It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another fabulous SteynOnline live Clubland Q&A. This week, you'll be treated to a full hour with an extra large serving of uppity Jewish vibes with me, Laura Rosen Cohen, the guest host for the regular guest host. South of the border, the rest of the Steyn HQ team are off to celebrate Thanksgiving. There is a tremendous amount to be thankful for, and we will get to all that. So, please join me as I take over the Clubland Q&A microphone today and field questions from Mark Steyn Club members from all around the world. I will be happy to take your questions on politics, the Middle East, matters of general human angst and agony and any other sundry or Jewy issues you may be curious about! So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne and 7am in Auckland. On November 27, 2024 at 2:54 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Hi Laura, * When do you think Hamas will ever get that if they would hand over the hostages they could raise their chances of talking about a ceasefire with Israel, too? Is it even possible? ... * Are you surprised that Mexico now has a Jewish woman as President? ... * When does Andrew Lawton's next race for MP officially begin, and do you know who he has to beat and how things are trending politically in Canada? And are the people fed up with Trudeau yet? All the best to you and your family, Fran On November 27, 2024 at 2:54 pm, D.C. Alan wrote: Can you comment on Justin Trudeau threatening to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu under the ICC warrant? "We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts. This is just who we are as Canadians," said Trudeau (quoted in National Post). On November 27, 2024 at 2:55 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: What do you suppose Justin Trudeau will do once he's out of office? How much longer do you think he'll last as PM? On November 27, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Hart Leonard wrote: Welcome back to the mic, Laura! For news on Israel I usually go to a variety of podcasts outlets, including JNS, with Caroline Glick and Jonathan Tobin; Aaron Cohen's podcast; Michon Shilo, with Jonathan Pollard (yes, that Jonathan Pollard), et. al. Mr. Tobin and Mr. Cohen have welcomed the Israeli/Hezbollah ceasefire agreement and have particularly lauded PM Netanyahu's wisdom in negotiating a deal in which Israel fully possesses the ability to immediately restart hostilities should Hezbollah violate any tenets of the agreement. Mr. Pollard, on the other hand, has deplored this ceasefire in the strongest terms. He avers that Israel has been down this road before...and that Hezbollah certainly will use this opportunity to rebuild....and to survive. I've seen Bibi's speech explaining the rationale for the agreement, and while I greatly respect Bibi's experience and intuition, I tend to concur with Mr. Pollard's assessment that any deal negotiated with the input of the Biden administration and the French....the French!....is suspect. But, I also realize that Israel may be a bit war-weary....and those Israelis being able to return to their homes in northern Israel is a wonderful thing. I'd greatly appreciate your assessment here. On November 27, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Hail Laura, Queen of the Q&A. Long may she reign! What are your thoughts on the Maiori in New Zealand? There's a video going around of a woman tearing a treaty between the Maiori and the British in the New Zealand parliament in protest. Is revolution afoot in the land of the Kiwis? On November 27, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Bill Dekker wrote: Dear Laura, Thank you for hosting today's Clubland and for your weekly articles which can horrify, educate, and encourage me all on the same webpage. Mark has often said when Democrats/ Liberals are elected, they are in power and when Republicans/ Conservatives are elected, they are in office. During the recent US Presidential campaign and now as President- Elect, Trump has embraced people from a wide political spectrum such as RFJ jr., Musk, Ramaswamy, Gabbard, and so forth. Do you think that having people who are not traditional conservatives in key positions will better enable Trump's presidency to make meaningful changes and exercise power effectively? On November 27, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Happy Thanksgiving to you Laura. While I love hearing Mark opine on various subjects it is always a pleasure to hear your insights and observations. Say, that fellow that the Bad Orange Man Elect has nominated as border czar has been delightful to watch and listen to so far. Exactly what the border doctor ordered in my view. What are your thoughts? Do you think he can pull off what he says he will do or is that just too good to be true? Doug Cole

La Conner, Washington (the other one) On November 27, 2024 at 3:06 pm, George Pereira wrote: Laura,

Where was I?

Another reprehensible trend taking place is that of victim groups all claiming they need to feel safe.

I've read one article about "Gay giving" where the "gay and trans community" ignore their families and gather together to feel accepted and "safe". They also want to avoid the crazy drunk MAGA uncle.

Another trend was women gathering so they can shriek out a primal scream of pain and frustration. They also complained that President Donald J Trump! supporters were watching them and waving their hate filled Trump Flags! The women thanked the police for keeping them "safe".

Meanwhile in the real world (a world not fueled by Screw top bottles of chardonnay and the possession of multiple cats) the Trump transition team and all their families are all receiving threats of violence and death.

I blame climate change. On November 27, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Alison Coyne wrote: Dear Laura

The UK petition demanding another General Election has surpassed 2 million signatures. Do you think that this will have an impact on Starmer and his cronies? On November 27, 2024 at 3:10 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Hi Miss Laura! Always lovely to hear you! I am devastated by Rabbi Zvi Kogan's murder,

may his blood be avenged! It's better that the suspects aren't native, but

how befuddling that TURKEY (of all places!)

helped nab them. Wondering if that means anything in terms of

the bigger picture... Also meant to thank you for the Hannah Senesh

piece last week. I've been seeing a lot about her ~

what a magnificent young woman! On November 27, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Hi Laura- a few months ago I found out via Ancestry dot com that I am half Jewish. It is a sad and strange story how this came about but the man whom I consider to be my dad was not my birth father. During the end of her life, when my mom was getting senile, she would often tell me that my "real" father was someone else and I didn't know whether to believe her or not. In any event, what advice do you have for someone like myself, who has discovered her wonderful Jewish ancestry? PS- I have not told my adult children about this. On November 27, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: Is there any way to get British Labour out of office in under five years? Given the disaster they have inflicted since July (far worse even than Cameron and his Labour-affiliated "Conservatives" mismanaged in fourteen years), there will be nothing left here, by 2029. On November 27, 2024 at 3:16 pm, George Pereira wrote: Laura,

One of a number of currently repugnant Hollyweird trends is that of the so-called stars hectoring the American people on how stupid and uninformed we are to have elected President Donald J Trump! (excuse me a moment while I play Kate Smith's God Bless America)

Consider the repugnant murderer Alex Balwin latest frothing at the mouth akin to a rabid dog.

What went down the memory hole pretty quick about the murder was that the lady shot was working on a documentary about Epstein Isle and the people who went there. One of those people was Alec Baldwin! Now why isn't that better known? That just gets a good leaving alone for some reason. Wishing you and yours a very good Thanksgiving.

January 20, 2025, can't arrive soon enough. On November 27, 2024 at 3:18 pm, Tinkerbell\'s Hitman wrote: A culture oriented question for this Wednesday- how many jobs in creative arts will be ground down by AI? I believe it's called generative AI, and it's now capable of creating a wide variety of graphic works, or acceptable prose in the case of Chat GPT. And the "deep fake" process is both awesome and spooky. Check out the recent Star Trek short video 765874 Unification that features flawless images of Kirk and Spock in an actually touching story. At the moment this technology is a sophisticated plagiarism process, but one day it might get truly original. Computers are acquiring the ability to write their own programs, so maybe truly creative silicon chip genius will follow. Human creativity may be proven to a mundane algorithm, rather than something divine. Dethroned yet again. On November 27, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Robert Fox wrote: I'm really happy Trump won. But, four years from now, does the United States revert back to uniparty tyranny? On November 27, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Joe S. wrote: Even if we were fortunate enough to avoid getting the MRNA from the COVID bioweapon, they are apparently putting the MRNA in Ozempic, and injecting into pork and other food items...apeel on the fruit, this new toxin in cattle for milk and other dairy food.... Does it seem that even with all the knowledge we have, RFK jr bringing the information to the media and masses, that we are always caught flat footed and they just keep contaminating our food, water, and air? What's next? On November 27, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Aaron Everitt wrote: Happy American Thanksgiving,

I'd love to hear your thoughts on how media will stake out their next move to eliminate the populist type media of the people. Based on Mark's lawsuit and Ofcom it would appear that they will continue to use government to mandate compliance to the propagandists. Most people realize that their news and info is much better without the gatekeepers. What does the fight look like from here? On November 27, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: What do you think of Michelle Obama putting out a Christmas book called Overcoming? These people can't seem to live without being in the spotlight. On November 27, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: I went to Israel and UAE with Ezra Levant and Rebel News in September from last year. p.s. I love it when I can spot a Canadian accent. On November 27, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Fauci retired. He's no longer at NIH/NIAID. We're paying a fortune for his security still, but he's no longer employed with the US govt. On November 27, 2024 at 3:49 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Thank you ~ I like your take on the Turkey scenario,

& on the UAE swift judicial system. As for Trump's picks, I don't want to tamp down anyone's

jubilation, but there are some truly horrid ones. Just as

an example, Bondi was the one who pushed the George

Zimmerman prosecutions. & Brooke from TPPF was one

of the architects of jailbreak. &, of course, Oz. I mean,

really, Oz?? On November 27, 2024 at 3:53 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Did you see that Georgia, USA mom who was arrested and faces jail time because her 11-year-old son walked a mile to the store? This is all rural Georgia. The kid has gone there before, it was daylight, it wasn't a mile of highway travel or anything dangerous. Gen Xers parents would have all been locked up if they had to monitor us like kids have to monitored today. On November 27, 2024 at 4:09 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: "Joe S. asks us..." I was quite impressed that came out without a stammer. On November 27, 2024 at 4:10 pm, Debra Silver wrote: In Israel kids can cross streets by themselves from age 9 On November 27, 2024 at 4:10 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Of course, there are some brilliant Trump choices, too.

Tom Homan is terrific, Jay Bhattacharya is genius, RFK

is great, & Russ Vought at OMB knows where all the

