given Lammy and two-tier Keir's historical comments regarding the next US president, at what point will Lammy become ex-Foreign Secretary, Farage be installed in a US ambassadorial role, and all the recent political prisoners be released?

Take care and keep up the great work,

Glenn

Wales

On November 6, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Greg Warren wrote: Ho Mark. I hope that the result of the US election has given the fillip to your health that it has to mine and, with luck, to the once and to come President. After the bollocks that he has had to endure for the past four years, it is truly satisfying to be able to watch a gaggle of media types having to sit down to a hearty helping of crow in bitter sauce.

Here in Oz, the media luvvies are doing "to camera" pieces with expressions on their faces like they've just experienced a wet fart and keep referring to President Trump as "a convicted felon", which just makes me giggle that so was Ghandi, who at least broke some actual laws.

I feel a verse of YMCA coming on.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Robert Norris wrote: Mark,

Despite his murderous cling to power I find Putin to be pretty rational actor when considering his decisions in context. The NeoCon west has had its thumb in Russia's eye for 30 years. Do you think Trump will accept the devils bargain Putin is likely to demand for a quick end to the war in Ukraine?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Kelly 714 wrote: Question for Mark Steyn: Is it possible that Biden will step down and make Kamala the President before Inauguration Day, so his "legacy" will be installing the first woman/Indian/blackish President of the United States~?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Will the Democrats seek to install Harris as the first woman president before Trump's inauguration?

Will Joe, and especially Jill, stand for that?

Will Kamala go for the Presidential pension and lifetime Secret Service protection or is she too humiliated and lazy to play the game anymore?

Would Obama want to share the limelight with her at the ex-President soirees?

Or are the Democrats done with this election cycle and eager to move on to sabotaging Trump's next term?

Most importantly, now that the election is over, can we please have some music on the Q&A?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Idaho Bob wrote: I'm curious how the traditional, mainstream media will change in the wake of this result. It appears they're still clinging to their sexist/racist life raft to explain the results this morning.

Will they reorganize and become more balanced? Or will they whither away and be replaced by independent outlets like Rogan, X, and Steyn?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark, I hope you are doing well, and that the election has lifted your spirits. Professor Glenn Reynolds recently wrote that President Trump, in his second term, should shift federal bureaucracies from DC to "rural areas" of blue states. He wanted to avoid adding new Dem voters to red states. Prof. Reynolds specifically suggested moving the FBI headquarters to Plattsburgh, NY. Do you think it is time to Make Plattsburgh Great Again, or should Trump instead expand his "Remain In Mexico" Policy to include FBI and IRS agents?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:13 pm, LeaveTheGun-TakeTheCannoli wrote: I would expect that, this time 'round, DJT is much wiser with even wiser people around him to hit the ground running. Now that you have been knighted President DJT's extra special advisor, what top 3 (or 4) things would you advise the President to undertake immediately to set the tone and have the most impactful influence going forward for his new term?

Keep your stick on the ice...

On November 6, 2024 at 3:16 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: Dear Mark, do you think that the Democrats' unwillingness to steal this election had anything to do with the increased scrutiny and expectation of fraud that so many Trump supporters expressed? Do you not think that an outsider POTUS and a Republican controlled Senate is the perfect opportunity to begin to reform our electoral system?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:17 pm, Wanda Sherratt wrote: Mark, were we wrong about the American left? When they engineered Biden's victory in 2020, we speculated they had a deep plan to have him gracefully step aside after 2 years to allow Harris to take over, and then follow this up with another 2 terms for herself. But it seems they had no plan. There was no smooth replacement, just a wild scramble late in the summer that was so obviously jerry-rigged it couldn't even be passed off as "politics as usual". Instead of devious Machiavellis foreseeing every eventually, Biden & Co. seem to have treated politics like kids hoarding their Halloween candy. Are ALL lefties like this, including Bond super-villaim Klaus Schwab?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:20 pm, Melina Brown wrote: Oh happy day! I'm thrilled to join the club and I just wanted to say hello to you Mark and to thank you for the great programming! Long time listener, first time subscriber and commentator. From Florida

On November 6, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

Enjoyed your daily countdown to Election Day. Kudos to Trump who appears to have secured enough votes above the margin of steal.

Trump's win also puts an exclamation point in the history books on the failed Biden presidency.

The impeachment inquiry and other investigations have shown that Biden and his family were involved in influence peddling with foreign actors. Legal and/or impeachment actions should proceed, however as independent counsel Hur pointed out in the documents case, pursuit of Biden with his dementia is not likely.

As a gesture to foster a spirit of unity, maybe Trump could take a page from Gerald Ford and grant a pardon for any crimes that Biden may have committed.

If for no other reason than it would be comical to see how Biden, the Democrats and the media would respond to a pardon.

Your thoughts?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Is David Lammy a comedy creation - a parody character, like Ail G played by Sacha Baron Cohen? I await with interest his first conversation with Trump, who he had some rather choice words about.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Michael Andrews wrote: Hi Mark!

The pundits attribute Trump's victory to Harris underperforming the 2020 Biden vote. I haven't heard one speculate that the missing ten million votes were largely fraudulent. Would you comment on my argument that all this supports Trump's assertion that he won four years ago?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: On his way out, will Joe Biden pardon the January 6 paraders in the DC jail and/or those who accepted rotten plea agreements? Who else might Biden pardon?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Paul Courtney wrote: Dear Mark Steyn: A good day to gloat. Noticed all the ex-Bush staffers who came out for Kamala, wonder what they are doing this morning?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark,

We'll soon find out what the lame media failed to ask VP Harris during the campaign. Will she certify the election results? Your thoughts?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: I presume that the President Elect must be particularly relishing the word "Elect". I am wondering whether President Trump should pursue his formal complaint about the claimed interference of the UK Labour Party in the US election now that it has proved to have been completely ineffectual.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Stuart Blaxland wrote: Hi Mark, Thank you for your entertaining if a little pessimistic (how could you possibly doubt the obvious landslide!!) take on the approach to the election. My question is - Who is now The President of the USA and running the show?

Ok, Ok I know that neither sleepy Joe or Kamala were ever running the show but for appearances sake. According to the Telegraph re Kamala - "She is then expected to take some time away from public life." after her speech on Wednesday. I'm sure Joe is really up for coming up from the basement to take the flack, be the face of a dying administration and fronting for them in a crisis after they stabbed him in the front the way they did. Your thoughts please.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Rachel Aranoff wrote: Hi Mark -

You have taught me we must learn from the Democrats and already begin to plan for winning the presidency in 2028. Who do you think could succeed in that role?

Thank you for all you do,

Rachel

On November 6, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: Breaking news! Garland and Jack Smith both drop their cases against Trump. Good start. What needs to be done to overhaul the DOJ? Mark-do you accept the forthcoming appointment coming your way so that you can fix the DOJ???

Bonus question: Does Trump tell Fake Father Starmer to give him Tommy Robinson and then grant him political asylum in the US?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Scot A wrote: Mark, once again thank you for being voice of reason in a crazy world.

I will admit to every club member I was wrong. Trump pulled it off and beat the steal. We must remain vigilan because it isn't over until he is inaugurated.

I believe some of the greatest things Trump has done for America was end the Bush, Cheney, and Clinton dynasties. I may offend some fellow club members but as a young 51 year old whipper snapper I believe Trump will be the last baby boomer president. It it time for the next generations to take over.

Has the Republican Party been fundamentally changed by Trump?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Bill Dekker wrote: Dear Mark,

Do you feel the Trump victory was purely due to voting being beyond the margin of steal, or was increased involvement in the election poll stations and vote counting process by people other than Democrat operatives a decisive factor? Is identifying problems and getting involved at lower levels the way forward?

Warm Regards,

Bill

On November 6, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Pete Procopio wrote: Mark!

I hope this question finds your ventricles doing their best impression of Trump post assassination attempt number one.

I've decided to take the day and appreciate Trump's success. For me it truly feels like it is divine, the right man at the right time. However I am extremely worried for Trump. Am I wrong that this next few months are even more dangerous for him than the previous few have been?

I know my father and Rush are grinning ear to ear, hopefully enjoying a cigar

On November 6, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Benjamin Bumgardner wrote: I feel a little like the dog that chases a car. I've caught it, now what? Lest we think the deep state is going to just roll over, how do we shrink the bloated government?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Joan Tintor wrote: I was astonished -- though I guess I shouldn't have been -- by NY Attorney General Letitia James' angry and combative remarks around 2 pm EST. There was absolutely no reason or benefit for her to raise her head above the parapet and say anything today. I look forward to her corrupt civil case against Trump getting tossed on appeal and Trump's AG adding her to his lengthy list of possible abuses to investigate.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Roger Kaupe wrote: Comedy gold that having declined the better v-p choice of Shapiro, Kamala scored only 15% in Deerborn anyway. Do you think the US has now passed the point of a Jewish candidate running for President or even vice?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Roger Kaupe wrote: You have been writing about US election shenanigans for the last four years. I loved the moment on CNN last night when Tapper and King realized that the just announced '100,000 outstanding votes' wasn't going to be enough compared to Trump's 120,000 lead. Do you credit better scrutiny by the Republicans for the failure of the steal?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Gloatings to you dear Mark and thanks for all your coverage of the most important election in history.

While many are speculating what particular event or circumstance gave President Trump his victory, I would suggest that it was absolutely the martyrdom of the beloved Peanut the Squirrel that clinched the deal for many people.

I live in the NY suburbs, the belly of the Blue Demo-Commie Beast, and I am quite familiar with the jackboots who impose the will of the bucktooth babe from Buffalo, aka Empress Hochul, on her subjects.

The abduction and murder of the innocent Peanut was a perfect example of just what these filthy DemonRATs are capable of doing.

Imagine- we have thousands of illegal alien murderers, rapists, pedophiles and other criminals roaming our streets who are given free, luxury room and board, yet the powers that be go after an innocent freakin' squirrel!

The incredible and unabashed brutality of the raid was not lost on thousands of voters who finally understood the situation we faced- if these scumbags could get away with killing Peanut and almost killing President Trump- no one was safe.

Luckily for us the planets and stars were in harmonic convergence and we live to see another incredible four years.

God bless you and thanks for your mighty Pen!

On November 6, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are well and find a little extra spring in your step today.

Knowing the enemy he faces, would anything surprise you between now and January 20th in terms of the lengths the Dems will go to in preventing Trump from taking the oath of office?

I suspect there are more twists and turns yet to come in this yarn.

Keep well,

Chris

On November 6, 2024 at 3:35 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

I woke up to a really YUGE morning. So much sunshine. So much sunshine that I might get tired of sunshine, maybe.

Well anyway.

I followed the link to CNN and one of the side bar stories was about the MASS MURDERERS locked in El Salvador's jails.

"They once gripped their nation by fear. Now they will never eat meat again, never sleep with a pillow, never see their families."

So sad. Wipes away a tiny tear.

Well anyway is Mitch McConnell on suicide watch? Will President Donald J Trump suggest FU Schummer work a shift at McDonalds so he can learn how to cook a hamburger and make a cheeseburger that's safe to eat?

Will Miss Piggy, AKA Liz Cheney, who's only real purpose in life was to allow her war mongering father to avoid the draft finally go away?

Did I mention it's a really YUGE morning in America?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:36 pm, EppingBlogger wrote: Mark

Please gloat for all of us.

We have suffered enough from the Democrats and their ilk (to coin one of your fav. words) and in the UK it is like living in a nuclear winter without even a suicide pill to be had.

Gloat with gusto, I say!

On November 6, 2024 at 3:37 pm, David Potaznik wrote: Greetings Mark

I hope this huge win for freedom give you some succor after a terrible couple of years.

Interested in your thoughts on what Trump has learned from last time.

He seems to have found better people around him - Elon, RFK, JD etc. Can they do better at implementing his agenda? Who do you anticipate in the key roles in the second Trump government?

Best wishes

David

On November 6, 2024 at 3:37 pm, Allison Coates wrote: To address a local-if-somewhat-trivial topic, what ambassadorship should Scott Pressler receive?

Pressler singlehandedly turned Pennsylvania. He got 150k Amish to vote! He never got paid at all, never had a staff, never stopped working every single day.

So what's the right reward?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Jillian Powell wrote: Mark, I worry that after two attempts on the campaign trail, the sinister forces that set out to wipe out Trump will now be more determined than ever. How can he be bullet proof? His enjoyment of rallies now worries me. I read a post on X saying ' never under estimate the power of crowds of stupid people.' They still think that way even when roundly defeated.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Philip Paustian wrote: Thank you for the remembrancer of Rush. I was wondering what he might have done today. I think you answered that. Thank you, get some rest, stay strong. You sounded great today.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:39 pm, Arnold wrote: Hi Mark,

Thanks for everything. I believed Trump glad to be re-elected for healing purposes as you correctly pointed out. But not expecting to much of his Presidency to be honest. But whith the addition of RFK and Musk my expectations are way up. Your thoughts about this?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:39 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: Trump's campaign exceeded my expectations by a million miles. I was afraid they wouldn't been able to control the cheating and that "too big to rig" wouldn't work--but it did. Hats off to President Trump and his campaign staff. They did an unbelievable job, miracle workers!

On November 6, 2024 at 3:39 pm, Michael Paranzino wrote: Mark: Check out Joe Scarborough calling out the Transanity of males playing on girls and women's sports teams. Has the Trans fever broken? If the trans cult has lost Concast-MSDNC's Blowhard Joe, Trump's ads spectacular tag line probably did the trick: "Kamala is for they, them. President Trump is for you."

On November 6, 2024 at 3:40 pm, D.C. Alan wrote: First Hillary in 2016, then Kamala in 2024 -- after these humiliations, will Barack Obama slink off the world stage once and for all?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:40 pm, rm wrote: Mark - some of my fellow Canadians are freaking out about Trump's victory steadying Trudeau's ship, because, cross border osmosis of naziism and all that. And have you seen Polievre's hair? Obviously authoritarian.

Thoughts on JT?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote: From the Left Coast where Victory did not smile, it feels like a slasher movie where we're relieved after being scared when the cat jumped up in front of us but we don't see the psycho with the big knife behind us. The House is still out and no matter what, it will be a close division. Gridlock will stymie the big actions that need to be done. I heard GOP pundits crowing about expanding the coalition with fractional increases of black and Hispanic voters but this will only paralyze the GOP. The oligarchs are smacking their lips at the prospects of deregulating all the wrong things. GOP big shots are signaling that deporting a 100,000 or so illegal alien criminals will be sufficient, leaving 20 million "newcomers" to stimulate growth. Debt, deficits, China and wars are still here. Remember, Republicans are the Stupid Party and temper your glee.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:41 pm, KirkScruton wrote: Mark, I hope you are encouraged by this result as it seems to be beyond the margin of belief. I can understand why you have had such a gloomy view of the world lately, and given that it is always full of death and despair there does not seem any real advantage stopping being gloomy. On the other hand, it is also full of life and grace and wonders and maybe we just experienced one. Maybe we should allow for the possibility of hope and change after all!

Praying for your health and happiness.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:42 pm, Andrew Curl, Lexington, KY wrote: What a great evening! I was up until 3:30am watching the election returns. How late did you stay up Mark?

I can't wait to hear what you have to say about the election. The only thing that would make this day better is if Rush were still alive and I could tune in to his show today also! I'm sure he is smiling from above though.

My biggest prayer now is that President Trump can stay alive for the next 4 years and 2 months.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:42 pm, Vince from Air Ronge wrote: The time for good is now. We need big pushbacks, big victories. Keep going.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Nicholas Turner wrote: Mark, happy post election day.

Agree the Constitution is all but dead. Left and Right even have their respective dead versions. But if I read Burke correctly a legitimate government must be based on some shared myth or idea of governing from the past. Without the Constitution what is that for us? How do we go forward?

As an aside, it's offensive but I think the Confederate Constitution was an improvement: It invoked Almighty God, one 5 year presidential term, no alien voting, line item veto, clarify the commerce clause, no crony capitalism, no misleading bill titles, and some other things.

Thanks for all you do.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:44 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I'm not quite up to gloating, but I do think free-born citizens

worldwide are breathing a collective sigh of relief.

Especially the Jews, since the remaining gloves

can now come off the eradicating evil campaign.

I congratulate my fellow Americans for dodging

an asteroid-sized bullet.

Back to counting ballots now. We should have

a result for y'all sometime before Christmas.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Jay Barney wrote: Internet Meme:

Well, Taylor Swift was wrong about a guy AGAIN!

On November 6, 2024 at 3:45 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, and fellow Club members, was Liz Cheney the Trojan horse of this election? How is it that no one on the Kamala campaign, least of all the candidate herself, didn't immediately repudiate and disavow the Cheneys, a name that was and remains radioactive to millenials now into their middle age?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Robert Smith wrote: What will Judge Merchan decide to do? Incarcerate the President-elect?

On November 6, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Juan Otero wrote: Hi Mark,

Like Kramer in that majestic episode of Seinfeld I am not asking, I am begging you to gloat insufferably, because we have the right to hear it! I am always listen to you in the car. I drive and I remember the many times my wife and I, while on vacation and roaming the fruited land, would turn the radio on -like the Blue Sky Boys did sing- for Rush and you would be there guest hosting -best freaking guest host ever!- and we would say "Hey Steyn!' and we would be happy as a clam. I am begging that you gloat as you celebrate Rush -what would Rush say?- in a moment in which we would all be waiting for his reaction, our most important voice, and now you, now that the GOAT is gone, you are the GOAT and the GOAT has the right to gloat!

We love you and we wait for your voice in this years to come for perspective, knowledge and a lot of "I told you

so".

María and Juan.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:47 pm, richard borzychowski wrote: Hi Mark. Great comment from the Babylon Bee opining that the American public is now unburdened by what has been. My question is regarding if President Trump should pardon the January 6 burning torches and pitchfork crowd as soon as possible. Wishing you continued good health.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:50 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Great to hear the chipper Mark Steyn at his best. Hope your breathing gets better.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:50 pm, Tara Johnson wrote: Hi Mark,

What do you think of Jill Biden's voting outfit? Rumors of the Biden's active sabotage?

Wish we could cruise with you again!

Tara

On November 6, 2024 at 3:50 pm, Denise Muir wrote: Would you please give us your thoughts on why the Democrats ran two such stupid, unlikeable candidates against Trump? Did they want Trump to win? Why? After all the shenanigans, my husband thinks the victory was too easy,and he is suspicious. I always appreciate your thoughtful discussions on this upside down world we're living in. Thank you, take care of your heart. You are one of the few voices of common sense and reason speaking out, and we need you. The George Soros crowd did its best to turn Idaho elections into no-choice California-style elections yesterday with Proposition 1,but Idahoans held them off this time.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:51 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hello Mark. I pray for your continued "health" as you are such a delightful voice of reason. Thank you for all you do. My question today is whether you have any advice for President Trump when selecting his cabinet? In other words, how does he form a team of advisors and leaders that are not purposely working to thwart his every move? Which will happen again as surely as the sun will rise - as the deep state being the deep state is will do for their own self-preservation. And on the bright side, it is fun to watch the increasing level of mental instability and gnashing of teeth on the left.

Carry on good sir!

On November 6, 2024 at 3:52 pm, Paul MacCee wrote: I know it's unseemly to gloat but it feels so damn good. I wish I could find a liberal blubbing away so I could rub their head and say as my Scots aunt used to say to me as a youngster "There, there. Dinnae greet now".

On November 6, 2024 at 3:53 pm, Paul Courtney wrote: This afternoon will feature stark contrast between dem candidate Harris and the sitting president. Candidate Harris will make concession speech at 4 pm, followed by a pledge of cooperation from seven anonymous individuals (ie, the president).

On November 6, 2024 at 3:53 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Mark- you should be very proud of yourself. Just think, people from all over the world pay good money for the privilege of asking you a question and hearing you opine in your soothing and melodious voice.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:54 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mark,

Hope you are feeling better! So, now that Trump has won and will run the DOJ, how soon will he fire the unconstitutionally appointed Special Counsel, Jack Smith, and seek immediate clawback of all monies paid to Smith in salary and benefits and restitution for all monies spent on his two prosecutions of Trump?

Best regards,

Michael

On November 6, 2024 at 3:55 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: Let the political hygiene commence!

On November 6, 2024 at 3:56 pm, Beverly Gagliano wrote: Were allowed to gloat after all we've been through. I told my daughter that I was going to watch The View today. They'll probably be broadcasting from the Departure Terminal at the airport with their luggage.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:56 pm, Peter Geraghty wrote: A. Obama 66 million

B. Hillary 67 million

C. Biden 80 million

D. Harris 67 million

LOL

On November 6, 2024 at 3:59 pm, Arnold wrote: By tomorrow CNN will accuse Trump of repeatedly beating women.

On November 6, 2024 at 3:59 pm, Wendy Leonard wrote: Hallelujah! Stayed up til the end and watched Trump' s speech.

Well done to our American friends.

Now It's our turn. Have to get rid of Trudeau.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:00 pm, Matt wrote: Mark! An ecstatic yip yip yahoo in honor of Rush! Im experiencing levels of schadenfreude greater than our national deficit! wishing you well and I hope your health is improving!

On November 6, 2024 at 4:01 pm, Gareth Roberts wrote: I've seen a rumour that Kamala is too drunk to give a speech. Perhaps it's just as well.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:01 pm, terrence omalley wrote: The thought of Kamala and Hillary hip deep in a box of Franzia chardonnay is just delicious.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:03 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: Let's throw Oprah, Joy Reid and The View hosts in with those two for good measure.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:05 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: I'm looking at the popular vote count graph from the 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections. The democrats averaged about 65 million votes in 2012, 2016, and 2024, but in 2020 Biden spiked the graph with some 81 million votes. Does any sane person think Biden got 15-20 million more votes than Obama??? This graph should cause any normal human being to cast a skeptical eye at the 2020 election, but I haven't heard a single pundit bring it up. What gives, Mark?!?!

On November 6, 2024 at 4:06 pm, hugo miller wrote: So Kamala just got a million more votes than did Obama in 2016? Hmmmmm.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:06 pm, hugo miller wrote: So we now have Hitler headed for the White House and a "White Supremacist in Blackface" leading the Conservative Party in the UK.

Interesting.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:08 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: We're turning the page on Tim Walz. Say it with me . . .

On November 6, 2024 at 4:09 pm, Eric Dale wrote: "The world's most incompetent ruling class." That about sums it up. The blood has gone thin, hasn't it, Mark?

On November 6, 2024 at 4:12 pm, chickensoup wrote: thank you

I was hoping for this column.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:12 pm, Amr Marzouk wrote: Can't wait.

Amr

On November 6, 2024 at 4:13 pm, Amr Marzouk wrote: Wonder what you will talk about today.

On November 6, 2024 at 4:15 pm, Andrew Isherwood and Family wrote: Hi Mark,

Assuming DJT survives through his inauguration, do you have much hope that his hard-earned experience on the receiving end of swamp "justice" will allow him to enact significant or lasting improvements?

God Bless from Texas © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?