Yesterday, we brought you the first show that offended Ofcom's mission to silence anyone who dares to question the government false narrative re: the "safety and efficacy" of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Today, we bring you the analysis by two experts - real experts- the day after Mark was found guilty by the UK's chief censor. Here's how Mark introduced the program:

~Yesterday in the UK Mark was found guilty of breaching Ofcom's "rules" in a show from last April on the Covid vaccines and their efficacy. Since then, notwithstanding the British regulator and its "advice", the story has moved relentlessly in Steyn's direction: the vaccine boosters have been increasingly abandoned by the public where they have a choice in such matters, and eventually abandoned by governments, at least in Scandinavia, France, Britain, if not yet in North America. On today's Mark Steyn Show we'll look at what's behind Mark's conviction: First, veteran British media exec Mark Sharman joins Steyn to discuss the appalling failure of the media to do its job these last three years - after which our stats man Jamie Jenkins returns to dig deep into the numbers, and all the absurd claims made daily that Ofcom never bothered investigating.

Since the original airing of this program a year and a half ago, the two-tiered nature of the UK "justice" system has become even more noticeable and pronounced. To the point where lawyers can make false representations to the court and the court swallows it - hook, line and sinker:

"There is no evidence before me that Ofcom was predisposed to take the side of the Government during the pandemic."

Is it possible for anyone speaking against the government narrative to receive a fair hearing in such a "justice" system? I think not.

To enjoy this program, simply click here.

This week, friends of Mark Steyn rallied together to launch a crowd-fund at GiveSendGo to help meet a daunting and immediate financial demand by the UK courts in connection with Mark's failed effort to stop the death of free speech there.

Yesterday, they reached their goal:

UPDATE via @TexasLindsay: "We did it!! We hit the goal! Thank you so so very much to everyone who shared and donated to help Mark Steyn. I LOVE YOU ALL! ...The censors in the UK aim to make an example of Mark & make others afraid to speak against the narrative—but we're sending a powerful message back to these tyrants: WE ARE NOT AFRAID."

The CEO of the American based GiveSendGo, who was the first to give, has assured all that - unlike the debacle with a different platform and the Canadian truckers - they will not acquiesce to pressure. It is faith based and there are no fees, save those charged by the credit card processors. If you are able and inclined, here is the link.

You may also continue to support Mark and our work here at SteynOnline in the traditional way through gift certificates, gift memberships, club membership, the store, and our annual cruise.