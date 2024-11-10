If you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline and on Serenade Radio, please note that there will be a live stage edition during the 2025 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favourite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

~On the eve of Remembrance Day/Armistice Day/Veterans Day, here is a reprise of a special audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week first broadcast thirteen years ago on the eleventh day of the eleventh month of the eleventh year (2011). In it, Mark celebrates his favourite parlour ballad of the Great War.

Along the way, Steyn also nods to other songs of the First World War and tells the story of Fred Weatherly's other enduring hit, "Danny Boy". And we'll hear "Roses of Picardy" in various styles from English barrack-room ballad to Vegas swinger, hot jazz to pop synth, amid recordings by Jo Stafford, the Platters, Yves Montand, and Harry Connick Jr. The climax of this audio presentation is, when Mark's friend Monique Fauteux joins him for a live summation of the song's century-old history - which Steyn sings partially in French, because singing in French is something to which he's partial. Monique has sung with everyone from Quebec's legendary progressive rock band Harmonium to the great Charles Trenet, so dueting with Mark is quite a comedown for her, but she's awfully sporting about it.

To listen to this show, simply click above.

~This airing of our audio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to this series. Our pre-election selection, the vice-presidential "It's All in the Game", prompted this reaction from Ilene, a New York member of The Mark Steyn Club:

This is the first time I listened to this show. I loved it! I see I now have to go back and listen to so many others. For some reason I really liked the Tommy Edwards version (both actually). Perhaps because I think I've heard it used in British period pieces set in the 50s & 60s (Call the Midwife?). I've often thought we need another president like Calvin Coolidge, so the show made me a bit politically nostalgic. Also a bit surprised: I know that many politicians are/were painters, but songwriters? Who knew? Thank you for all the history, Mark - musical & otherwise.

Better late than never, Ilene. Enjoy prowling the back catalogue.

Olga, an Arizona Steyn Clubber, especially liked the 1924 campaign theme, "Keep Cool and Keep Coolidge":

Charles Gates Dawes certainly took the edge off the nausea caused by this year's election theatre ~ thanks, Mr. Steyn! The Coolidge election jingle is the bee's (or is it bees'?) knees ~ I'm always chuffed when it makes an appearance in one of the shows. The other fan favorite is the Sinatra Kennedy jingle ~ which the current Mr. Kennedy tried to revive for his own campaign, causing all manner of pearl-clutching. Not sure why ~ I thought it rather charming. We could certainly use some charming jingles in 21st-century campaigns, because if I hear that Lee Greenwood song one more time...

Gary Alexander reminds us that an acquaintance with the writings of American vice presidents can pay off big time:

My connection with this gorgeous Dawes song is that in my first "Name That Tune" contest on The Jazz Cruise in 2014, I was tied with another team of contestants, and there was a bonus playoff question, which began, "What song, written by a U.S. Vice President...." and I immediately said, "All in the Game," by Charles Dawes, and I won -- first of five straight wins, so this Dawes tune launched my "Name That Tune" winning streak on the big boat.

One more from a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, Josh Passell:

I teared up three times during the show: when Dinah Shore sang the first line; when Van Morrison sang the first line; and when Mark recited Carl Sigman's sweetly simple lyrics. 'Once in a while he won't call but it's all in the game

Soon he'll be there at your side with a sweet bouquet

And he'll kiss your lips and caress your waiting fingertips

And your hearts will fly away.' I blame the election. We're all a little emotional.

Thank you all. We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Club members are welcome to respond to this week's show below.

~This audio edition includes material from Mark's essay on "Roses Of Picardy" in his book A Song For The Season, personally autographed copies of which are exclusively available from the Steyn store. If you like Mark and Monique's take on the song, it's available on his CD Goldfinger. And don't forget, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, you can enjoy special member pricing on those and over 40 other books, CD and other products at the Steyn Store just by entering your special promo code at checkout.

If you appreciate our Sunday Song of the Week, we now have an audio companion, on Serenade Radio in the UK. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right corner here. It airs thrice a week:

5.30pm London Sunday (12.30pm New York) 5.30am London Monday (2.30pm Sydney) 9pm London Thursday (1pm Vancouver)

As we always say, membership in the Steyn Club isn't for everybody, and it doesn't affect access to Song of the Week and our other regular content, but one thing it does give you is the right to wage a war to end all wars on Mark all over our comments section. So, if you're a Club member and feel strongly that your roads should be far apart, then feel free to open fire in the comments. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.