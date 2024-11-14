Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I have to tell you something. I still can't stop smiling about the American election. And guys, for real and not for joking, I AM NOT TIRED OF WINNING. With every press release of the new appointments from Team Trump, I just cannot believe my ears. It's MAGA MUSIC TO MY EARS, GUYS. I can't even decide what I like more, the appointments themselves or the lefty reactions to them. I don't think I will ever stop loving both. They need to cry much, much more. Especially the blue hairs. And the (as Batya Ungar-Sargon calls them), the "know nothing they/thems".

This is not the time for reconciliation and kind words. Sorry, not sorry. They tried TO KILL Trump. They punished their enemies in the courts, online, in the banking industry, on social media and through government agencies. They would show ZERO mercy to you. ZERO. So no, now is not the time to extend kindness and olive branches. Now is the time for fast action and as much of a reversal as possible of the madness and sickening submissive weakness of America's last four years. Trump 2.0 is already in power, not "in office" as Mark has often rightly complained about the right. It's glorious.

As many of you know, the Jewish vote shifted considerably from knee-jerk Democrat to common sense i.e. Republican. I'm obviously not the only one talking about this. But as I noted on X, it's not about being rewarded and despite the ravings of lunatic antisemites, it's not because DA JOOOOOZ are taking over America and replacing the Constitution with the Talmud (lol I can't even).

President Trump, G-d bless and keep him, understands that antisemitism is not 'just' about the Jews. He understands that antisemitism is bad for America and bad for Western civilization and he has surrounded himself with people who understand that, too.

And speaking of loving the Trump victory, as I probably will for many many weeks and months to come this couple seems pretty happy about it as well, right? There's a lot of winds of change blowing around America right now and I am here for it.

~

Apparently, many Democrats are genuinely struggling to understand what happened. A lot of it is because they were too scared to tell the truth. Too scared of being canceled and ostracized. Mercifully, the end result of that abject cowardice was getting absolutely MAGA whupped. Or maybe, as Daniel Greenfield suggests: "Equity had a red line. And Harris was it. " So good!

~

This week, I actually had WAY more links than I could post in one column and my brain's default setting was just TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.

I really hope you all are enjoying this ride as much as me and my house. I am so, so, so SO SO SO not tired of winning!!!!

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

Don't get mad. Get even.

This is so bad. They really want you dead.

"Nobody cared till you went after the kids. "

"On Thursday, Milei, in remarks commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services, claimed that Elon Musk — who President-elect Trump suggested could lead a prospective 'Department of Government Efficiency' — is in contact with his government's team to replicate Milei's "chainsaw" strategy of decreasing government regulations and streamlining the government. "

Please explain to me slowly why America "needs" Iraqi Muslim immigrants with a propensity for violent honour murders?

"The neo-democrats are the party of television. The neo-republicans are the party of the internet." Thoughts? It's a good essay, worth your time.

Yes.

"As it turns out, women don't like being told that men can just say they are women and take away women's rights and opportunities in doing so. " Read the whole thing.

Anonymous no more.

Nature is healing.

~

Jews and Israel:

Rest in Peace.

My Idiot People, finally waking up!

No Jews, no news.

~

The Great Walkbackening:

OH OK

~

Europe:

Canaries in the Civilizational Coal Mine

RELATED

ALSO RELATED

Nothing to see here.

More here and here.

"And from a real expert on the subject, Ayaan Hirsi Ali's take: "The Islamist infrastructure of mosques, Muslim schools, Islamic centers, media and online forums is firmly entrenched. The Hamasification of a considerable chunk of Muslims in the Netherlands continues to grow.The Jews of Holland are outnumbered. Those too old to relocate may carry on living there. Younger generations may consider making their home elsewhere." ENDORSED."

All together now: "Well it's too late, baby, well it's too late..."

"A foul new low. "

~

Utterly Sinister Kooks and Trans But I Repeat Myself:

Terrorists against CO2

"My trial in California is finished. "

The Alberta Medical Association is a kook fest. I'm mentally here.

RELATED

"This is the most perverted thing I've ever experienced. "

Everything seems fine in Canada.

~

Today in Satan:

OH OK sure. No biggie, right?

~

Christmas Gifts:

New and Exciting: Since the holidays are just around the corner, I thought I'd start a little category of gift ideas that support good people and good causes. If you have other ones, please drop a note into the comment section. Here are two that I saw over the week.

Two great causes in one!

Dr. Naomi Wolf is buying Amish! YES!

~

Human Grace:

Blessed are the eyeglass makers, for they shall inherit the earth.

If your grandkids do this for you, you've lived life right.

This, via @ ollywiseman at the Free Press, "an incredible conversation with an incredible man".

Rest in Peace

These are amazing. Follow Justine Bateman and her film critiques.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.