Mark Steyn

The Comeback King

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn was back at the microphone, fielding questions on various aspects of Trump's stunning victory over the Dems, the Deep State, the media, the courts and a big chunk of his own party.

In the course of the show, Mark mentioned the lefties freaking out on Twitter. Enjoy:

Thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly few months, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding some vocal difficulties, Mark managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this our eighth year, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

If you enjoy Mark in audio, don't miss his most recent - and highly pertinent - Tale for Our Time.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

