Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 13th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

November 13, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14758/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-november-13th UPPESTDATE! Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay will be posted shortly. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet, as the world's most uniquely unique "peaceful transition of power" chunters on. In California's 14th District - home of the Chinese-penetrated Eric Shagdwell - they have now managed, eight days after the election, to count an impressive fifty-five per cent of the vote! We'll bring you any breaking-news updates if that inches up to fifty-six per cent in the course of our show. SteynOnline's Clubland Q&A starts live at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. Elsewhere there is much going on, including the resignation of the execrable post-Christian Archbishop of Canterbury over a scandal he attempted to cover up. Meanwhile, the so-called "free world" shrinks remorselessly. On Sunday, as my old Telegraph/Independent colleague Allison Pearson was getting ready for Remembrance observances, there came a knock on the door: All my things were laid out ready for Remembrance Sunday. Black dress, black opaque tights, coat, a new poppy to go with the vintage enamel one that glints in my jewellery box awaiting its annual outing. I was still not dressed when Himself called up to say that there were police at the door for me... To be fair, unlike in New York State, they had not come round to off her squirrel. Instead: PC S, the one on the left, who did all the talking, told me that they were here to inform me that I had been accused of a non-crime hate incident (NCHI). It was to do with something I had posted on X (formerly Twitter) a year ago. A YEAR ago? Yes. Stirring up racial hatred, apparently. WHAT? I stood there in my slippered feet trying to take in what the police officer had said; our market town was filled with the sounds of preparation for the forthcoming parade – a distant drummer, the metallic clang of barriers going up. Life going on as normal, but this wasn't normal; it was far from normal. "What did this post I wrote that offended someone say?" I asked. The constable said he wasn't allowed to tell me that. "So what's the name of the person who made the complaint against me?" He wasn't allowed to tell me that either, he said. "You can't give me my accuser's name?" "It's not 'the accuser'," the PC said, looking down at his notes. "They're called 'the victim'." Unlike, say, a girl who's been gang-raped by "Asian" men week-in-week-out since the age of nine. The British Constabulary is institutionally evil. They cannot be reformed, and their crime-solving rate is so low - well down below two per cent, according to my old friend from the Yard, Parm Sandhu - that immediate abolition would make little difference except for the elimination of tosspot plods who investigate you for year-old "Non-Crime Hate Incidents". This is the world Sir Keir's Starmtroopers are building very fast with the connivance of at least half the so-called "Conservative" Party. All that stands between the wanker coppers and the death of free speech is a handful of individuals such as Elon Musk. No wonder the EU, whose eunuch satrap Sir Keir is, is determined to shut him down. I do hope not just Musk but Trump himself will emphasise that there can be no "special relationship" with an increasingly totalitarian dump at war with core western liberties. On today's Clubland Q&A I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on the above or anything else that's on your mind. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Toronto to Tunbridge Wells, La Grange to Llangynidr, Ashkelon to Invercargill. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Budapest, where the Prime Minister has already congratulated Mr Trump; 10pm in Jerusalem, where the Prime Minister has done likewise; 11pm in Moscow; half-past-eleven in Teheran; one-forty-five in Kathmandu; 4am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne; 9am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On November 13, 2024 at 2:55 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Our oh so special and completely non-political scientific elites are said to be working on time zones on the moon that will correspond in some way to time zones on the earth.

Why and if this happens can we expect the time at Tranquility Base to be included in the recitation of the time zones?

On November 13, 2024 at 2:57 pm, David P from Singapore wrote: G'day Mark

Looks like Trump is 1000 times more organized than last time.

They are making announcements at an incredible rate of knots and really exerting influence already.

And it looks like he has learned many lessons - some great people on board.

The obvious question is: do you think he can pull it off ... hit rewind when the train is plunging towards the ground having by careered over the cliff, rejuvenate America and restore it back to sanity and world leadership?

Best wishes

David

On November 13, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are well.

Fair to say Trump has come out of the gates flying and he means business.

The idea of a Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy is a promise made and a promise kept, rare in modern politics.

By limiting their roles to Independence Day 2026, this has to be once in a lifetime opportunity to drain the swamp and I for one am desperate to see it in action. Of course as a Brit under the Starmtroopers, it will never catch on.

What say you?

Keep well Mark.

On November 13, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark,

I'm very interested in your thoughts on Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. Do you know him during your time at FOX News?

My son, who served in the US Army's 82nd Airborne and did tours in Kosovo and Kuwait, was quite pumped.

On November 13, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Neil Hartley wrote: Mark - I'm a new Founder Member as of today and a long-time reader of your books and consumer of your wisdom. I live in the UK and no longer believe in our justice and associated 'democratic' systems. Do you think our freedoms are best protected by trying to affect change through those systems or by disengaging and giving them the middle finger?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: UK police have just indicated that the alleged X post by Allison Pearson is being looked into as a criminal matter. What would be the implications, do you think, if they charge her?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Mary B wrote: Given what's going in the UK with putting people in jail for tweets, should we here in the U.S. offer asylum for anyone wishing to flee that totalitarian regime?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Pat Evers wrote: Dear Mark--

I saw the other day that the owner of a Latino radio station in Pennsylvania claimed that Latino men didn't vote for the Vice President because they come from a culture of male chauvinism.

I would not know whether the cultural claim is true. But if it's true, should the Left have pondered that side effect before importing 8 million more people who might think the same way? This reminds me of the activists who were shocked to find that the newest residents of Hamtramck, Michigan don't care much for rainbow flags.

Keep up the good work.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Gary Alexander wrote: Question: "January 6" is still being litigated (yelled about) by lefties in press and panels ad nauseum, but can we now say "There was a JURY Verdict" -- the November 5th vote -- and the majority voted "Mox Nix on Jan Six" -- it doesn't matter to us. Pelosi and her Republican allies had their Kangaroo Court and impeachment trial, but the Jury matters most, so, in short, "Shut up on Jan. 6 already"? (Dare we hope?)

On November 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Between Welby and Starmer we have Primate change and Climate change in the news. One refers to a man fiddling with kids while the other highlights a man fiddling while it's citizens can't burn wood, eat meat or dairy. We are being given a deadline while the Liebour eunuch tells us nobody will be told what they can't do. Am I right to be sceptical?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: In the UK, or, at least, in England, gas boilers are to be banned in new homes from 2027. Britain's Labour government is committed to the building of 300,000 houses a year. Since the government doesn't actually build houses and would probably construct them at Dunwich, if it did, that number of houses is conjured from thin air. People who make heat pumps, the unreliable, expensive machinery which will supposedly replace boilers, admit that they couldn't produce the requisite number, anyway.

Are our politicians now telling us that, whatever is claimed to be going "wrong" is our fault, so we must suffer justice for our sins: we've used central heating, so we must sit in the cold and the dark? Is anything which people like or desire (decent schooling, well-maintained roads, access to competent health care) to be denied on political grounds?

(I'd note that there is no reason for education, highways, or hospitals to be under government control.)

On November 13, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings Mark, hope you are enjoying all the WINNING. After what we've been through for the past four years, there can never be too much WINNING.

One thing you've got to say about the Trump campaign- it sure was a laugh fest! I have never watched so many hysterically funny videos or laughed out loud at all the memes that were put up on an hourly basis by Our President Trump's supporters.

Who can ever forget, for example, one of Team Trump's greatest hits, that calypso version of "They're Eating the Cats" ? And whose idea was it to make the former Gay Anthem, YMCA, as the closing theme song for the entire campaign? A stroke of genius that was.

Anyway, now that he's back in office, literally today with FJB, I wonder what sage advice and words of wisdom you have for the 47th President DJT.

Thanks as always for all your brilliant work!

On November 13, 2024 at 3:08 pm, Stefan Bucek wrote: When Kamala Harris finally got the gumption to spew out a concession speech, it was, to borrow a Steyn-ism, pure bollocks! Much like her entire campaign, it was a load of inconsequential platitudes strung together like Christmas tree popcorn garland.

And how in the world can you believably pledge to work together with someone you've been calling Hitler for three months?

I can't wait to see her have to confirm Trump's election as president of the Senate. And while we shall no longer be able to listen to Clubland Q&A to ruminate on who's two points up in Pennsylvania, we can still watch the leaky-faucet dripping of the vote count in Emperor Newsomlini's California 14th District. I appreciate your continued thoughts on all these matters, and may God grant you the health to enjoy the Democrat misery.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark:

The MSM is all aflutter that Donald Trump is selecting people loyal to him for positions in his administration. I don't recall them having the same indigestion when both Biden and Obama did the same. He most certainly seems to have learned his lesson since his first go round when he depended on establishment hacks to enact his agenda.

Marco Rubio, his choice for Secretary of State, was last seen confronting a reporter asking if he would demand a cease fire in Gaza. He answered with a definitive no, and when asked if he's okay with thousands of Palestinian children having been killed, he placed the blame for that entirely on Hamas.

Tom Homan, his selection as Border Czar (apparently Kamala Harris was not considered to reprise her role), is making no bones that he will do everything in his power to remove illegal aliens with or without the assistance of sanctuary state governors. When asked if he was okay with breaking up families, he said that would be up to the parents. They can leave with or without their children.

It's been a very long time since I have heard Republicans be so forceful in their statements and showing no fear of how those statements will be portrayed by the legacy media. Donald Trump has indeed implanted a backbone into the party, and we'll soon see if the remaining establishment types join the parade or get shown the door. I would like to hear your thoughts on the matter.

Sincerely,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On November 13, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Why does the news media continue to promote delusions and fantasy? One example is the male Algerian boxer who recently won a women's Olympic boxing medal has now been proven to be a man through leaked medical records. The media still continues to use female pronouns for this man. Why? What's the rationale in perpetuating a lie?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:13 pm, Richard Langworth, NH wrote: APPOINTMENTS: Mark, now that we've safely re-elected Trump, can we start whinging about him again? Please tell us not to worry!....

1) Raiding the razor's edge House for Elise Stefanik (UN) and Mike Waltz (NSA): Sound people, but won't that make the majority even more precarious? How long will it take for by-elections to replace them? Do they hold safe seats?

2) Defense: An easy mark for The Swamp will be Pete Hegseth, the Fox & Friends talking head. Perfectly fine gent, with no experience running anything like DOD. The Pentagon apparatchiks will have him for lunch.

3) "Dept of Govt Efficiency": Never thought I'd agree with Pocahontas: "Two people to do one job—yeah that's real efficient." Also: two monumental egos vying to impress the boss. Also: another new government agency to police the other 428. Why couldn't they take over the OMB?

I met Vivek on the NH Republican cruise. Not bowled over. Smart but glib, needs to talk slower so us plebes can understand. Suspect Elon will roll over him, but first will be time-wasting clashes. Should have been Musk alone. (That said, a "Leader Board" for the stupidest spending programs will be entertaining.)

The Don started well with Susie Wiles, John Ratcliffe and Tom Homan. But these new moves are unsettling. I sure hope State and Justice don't go to Greg Gutfeld and Judge Jeanine.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Wade Hill wrote: The US Declaration of Independence was the Founding Fathers sitting us down and having "the talk" with us about tyranny, like black men supposedly had to sit their kids down to have "the talk" with their kids about the police. I'm hoping the election of Mr. Trump is a sign of a return to common sense and "normalcy", which will resonate through the rest of the West.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:15 pm, Carolinan wrote: Trump has already appointed someone to the imaginary position of Border Czar. I have a more modest proposal: Why not out-source migrant management to the cartels? They are paid below government scale, are ruthlessly efficient, and are secure from judicial interference. After all, it's their border too!

On November 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm, Citizen Thom wrote: It really does seem to me the England should have be given a travel advisory by the US State Department. If they're not respecting their citizens' rights, they're certainly not going to respect those of tourists.

Like Trudeau, Starmer should be treated like a Khoumeni or S. Hussein or Arafat by the US. They may both be effete, but evil is evil, even when it isn't all butched up.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

Wishing you all the best for when the wanker cops come round knocking on your door. What do you make of Kemi Badenoch, the new Tory leader across the pond. When I first heard her name, I thought she was a holdover from the old Bullwinkle cartoons. When I learned she lived in Nigeria as a lass I immediately flashed back to the Montreal School girl of fleeting fame. I also found it ironic that the Democrats had to import its candidates from Kenya and Canada, and the Tories import theirs from India and Nigeria. At least their both part of the Commonwealth. Since then, she has been hitting all the right Trumpian notes: stopping illegal immigration, slashing government bloat and over regulation and of course stripping away Non-Crime Hate Incidents and all of that ilk.

The question is, with the Tories so far out in the weeds, does she have a chance of getting to Downing Street? And if she can pull off the miracle, is their any chance she can govern as a true conservative?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:18 pm, Bill Dekker wrote: Dear Mark,

Your comments about the police visiting Allison Pearson to "discuss" a year old Tweet highlights a growing concern I have about the enlargement of laws and regulation at the expense of the "realm of manners".

Social conservatives have long tried to legislate morality and have found there is no longer enough societal agreement to get elected on these issues. Trump's 2024 support reflects very diverse groups which would never have voted Republican in the past when the platform was largely lower taxes/ ban abortion.

Regardless of anyone's social viewpoint, do you think it would be better to advocate for the maximum freedom of speech possible and leave police and the courts out of it? This might let people conduct their lives as they see fit with others allowed to advise, comment, or criticize as they see fit. Regulation should be limited to reigning in the monopoly power of social media to censor and clearly differentiating between adults and minors with parents and guardians responsible for their own children.

Free speech is just one more area where you've been ahead of the curve along with demography and the consequences of open borders.

Warm Regards,

Bill

On November 13, 2024 at 3:20 pm, Amr Marzouk wrote: Is this going to shake things up?

Donald Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard to be his Director of National Intelligence.

Regards, Amr Australia

On November 13, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mark,

Sorry to hear you are under the weather. Thank you for gutting it out today. Isn't John Thune simply a taller version of former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake?

Thanks,

Michael

On November 13, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, I want to take a minute and tip my hat to a Mrs. Laura Trump. She was able to strong arm the formerly useless RNC and help her father in law win the White House by beating the Dems at their own game. Congrats on a job well done.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Vince from Air Ronge wrote: Amidst all the euphoria of the Trump celebrations it is to be wary of a trap. They will do something catastrophic, something big and tragic to discredit or lay waste to future plans. They will "pull the rug out from under him" and the heck with the consequences. Keep mindful about this. Far too many interests and bad actors. These forces are plotting and will act soon.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Tony Allwright wrote: Hi Mark,

... Very sorry that your health issues persist, though you always sound very robust on audio.

In your Q&A on 13th March, you were good enough to deal with my speculation that, as the only way to get rid of the pesky Donald Trump, all other attempts having failed, he would be suicided or accidented, à la Epstein/Putin.

Well, he very nearly was, TWICE!, but ended up just with a bloody hole in his ear.

And the presidency!

.... Imagine what would have followed [if Kamala had been assassinated]

+ Never-ending world wide coverage and universal outrage

+ She is a martyr to America and to democracy

+ She was murdered because she is black/brown and a woman

+ She gets a magnificent state funeral

+ And a long period of mourning where - out of respect, of course - no campaigning will, conveniently, be allowed

+ It was all engineered as revenge by Donald Trump (naturally!)

+ So Trump is vilified for the crime across all media, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, billionaires etc etc

+ Enter the Democrats' and America's saviour: Gavin Newsom or some such slick handsome operator

+ Trump's poll numbers crash, out of disgust for what he is accused of

+ He is arrested for Kamala's assassination, banged up in prison and probably slaughtered there

+ Gavin Newsome wins by a landslide

+ America has eight more years of glorious unfettered Marxism and mass immigration.

Is that not exactly what would have happened?

Tony Allwright

Dublin

First Week Founding Member

On November 13, 2024 at 3:33 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I need more chapter's of Miss Pearson's story!

Did they haul her off to the gaol in her knickers & robe??

Does she have proper representation?? (I don't know

much from barristers & solicitors ~ does she need both?)

Do you need to take your truck over there, & drive her

over a border?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:35 pm, doug wrote: Mark, it turns out the left was right about women caring about being grabbed by the p-word, just the wrong one, the pocketbook.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: So sorry about that apostrophe catastrophe ~

should've, of course, been "chapters".

How embarrassing. I'm not usually that illiterate.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Jamie Marsh wrote: "All that stands between the wanker coppers and the death of free speech is a handful of individuals such as Elon Musk"

Mark - you're one of those handful of individuals yourself with all the work you've done exposing the corrupt and rot within the English police force and government.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:41 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: Regarding the nemesis of globalist Archbishop Welby, he stayed silent and inactive for 11 years about a child abuser, John Smyth, who ran rings around unsuspecting Christians because he was manipulative, handsome, a top lawyer, posh and able to convert boys as well as viciously beat them until they bled (profusely) in his soundproof shed. Almost unbelievably, Smyth was also a judge, appointed by the late Queen as 'Recorder' of Winchester, sending people to prison, while being a criminal himself. As a direct result of the Archbishop's lack of action/interest/care/sense of responsibility even more boys were abused and Smyth's victims in the UK continued in a state of complete abandonment (or died in the meantime).

Question: Do you have any insight into how someone apparently lacking Christian love and concern, with just a BA in Ministry and virtually no hands-on parish experience, rose so fast to the Bishopric of Durham within ten years of ordination and was made Archbishop of Canterbury a year later? Also, is the King's status subliminally diminished since it was discredited Welby who placed the Crown on the head of Charles III?

On November 13, 2024 at 3:42 pm, Mitch Hyman wrote: I certainly hope we can get to the bottom of this "Mitch Hyman" affair...

On November 13, 2024 at 3:45 pm, Kentucky Russ wrote: Ha! "Participation in Fiasco". I wonder how many oak leaf lusters Milley has pinned on that one at least two. Question: Do you know HR McMaster at all, and do you have any commentary on his past service to Trump and/or his latest book? As the ultimate outsider I know I can get pure honesty from you. Thanks.

On November 13, 2024 at 3:48 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote: NEWS FLASH

Matt Gaetz nominated to be Attorney General.

This is one of the signs of Armeggedon.;-)

On November 13, 2024 at 3:57 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark,I am thinking about claiming asylum in North Korea it sounds a nicer place than the UK nowadays.

On November 13, 2024 at 4:10 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Amy Schumer is a second cousin of Chuck Schumer. Small world.

On November 13, 2024 at 4:11 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Are there flags for the other six deadly sins?

I could certainly get on board with a Wrath flag. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

