Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 20th

I blame Ofcom...

But, seriously. Please accept my apologies for being unable to go live today. A particular gremlin called "FocusRite" - which worked when tested two hours before the show - decided to die minutes before the program was to begin. Every time I tried to reset it and get the mic to connect via this gremlin it kept saying "open stream failed: invalid device".

To those concerned about Mark: He is absolutely fine and enjoying a post-election jaunt with his daughter. Today's snafu was all on me. Unfortunately. I'm working on a different way to respond to all your great questions and will post as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Today we return for our weekly Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world. The fun starts live across the globe at 3pm North American Eastern Time/ 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show, we'll give an update on UK's Chief Censor Ofcom, chew over recent Trump appointments and consider Representative Mace's bill to ban biological men from using women's private spaces on the Hill:

To which "venuspeenis" responded and Nancy Mace replied:

This is the exact type of man I don't want in the women's restroom with me. He says he's going to

🚨Grab my ratty looking f*****g hair

🚨Drag my face to the floor

🚨Repeatedly bash my head until blood everywhere

🚨And kill me pic.twitter.com/WnbMgGYId4 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

3pm in New York where the corrupt New York Judge Merchan adjourned sentencing Trump on fake-o charges; 8pm in the United Kingdom where political prisoner Tommy Robinson rots in solitary; 9pm in France where they seek to imprison popular opposition leader Marine Le Pen; 11pm in Moscow where the dead man's switch is in place for the impending nuclear war thanks to a last minute push by the military industrial complex

