Normal Is Back

Hello again, and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

Remember last week when I told you that I was so, totally not tired of winning yet? I have to add to that. I've had more thoughts! Deep thoughts! So allow me to riff on that for a bit. I'll tell you what I'm feeling and then you can feel free to let me know if you're feeling any of it, if you think I'm off my rocker, or any combination of these two positions.

Right. So in addition to not being tired of winning, I also still feel a deep and palpable sense of relief. I think people are relieved that they can make fun of certain sacred transgendered cows, speak like normal humans about humans with penises in female bathrooms, and ridicule the cult of the pronoun freely. People (not all people) are generally already having more fun. We have come a long way from bending at the knee in a very short time. There's more dancing, a more masculine vibe. The culture has shifted hasn't it?

More laughing, more smiling, more dancing. WINNING! Now, that's what you can see and feel at a cursory level, but I want to direct your attention to some deeper and more thoughtful comments on this from actress and director Justine Bateman, in a recent interview with Jesse Waters. There really is a spiritual level to all of this. It's palpable, it's really in the air.

~

Another item that we here at Steyn HQ are delighted to share with you: our very own, beloved Andrew Lawton has won the nomination to run as Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party of Canada in the new riding of Elgin—St. Thomas—London South! WOOT! Andrew will make a fine Member of Parliament and we wish him all the best as the Conservative Party of Canada appears poised to finally turf out Justin Hairdo Castro and his wicked band of incompetent, bungling, tyrannical and censorious crumb-bums (I know, I know, ask me how I *really* feel about them).

~

Anyway, it's getting late, I have to file this column and I've already been in loungewear for hours already. I'll sign off for now, and see you in the comments, have a good weekend and remember to keep smiling and keep winning!

WINNING!

~

North America:

Nature is healing. So much healing.

More healing here.

You can jump to conclusions now.

Things seem just fine in Canada.

Trudeau's EAT ZE BUGZZZ program seems to be going really well.

Everything, of course, is just fine in Canada.

Canada is full of disgusting jihad-loving scum. But I repeat myself.

Canada is full of psycho murderers, protected by Trudeau's kook trans laws.

Yes. More here.

Shame on every Jewish person involved with this human trafficking evil. Shame.

Yup.

"Today, I was released from federal prison. "

Wow.

~

Israel and Jews:

The tide is changing. Good.

Big, if true.

Rare photos of Hannah Szenes emerge.

Israel's Deep State is absolutely repulsive. The lengths to which the Deep State will go to get rid of Netanyahu and to re-assert control of all of Israel has no bounds. Like it or not, like them or not, this is something that Netanyahu and Trump have in common.

Very eye-opening. This is a very good podcast in general, by the way.

~

Christianity:

HISTORY GEEK OUT!

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"From Abraham's example we learn that when we are presented with the opportunity to save another person, either physically or spiritually, we must not hesitate. We should immediately do all in our power to come to the person's aid, even if that means acting in direct opposition to our natural dispositions."

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Everything seems fine in the UK.

Britain is doomed.

But I repeat myself.

"When you allow the state to define and police 'hate', this is the absurd, authoritarian world you end up in. "

~

Europe:

Remember: diversity is our strength, etc.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

~

Kooks:

People are going to die because of this feckless crap.

Good grief. CBC now working as Revert Central.

BE MORE INCLUSIVE!

~

Anti-Woke:

Justine Bateman: The revenge of Gen X

~

Human Grace:

"The day after me. " No further comment needed.

A former Hamas hostage speaks with grace to a pro-Palestinian, pro-encampment student activist in California. No further comment necessary.

Doing good feels good.

